U.S. markets open in 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,439.75
    -22.75 (-0.51%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,990.00
    -181.00 (-0.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,066.75
    -67.75 (-0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,249.80
    -15.20 (-0.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.19
    +0.91 (+1.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,764.10
    -4.20 (-0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    23.17
    -0.18 (-0.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1605
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6170
    +0.0680 (+4.39%)
     

  • Vix

    17.80
    +0.94 (+5.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3730
    +0.0053 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2420
    +0.5650 (+0.50%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,297.50
    -752.21 (-1.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,413.41
    +38.19 (+2.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,187.17
    -46.86 (-0.65%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,025.46
    +474.56 (+1.66%)
     

RedDress Earns a Strategic Partnership with MediGroup

RedDress
·3 min read

MediGroup Logo

MediGroup Logo
MediGroup Logo
MediGroup Logo

Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RedDress, a privately held U.S. and Israel-based wound care company, announced today that it has entered into a partnership with MediGroup, one of the nation’s largest non-acute care group purchasing organizations representing physician centers, surgery centers, and specialty clinics, to deliver its innovative wound care solution, ActiGraft® system to MediGroup’s members.

ActiGraft aims to deliver an affordable and efficacious wound solution to MediGroup’s members to help improve the health and lives of patients living with chronic, non-healing wounds. A conservative estimate notes that the annual cost to treat a wound when it is the primary claim is about $28 billion(1), imposing a significant economic burden on the healthcare system, health care providers, and patients.

ActiGraft is the first wound care product that enables health care providers to produce—in real time— in vitro blood clot from a patient’s own blood. Once applied, the blood clot serves as a protective covering and supports the body’s natural wound healing response. ActiGraft can be used for a wide variety of hard-to-treat chronic wounds, including diabetic foot ulcers, pressure injuries, venous ulcers, traumatic wounds and post-surgical wounds.

“We are honored to partner with MediGroup, a group purchasing organization that supports over 250,000 health care employees,” said Alon Kushnir, CEO of RedDress. “Through this new, strategic partnership, we will continue to deliver ActiGraft to health care providers at an affordable cost.”

“Over the past 20 plus years, MediGroup has grown to provide our members with the most comprehensive portfolio that maximizes efficiencies and minimizes costs,” says MediGroup’s Chief Executive Officer, Andy Klearman. “We know our members will value Reddress’ advanced wound care products and skin substitutes for the treatment of chronic wounds in their practices and other patient settings.”

RedDress was granted contract number #MG01182

About ActiGraft

ActiGraft, based on RedDress’ proprietary patented technology, is an FDA-cleared wound care solution that enables health care providers to produce – in real time – an in vitro blood clot from a patient’s whole blood. Once applied, the blood clot serves as a protective covering and supports wound healing processes which naturally occur in the patient’s body.

ActiGraft is intended for exuding cutaneous wounds. ActiGraft is intended for exuding cutaneous wound types. The ActiGraft System includes blood-contacting components that have been sterilized by Ethylene Oxide, which may cause serious allergic reactions in patients that are sensitized. For full prescribing information, visit www.reddressmedical.com/safety-info.

About RedDress

RedDress (www.reddressmedical.com) is a privately held, Israel-based company with a U.S. subsidiary, RedDress Inc., located in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. Founded in 2009 with the goal of developing more effective, natural, and economically viable treatments for chronic wounds, RedDress is committed to improving the health and lives of patients around the world with its latest innovation – ActiGraft.

About MediGroup

Recognized as one of the largest non-acute care group purchasing organizations (GPO) in the United States, MediGroup's roster of over 25,000+ members represents over 200,000 physicians in surgical clinics, non-acute care facilities and specialty physician offices nationwide. By aggregating their purchases, MediGroup helps members reduce annual costs on the products and services to run their operations. MediGroup's initiatives also include the MediGroup CARES program to provide charitable services to organizations and individuals in need.

(1) Chronic Wounds: Economic Impact & Costs to Medicare, Alliance of Wound Care Stakeholders.

###

ActiGraft® is a registered trademark of RedDress Ltd.

Attachment

CONTACT: Alessandra Lalli RedDress 2032974404 alalli@reddressmedical.com


Recommended Stories

  • 2 Biotech Stocks Set to Go Supernova Soon

    Anavex Life Sciences and Affimed both sport unique drug development platforms that could be worth billions.

