Redditors who say they make over $100,000 without being 'killed' by stress are discussing the type of jobs they have

A Redditor asked for advice on how to find a $100,000 job that wasn't stressful and it went viral.

Thousands of users on Reddit described their jobs from roles in tech to management positions.

Some Redditors said they're paid over $100,000 and work less than 40 hours a week.

A Redditor asked for advice on how to make over $100,000 without being "killed" by stress on Thursday and the post quickly went viral.

The post in the subreddit r/careerguidance generated over 6,800 responses and counting on the platform and made the site's front page on Thursday. The Redditor said that while they have a bachelor's degree and graduate credits they still make less than $60,000 a year in an area with a high cost of living.

"I continually stay til 7-8pm in the office and the stress and paycheck is killing me," the Redditor with the username SometimeTaken wrote.

Insider reached out to the poster but was unable to verify their identity or the identities of any of the responses cited in the story. The Reddit poster said they currently work as a learning and development specialist at a nonprofit company. The median total pay for a learning and development specialist is $68,337 per year, according to GlassDoor.

"So what's the secret sauce, Reddit?" user SometimeTaken wrote. "Who has a six figure job whose related stress and responsibilities isn't giving them a stomach ulcer? I can't do this much longer."

Several Reddit users encouraged the poster to give up on nonprofits. "Underpaid and overworked is my experience with that," one user wrote regarding nonprofit organizations in a post that generated over 1,700 upvotes.

Another Redditor said that when they left a major tech company for an environmental non-profit their salary dropped to around $140,000 but their "mental health drastically improved."

Several Redditors said they've taken on roles that pay over $100,000 a year and require them to work less than 40 hours a week. One Redditor with the username BlueMountainDace said they work about 20 hours a week as a Global Campaign Manager with a take home pay of about $125,000. GlassDoor estimates that the median total pay for a Global Campaign Manager is about $151,533.

"Just spent the last 2 hours watching 'Boston Legal,'" u/BlueMountainDace wrote. "Had my 6 month review and was told, 'You're wonderful to work with and really talented.' The only bad thing is that even working as little as I do, they still think I work really fast so I'm getting a lot of new projects added to my list."

Many Reddit users said they work in tech. Though, tech giants like Microsoft, Google, and Meta have been hit hard by layoffs in recent months, several posters said they've found smaller companies are eager for more workers.

One poster, u/BobcatRoyal, who described his role as a "code monkey" said his job requires "less than 30 hours of actual 'work' work" per week and vacillates between short periods of 50-60 hour weeks and longer stretches of 15-20 hour work weeks. Other users who claimed to be software engineers in the thread described similar work levels. In the US, the media total pay for a software engineer is about $107,362 a year, per GlassDoor.

"Sometimes I feel like a six-figure slacker," the user called BobcatRoyal wrote. "But even at my lowest levels of productivity, the automated processes I build serve tens of thousands of customers a day, and rake in millions and millions of dollars of revenue for the company every year."

Another common response came from posters who claimed to work in project management positions. GlassDoor places the median take home pay for project managers in the US at about $85,028.

"I love project management," one Redditor wrote. "I don't have to do the hard work I just have to let everyone else know what's happening, why, and how we are going to continue this way or fix it. It is great for social people who work remotely because I have a lot of meetings and get to talk strategy, which always excites me. Pretty high pay ceiling, and there's not really one set path to entry."

