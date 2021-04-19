U.S. markets close in 1 hour 7 minutes

Reddit reveals its version of Clubhouse's audio chat rooms

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·2 min read

Reddit is the latest major social media service to move into audio conversations, which Clubhouse has popularized over the last year or so. Subreddit moderators can now apply for access to Reddit Talk and the company will soon start inviting them to try it. Reddit suggests the rooms could be used for "Q&As, AMAs [Ask Me Anything sessions], lectures, sports-radio-style discussions, community feedback sessions" or just hanging out.

At the outset, only subreddit moderators will be able to start a discussion, though they can invite other speakers to co-host with them. Any Reddit user can listen in via iOS and Android. Hosts will be able to kick out users and block them from reentering talks.

Listeners can interact with the discussions by reacting with emoji. If they have something they want to add, they can raise a virtual hand and a host can invite them to speak. Hosts will be able to see how much karma each user who raises a hand has.

A screenshot of Reddit Talk, Reddit&#39;s version of Clubhouse&#39;s audio chat rooms.
A screenshot of Reddit Talk, Reddit's version of Clubhouse's audio chat rooms.

Reddit says that it will work with the community to give the opt-in feature "the best moderation experience possible." Clubhouse critics say there have been instances of bullying, racism, harassment and anti-Semitism on that app.

Based on some early screenshots, Reddit Talk looks like a more colorful version of Clubhouse. While Clubhouse is about people using their real identities and photos, Reddit Talk users will be able to use pseudonyms and avatars.

The feature will give users another way to communicate with each other beyond the platform's traditional text threads. They can also take advantage of images, video, chats and live streams.

It's an unsurprising move from Reddit, given that many other major platforms are working on their own versions of audio chat rooms. Along with Clubhouse (which just closed another funding round that reportedly values the company at $4 billion), Twitter, Spotify, Discord, Slack and LinkedIn have such features. Facebook is testing an app that adds video to the mix.

  • Amazon's first Project Kuiper internet satellites will launch aboard Atlas V rockets

    The rockets will help Amazon start putting the more than 3,200 satellites that will eventually make up its Project Kuiper constellation in low Earth orbit.

  • Fitbit's $150 Luxe is another attempt to make a stylish fitness tracker

    The company is announcing the Fitbit Luxe today — which it's calling a "fashion-forward fitness and wellness tracker... in an effortlessly chic bracelet design."

  • Nextdoor will display 'anti-racism notification' if it notices discriminatory language

    Nextdoor has introduced "anti-racism notifications" to prevent discriminatory language.

  • New York caps the cost of broadband for low-income families

    New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has signed a bill requiring all internet service providers (ISPs) to offer $15 per month broadband for low-income users.

  • Google offers virtual tours of UNESCO World Heritage sites

    Explore Mount Kilimanjaro, the Taj Mahal, Yosemite National Park and many other locations.

    On the heels of Clubhouse's latest fundraise, Reddit today officially unveiled its Clubhouse rival, Reddit Talk following a recent report from Mashable that revealed the company had been developing audio-based social networking features. Like many of the newly launched Clubhouse clones, Reddit's voice chat experience hasn't deviated much from Clubhouse's overall design where speakers sit at the top of the screen in a stage area of sorts, and listeners appear below -- all with rounded profile icons, plus tools to react or raise a hand to ask to speak. Initially, Reddit Talk will live within subreddits, which are individual forums focused on a given topic or theme.

  • Sony reverses decision to close PS3 and Vita game stores this summer

    'It’s clear that we made the wrong decision here.'

  • Amazon's Fire HD 8 and Blink Mini camera bundle is $75 for today only

    Amazon is offering its Kindle Fire HD 8 tablet and Blink Mini security camera bundle for $75 as part of a limited time deal.

  • Union says Amazon interfered with Alabama warehouse vote

    Amazon beat back a push to unionize in its Bessemer, Alabama fulfillment center thanks to a surprisingly one-sided vote — nearly two-thirds of the facility’s workers chose not to join the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union on April 9th. According to a list of objections filed with the National Labor Relations Board late Friday, however, the union argues Amazon won the vote because it “interfered” with the rights of its employees “to vote in a free and fair election; a right protected under Section 7 of the National Labor Relations Act.”

