Reddit hides r/Russia from search and recommendations due to misinformation

Reddit has made r/Russia harder to find and stumble across in a move meant to minimize misinformation on the website. It has added the group to the list of "quarantined subreddits," which means it won't show up in search and recommendations, as well as in non-subscription-based feeds. Also, anyone who loads an r/Russia URL it will go through a portal where they'll have explicitly agree to visit the subreddit before seeing its content. Those who do choose to visit will see a warning at the top of the page that says "This Community contains a high volume of information not supported by credible sources."

Reddit

According to Mashable, the Russia subreddit mostly contained posts that justified or supported the country's invasion of Ukraine. Some accused Ukraine of being the one to spread misinformation, and some reportedly likened Ukrainian soldiers to Nazis. While there were some verifiable posts in the group, it also had a lot of content that could be quickly debunked. "We are clear in our policies that moderators and users may not attempt to manipulate and interfere with the conversations or communities on our platform," a Reddit spokesperson told the publication.

Over the past few days, a number of tech companies have blocked access to Russian state-owned media in Europe following the EU's decision to ban them so they could "no longer be able to spread their lies to justify Putin's war." Facebook restricted access to RT's and Sputnik's pages across EU territories in addition to blocking them in Ukraine. Microsoft banned them from its ad network and de-ranked them in Bing search results. YouTube blocked access to their channels across Europe, and even TikTok made their accounts inaccessible within the EU.