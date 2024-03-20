Reddit, Shareholders Guide IPO Price at Top of Range or Above

(Bloomberg) -- Reddit Inc. and its selling shareholders are guiding that they could price the social media company’s initial public offering at the top of its marketed range or above, according to people familiar with the matter.

The social media platform, along with its top executives and other employees, are offering 22 million shares in the IPO for $31 to $34. At the top of the range and with that number of shares, the listing would raise $748 million.

Reddit plans to price its shares in New York later on Wednesday. Deliberations are ongoing and no final decisions have been made, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information isn’t public.

A representative for Reddit declined to comment.

The IPO is being led by Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Bank of America Corp., according to Reddit’s filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Reddit plans for its shares to trade Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol RDDT.

Two-Year Journey

The company’s more than two-year slog to listing reflects the ups and downs of the market, beginning with its initial confidential filing in 2021, when IPOs on US exchanges set an an all-time record of $339 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Meanwhile, IPOs in the US tumbled, reaching only $26 billion last year, the data show.

Reddit is a high-profile addition to 2024’s roster of newly and soon-to-be public companies. The biggest of those listings was the $1.57 billion offering by Amer Sports Inc. in January.

About 8% of Reddit’s IPO shares are being set aside for users and moderators who created accounts before Jan. 1, as well as some board members and friends and family of some employees and directors. Those shares won’t be subject to a lockup, meaning the owners can sell them on the opening day of trading, according to Reddit’s filings.

Founded in 2005, Reddit averaged 73.1 million daily active unique visitors in the fourth quarter, according to its filings. The company reported a net loss of $91 million on revenue of $804 million in 2023, compared with a net loss of about $159 million on revenue of $667 million a year earlier.

Reddit’s largest shareholder is Advance Magazine Publishers Inc., part of the Newhouse family publishing empire that owns Conde Nast, which bought Reddit in 2006 and spun it out in 2011.