  • N.Y. MTA Gives New Bondholders Haven From Subway Ridership Drop

    (Bloomberg) -- By one estimate, one-fifth of those who used to ride the New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s subways, buses and commuter trains everyday are unlikely to come back even after the pandemic as remote work catches on.Yet that won’t be a major risk for the buyers of $1.3 billion of bonds the MTA is selling this week.The long-term debt will be the agency’s first ever that’s repaid with the revenue it receives from a payroll tax imposed on employers in New York City and surrounding counties. That insulates investors from a potential decline in toll and fare receipts, giving the new bonds credit ratings that are as much as six steps higher than the agency’s debt backed by the revenue it receives from riders.Others in the $3.9 trillion municipal-bond market have used a similar tactic to drive down their borrowing costs by providing extra security for investors. Chicago, whose credit rating was cut to junk by Moody’s Investors Service, steered a share of its sales-tax revenue directly to its bonds to insulate them from the city’s budget. Puerto Rico did the same.In the MTA’s case, the step follows a steep drop in ridership since the pandemic struck, which has cast uncertainty over the financial outlook of the nation’s biggest public transit agency.“It’s going to be a better pricing mechanism for the MTA versus issuing through their more traditional fare-box receipts,” said Howard Cure, director of municipal bond research at Evercore Wealth Management, which oversees $10.2 billion of assets, including MTA debt.The MTA was among the hardest hit government agencies by the pandemic, which abruptly slashed its revenue as New York City became an early epicenter of the outbreak. Yields on the agency’s debt soared. An MTA bond maturing in 2045 traded in early May 2020 as high as 4.98%, 298 basis points more than top-rated municipals, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.The bonds went on to rally, however, after the agency received an influx of federal funding that cushioned the hit, with President Joe Biden’s rescue plan boosting the total to about $14.5 billion. That 2045 bond traded Friday at an average yield of 2.3%, or 82 basis points above benchmark tax-exempts, Bloomberg data show.The new payroll-tax bonds are expected to sell at lower yields than the farebox debt. A bond maturing in 2051 may price at a yield of 1.9%, according to the sale’s preliminary pricing wire dated Monday. That’s 34 basis points more than top-rated municipals, according to Bloomberg Barclays indexes.MTA’s farebox collections shrunk by 62% last year, coming in at $2.39 billion in 2020 compared with $6.36 billion in 2019, according to bond documents. Subway ridership is about one-third what it was before the pandemic.But the payroll tax has been far more resilient. The MTA in 2020 received $1.56 billion of revenue from it -- the same amount as in 2019 -- and $161 million more than a revised forecast, according to the bond sale’s offering documents.The MTA’s Triborough Bridge and Tunnel Authority will sell the bonds, which will refinance the agency’s transportation revenue debt. The payroll bonds carry AA+ credit ratings and negative outlooks from S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings. That’s six steps higher than S&P’s BBB+ grade and five levels above Fitch’s A- rating on MTA’s transportation revenue bonds, which are backed by fares and tolls.The transaction will likely benefit from high demand in the overall tax-exempt market as investors continue to pour money into municipal-bond funds, said Matt Dalton, chief executive officer of Belle Haven Investments, which manages $14.5 billion of state and local debt, including MTA securities.“Everything is so much tighter than if you look historically on a relative value between one credit and another,” Dalton said. “Everything’s crunched together because of the lack of availability of choices out there.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Covid Spike Threatens India’s Recovery. Why the Sharp Increase Is a Warning Sign for Emerging Markets.

    The sharp increase in Covid infections in several emerging markets means investors need to pay attention to country dynamics.

  • Harley-Davidson hits recovery road amid focus on touring bikes

    (Reuters) -Harley-Davidson Inc on Monday raised its full-year earnings forecast after smashing analysts' quarterly profit estimates, vindicating Chief Executive Jochen Zeitz's decision to focus on more-profitable touring bikes at the expense of cheaper entry-level models. The company, however, also received a setback in the European Union - its second-biggest market - where all of its products, regardless of origin, will be subjected to a 56% import tariff from June following a new EU ruling. The ruling revokes the credentials that currently allow Harley to ship certain motorcycles to the EU from its international manufacturing facilities at a 6% tariff.

