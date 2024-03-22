Redditors who scoffed at getting in on the company's IPO must be kicking themselves

W6/Getty Images; Jenny Chang-Rodriguez/BI

Reddit stock debuted Thursday with a sharp rally, up as much as 70% shortly after trading began.

Ahead of the IPO, some Redditors expressed disinterest in participating in the offering

Some users said they bought in and flipped the stock on day one.

Reddit stock made its trading debut Thursday, rallying as much as 70% above its $34 initial public offering price.

The company had announced before the IPO that it would allocate 8% of shares to top users and moderators on the platform, but ahead of Wednesday's pricing, some Redditors had expressed bearishness on the stock and outright disinterest in participating in the IPO.

Users questioned the underlying fundamentals of the company and why the executives would consider going public. Last year the company lost $90.8 million, though revenue climbed 20% compared to the prior year.

"This thing is going to zero," commented the user Icy_Rhubarb2857 before the IPO was priced, in response to a post that received over 5,000 upvotes. "And they know we are all thinking that so they are going to pump it up on release to get fomos in and then run it into the ground."

The Wall Street Journal reported that 75,000 users were extended an offer to participate, a figure that drew ire from users in some comments across popular stock and investing subreddits.

"Only 75k people were invited?" user embrex104 wrote. "That's crazy."

Given the intraday pop, some of those users who balked at the offer to get in on the first day might be wishing they had jumped in, especially in the absence of a share lockup that would've prevented an immediate sale.

In response to a thread titled, "Thanks Reddit, i sold!" user here_now_be posted:

"I almost bought in, but when the valuation went from 5B to 6.4B, decided against it. Those of you that got in and sold at the open, wish I was there with you. Still think it will fall well below 34 before/if it rebounds. Of course 34 then will not be anywhere as good of a play as getting in on the IPO."

For the most part, though, users kept up the show of indifference and their indignant attitude toward the company and its prospects.

"The people who have bought already did so before open as part of the IPO release, ie we are part of the 75,000 redditors offered the 'oppprtunity' to lose money even faster," wrote another user shortly before trading began Thursday.

In a comment shared after trading for the stock began, another user, pm_me_your-thighs, wrote: "Reddit deserves nothing more than to be pumped and dumped."

Other users said they already bagged profits and flipped the shares on day one.

"I got 100 at $34. I'll let you know how it goes," user simple123mind wrote, before adding an edited comment hours later: "sold $50.4819 and gained $1,748.12. I just don't have the skills for day trading."

"I jumped out at $54. I'd like to give a big shout out to reddit for the $20k profit today," user eurostylin wrote during the stock rally, adding that they would "probably pick more up around $20."