  • An Ether ETF Isn’t Even Launched and Already There Is a Fee War

    (Bloomberg) -- The price war in Bitcoin exchange-traded funds started not long after the first two products launched. For rival cryptocurrency Ether, it’s beginning before the ETFs even start trading.Evolve Funds Group Inc. is waiving the 0.75% management fee on its upcoming Ether ETF, ticker ETHR, until May 31, according to a company statement. That will make it cheaper than two competing products from Purpose Investments Inc. and CI Global Asset Management.Last week, all three announced plans to release ETFs tracking the popular cryptocurrency in the Canadian market on Tuesday, investing directly in Ether tokens. Although Europe has several exchange-traded products tracking Ether and Grayscale Investments offers an Ethereum Trust, this will be a first for the North American market.“Investors are particularly fee conscious when new ETFs come to market,” said Todd Rosenbluth, director of ETF research for CFRA Research. “Asset managers want to gather assets quickly to ensure there is sufficient liquidity as larger potential investors consider the fund.”If the fierce demand for the first Bitcoin ETFs is any indication, the three funds are likely to see a rush of inflows, making any differences between the options especially impactful.Just a week after the first Bitcoin ETFs debuted in February, Evolve lowered the price on its fund, ticker EBIT, to O.75% from 1%, making it cheaper than the Purpose Bitcoin ETF at 1%. Although the fund, ticker BTCC, launched only one day before Evolve’s product, it attracted far greater interest.More than $165 million worth of shares in the Purpose product changed hands on its first day. Only a day later, that number for EBIT was just $14.6 million. Now, the BTCC boasts more than $1 billion in assets, while Evolve only has about $88 million, according to the company.For the Ether funds, the CI Galaxy Ethereum ETF (ETHX) which is sub-advised by Galaxy Digital Asset Management, will charge a 0.40% management fee, while the Purpose version will cost 1%. After May 31, Evolve’s offering will once again have a 0.75% expense.Ether was trading around $2,217 as of 9:14 a.m. in New York after plunging about 20% amid a wider crypto selloff, with the listing of Coinbase Global Inc. spurring volatility.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Peloton Slumps After U.S. Agency Warns on Treadmill Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- Peloton Interactive Inc. shares fell 10% Monday after U.S. regulators warned consumers to stop using the exercise equipment maker’s Tread+ machine if there are young children or pets at home.The advisory follows a series of accidents involving the treadmill. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said Saturday it is continuing to investigate incidents of injury or death related to the Tread+.Peloton said in a statement that it was “concerned” by the commission’s warning, which it termed “misleading and inaccurate.” There’s no reason to stop using the Tread+ as long as all warnings and safety instructions are followed, it said.JPMorgan Chase & Co. analyst Doug Anmuth reiterated his overweight rating on the stock and recommended buying during any pullback in the shares related to the CPSC’s warning.“Peloton emphasizes that the Tread+ is safe when its warnings and safety instructions are followed, and the company will neither stop selling nor recall the Tread+,” Anmuth said in a research note. He doesn’t expect the recent incidents or the CPSC’s warning to further delay Peloton’s launch of its new lower-priced Tread in the U.S., he added.The Tread+ warning doesn’t impact the long-term investment outlook for Peloton, according to Stifel analyst Scott Devitt. He expects the resolution for the Tread+ issue could be adding a protective guard to the end of the treadmill, or a similar remedy.The stock hit a low of $104.58 Monday, bringing its decline so far this year to 31%.What Bloomberg Intelligence Says:“The Tread+ warning may not significantly slow Peloton’s near-term growth prospects, given that sales of exercise bikes still represent over 90% of hardware revenue. However, it could keep some customers from buying new treadmills.”-- Amine Bensaid, BI media analystClick here to read the research.READ MORE: U.S. Regulators Warn Consumers About Peloton’s Tread+ (1)(Updates share prices, adds Stifel comments.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Coca-Cola Tops Sales Expectations Amid Vaccine-Led Reopening

    (Bloomberg) -- Coca-Cola Co.’s sales beat expectations in the first quarter as the soda maker said it saw early -- though uneven -- signs of recovery in demand, particularly in areas with stronger rates of vaccination against Covid-19.The company also said it plans to sell a portion of the Coca-Cola Beverages Africa bottling business via an initial public offering.Coke’s organic revenue, which excludes the impact of currency or acquisitions, climbed 6% in the quarter ended April 2, according to a statement Monday. That topped the estimated 0.5% growth analysts had been expecting, according to forecasts compiled by Bloomberg.The results hint at a potential rebound as consumers worldwide emerge from more than a year of isolation, a process that is happening at different rates in different countries. The company is “encouraged by improvements in our business, especially in markets where vaccine availability is increasing and economies are opening up,” Chief Executive Officer James Quincey said in the statement.The soda business is unlikely to see full recovery until people are back at restaurants and amusement parks worldwide, buying overpriced hot dogs and giant-sized soft drinks. The uneven reopening pace is showing up in the results: Recovery remains “asynchronous” around the world, the company said. Unit case volume was down 6% in North America, but up 9% in Asia Pacific. Globally, case unit volume was flat.Coke shares rose 1% to $54.20 at 9:52 a.m. in New York. The stock declined 2.1% this year through Friday.Bottling IPOThe company also announced plans to list Coca-Cola Beverages Africa as a publicly traded company within the next 18 months. “A standalone listing for CCBA will enable the bottler to build on its growth trajectory and access capital independently to meet the investment needs of the business, which is great for stakeholders across Africa,” said Jacques Vermeulen, CEO of CCBA.An IPO of Coke’s stake could value the African business at about $6 billion, Bloomberg News reported last month. The soft-drink giant, which owns 66.5% of the bottling company, didn’t specify how much of its stake it intends to sell.Earlier: Coca-Cola Is Said to Consider Options for $6 Billion Africa UnitCoke is grappling with the commodity inflation pressures that are affecting other manufacturers, Chief Financial Officer John Murphy said in an interview.While consumer prices may start to rise this quarter, the company is “well-hedged” to withstand much of the cost pressure in the near term, he said. “We think it’s manageable this year; it’s really a 2022 challenge.”Aluminum CostsMost relevant to the soda maker will be higher costs in plastic and aluminum, including can-supply challenges in the U.S., he said. That should abate in 2022, though, with more supply becoming available.Coke is also seeing increases in high-fructose corn syrup and coffee. The company plans to manage those higher costs with supply-chain productivity and pricing, Murphy said.“Pricing decisions and hedging decisions are actually local decisions,” he said. “We will be working closely with our bottling partners all around the world to come up with the optimal solutions that could happen starting in the second quarter.”Coke reaffirmed its forecast for organic sales percentage growth of high single digits in 2021 and comparable earnings-per-share expansion of high single digits to low double digits. The company slightly trimmed its expectations for the impact of currency benefits on net revenue and comparable earnings.(Updates with share trading in sixth paragraph, adds chart.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Dogecoin Eclipses XRP as 4th Largest Cryptocurrency Ahead of ‘Dogeday’

    Dogecoin briefly replaced XRP as the fourth-largest coin early Monday.

  • Around 100 People Control DOGE's Entire $46B Market: Report

    Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) has been hard to ignore lately, as the meme-based cryptocurrency rose to become the sixth-largest with over $46 billion in market cap. What Happened: With 7,000% year-to-date returns and considerable outperformance against several top cryptocurrencies, DOGE’s appeal to retail investors has steadily been on the rise. However, several crypto influencers and traders have cautioned against going “all-in” on DOGE, citing concerns of a few large holders controlling the majority of its supply. See also: How to Buy DOGE Over 65% of Dogecoins are distributed among just 98 wallets across the world, while the single largest wallet holds 28% of all Dogecoins. In fact, just five wallets control 40% of the coin’s supply. Essentially, around 100 people control the entire $46 billion DOGE market. “The scam is simple - Hold on to Dogecoin till there is enough traction after it multiplies, dump all coins and cash out - Become instant billionaires,” said Akand Sitra of cryptocurrency risk management platform TRM Labs. Why It Matters: Sitra’s analysis of DOGE’s supply distribution was possible due to the nature of blockchain transactions, which are available for anyone to see on the open distributed ledger. Some on-chain analytics of the top DOGE holders led experts to believe that the cryptocurrency’s supply is concentrated among just a few holders. “The Dogecoin bubble will burst by the end of this year, easily,” said Sitra. Other traders in the space echoed this sentiment, calling it the reason why they will never be in DOGE “no matter the gains.” Why I'm not in $DOGE and will never be no matter the gains. https://t.co/jFVU2yQf03 — QuartzHands (@NFTiepie) April 19, 2021 At press time, DOGE was trading at $0.3976, up 32% overnight and 394% in the past seven days. DOGE holders were preparing for April 20, where a large group of retail traders has predicted the coin will touch $0.69. See Also: Dogecoin Creator Defends Meme Crypto's Supply: Doesn't 'Matter For Price' Image: Ivan Radic via Flickr See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaDeFi Blue Chip Season? Here's What Cryptos Coinbase Employees Are Buying Right NowInvestors In Disbelief As DOGE Becomes Top 5 Crypto With B Market Cap© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Quick-Fire Dealmakers Are Fueling a $129 Billion Buyout Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- It took Ardian SAS just two days in February to buy German laboratories company GBA Group.That’s fast work even in a year when some of the biggest auctions, including the multibillion-dollar sales of software firm Unit4 NV and laboratories group Cerba HealthCare, have been sealed in double-quick time, according to half a dozen buyout executives and advisers.In a fiercely competitive market for assets, private equity firms are learning that the key to winning is not just about price, it’s about how quickly they are prepared to spend. This is leading to an increase in those opting to approach targets early or pre-empt sales processes that typically comprise two to three bidding rounds.“For buyers, it’s not just about the price any more with ever-rising valuations,” said Simona Maellare, global co-head of UBS Group AG’s alternative capital group. “It is becoming an execution game, and those who are faster win.”With GBA, Ardian wasted no time in heading rivals off at the pass to take a majority stake alongside the group’s management and existing backer Quadriga Capital. A month later, German ophthalmic lens-maker Rodenstock skipped an auction process altogether to sell to Apax Partners.Private equity firms spent $129 billion on company takeovers in the first quarter, the most for any corresponding period since before the 2008 financial crisis, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Opportunities stemming from the Covid-19 pandemic, cheap credit and companies carving out units to clean up their balance sheets are all fueling dealmaking.Sellers’ MarketAt the same time, buyout houses are stocked with record amounts of uninvested capital, and yield-hungry investors are eager to see it put to work. This is all creating a sellers’ market, bankers say.“There is a ton of money in the system across asset classes,” said Matthew Rosedale, head of financial sponsors for Europe, the Middle East and Africa at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. “The price for quality businesses is high regardless.”In such an environment, opening the books to an eager private equity firm can help a company avoid the time and expense of an auction process without sacrificing the value that its competitive tension is designed to bring. On the flip side, it could make it harder to attract other buyers if those talks fall apart as questions may be raised about what was wrong with an asset.Hot SpotsThe technology and health-care sectors are offering particularly fertile ground for quick deals this year.EQT AB pre-empted the competition and reached an agreement to buy Cerba for about 4.5 billion euros ($5.4 billion). Montagu Private Equity did the same with its roughly $700 million purchase of U.K. enterprise software developer ITRS Group Ltd., while Insight Partners completed a deal for one of its portfolio companies in just three weeks when it snapped up Dotmatics Ltd. for 500 million pounds ($687 million), Bloomberg News reported previously.“How you secure deals? It is by delivering speed and certainty,” Rosedale said. “Pre-empting a deal is en vogue these days and it is not going away soon.”The rush to transact has also seen investment firms outbid strategic buyers, which can normally afford to offer more due to potential synergies. Bain Capital and Cinven caught rivals flatfooted in February with a multibillion-dollar takeover of Lonza Group AG’s specialty ingredients unit, which had drawn interest from German chemicals group Lanxess AG and Malaysian oil producer Petronas, as well as buyout firms Partners Group Holding AG and Carlyle Group Inc.Representatives for the private equity firms involved in the deals declined to comment or couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.Stealth ModeFor fast-acting buyers, the secret to success often relies on keeping their intentions hidden from the wider market. Seeking debt funding for buyouts could alert rivals, as banks have an interest in triggering auctions, which offer more chances to win advisory and financing roles. One way around this is for private equity firms to first guarantee financing themselves and pull together a loan package later, even if that strategy is more risky.“People are doing deals now where they take over the existing debt without refinancing it,” said Eamon Devlin, partner at MJ Hudson Group Plc. “People closing deals quickly will use equity and then get financing post transaction.”Other hazards include getting used as leverage by seemingly enthusiastic sellers to tease out rival bidders. CVC Capital Partners thought a deal had been agreed with family-owned sandal maker Birkenstock, only to lose out to a surprise counterbid from L Catterton, the private equity backed by luxury retailer LVMH.Bypassing formal sale processes can be a sign of a maturing market, with buyout firms studying ripening assets ahead of time so they can better convince their investment committees to move quickly. The fact that many companies, such as Rodenstock, have had multiple private equity owners means buyers often have better insights on targets than in previous decades.Despite that perceived level of comfort, there’s always the chance an overly aggressive pursuit could lead to assigning a value or capital structure that leaves a business exposed in a downturn.“The skill is knowing for which deals it is reasonable to run fast, and which deals require more diligence and caution,” said David Walker, a partner at law firm Latham & Watkins LLP. “In such a hot market, it is inevitable that some will get their fingers burnt.”(Adds details of Lonza specialty ingredients deal in 13th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Want more money for retirement without a lot of effort? Ask your company about this perk

    Who doesn’t want a little extra ‘free’ money in their retirement accounts? If you have an employer-sponsored retirement account, such as a 401(k) or 403(b), ask your company’s human resources department if there is a company match — then make sure you’re contributing at least as much as you need to take advantage of it. With an employer match, the company is contributing up to a percentage of what the employee puts into her employer-sponsored retirement plan.

  • Bank of England to consider digital money plan

    The Bank and the Treasury set up a taskforce to examine how a central bank digital currency would work.