  • 2 Small-Cap Stocks With Substantial Upside; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’

    Let’s talk a bit about return potential, and small-cap stocks. The two attributes are related, and frequently offer investors a fine combination of risk-reward ratio to emphasize the former. It’s the basic arithmetic behind finding a solid return potential. A small cap stock, one with a market value lower than $2 billion, will usually feature a relatively low share price – and when share price is low, even a small gain in absolute terms will quickly translate into a high-percentage return. Some

  • 2 Tricks and a Treat for Gene Therapy Investors

    It looks like the gene therapy market is a haunted house, but growing biotech Repligen might be the treat investors need this Halloween.

  • 2 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    These dividend stocks provide sustainable and growing dividends, which are nearly triple the S&P 500's yield.

  • 3 Biotech Stocks That Could Rise 90% or More, According to Wall Street

    Are you looking for biotech stocks that could shoot higher? Wall Street analysts who cover the stocks on this list think they could provide some eye-popping gains. Every stock on this list has a consensus price target that's 91% above its present price.

  • Vaccines, masks? Japan puzzling over sudden virus success

    Almost overnight, Japan has become a stunning, and somewhat mysterious, coronavirus success story. Daily new COVID-19 cases have plummeted from a mid-August peak of nearly 6,000 in Tokyo, with caseloads in the densely populated capital now routinely below 100, an 11-month low. Japan, unlike other places in Europe and Asia, has never had anything close to a lockdown, just a series of relatively toothless states of emergency.

  • Ivermectin-Crazy Physician Assistant’s License Is Suspended

    GoFundMeA Washington State physician’s assistant who mounted a “public campaign touting the use of ivermectin” for treating COVID, allegedly bullying hospital staffers to prescribe the unproven drug, had his license suspended by the state medical commission.Scott Miller runs a private pediatric medical practice in Washougal that provides services such as genetic testing, lactation counseling, and treatment for pediatric autism, ADHD, and sleep disorders. A quote from Miller on his office website

  • Her unexplained jitteriness and weight loss were telling clues

    For nearly a decade, Sherrill Franklin battled an elusive foe. She lost 22 pounds without trying. Her face was flushed, her neck felt sweaty and clammy, and she felt inexplicably jittery. At times Franklin, who lives in a rural community an hour west of Philadelphia, endured bouts of dizziness. It wasn't until a worrisome new problem landed her in the hospital that a specialist, one of nearly two dozen doctors she consulted, ordered a blood test that revealed the reason she felt so sick.Subscrib

  • Rebel Wilson on her weight loss: 'People are so obsessed with it'

    The Australian star says her "Year of Health" is "not about being a certain size or body weight or anything."

  • Meet the People Who Won’t Have Sex Until They’re Sterilized

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos GettyWhen Sasha was in college, she did what a lot of young women her age do: she Googled which birth control would work for her. But after some research, the answer seemed to be: none of them. Almost every method had drawbacks: increased risk of irregular bleeding, depression, menstrual cramps, or pelvic infections.When Sasha began her first sexual relationship, she ended up temporarily taking hormonal birth control pills. But she was so nervous ab

  • What Companies Has Mark Cuban Invested In?

    Mark Cuban is best known as the billionaire owner of the Dallas Mavericks, but it turns out he has a number of diverse interests — and he's willing to support them financially. A look at the...

  • India's vaccine effort slows as dose gap trumps output jump

    India's vaccination campaign has slowed despite amassing record stockpiles of vaccine, health ministry data showed on Monday, as authorities maintain a wider-than-usual gap between doses in a strategy that has boosted coverage. Domestic production of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which accounts for nearly 90% of administered doses, has more than tripled https://www.reuters.com/world/india/india-resumes-vaccine-exports-domestic-stocks-build-up-officials-2021-10-13 since May, when a supply shortage prompted India to double the period between doses to between 12 and 16 weeks. That gap, exceeding the 8 to 12 weeks recommended by the World Health Organization, has allowed India to give at least one vaccine dose to 74% of its 944 million adults, with just 30% getting the full complement of two.

  • Never Order Seafood Unless You've Asked Your Server This, FDA Warns

    Whether you love lox or are serious about your sushi, seafood is a healthy addition to many diets. Loaded with omega-3 fatty acids and protein, seafood consumption has been linked to increased longevity, better heart health, and weight loss. However, before you order your next seafood-based meal, there's one pertinent question you should be asking your server to avoid serious illness, according to the U.S. Food&Drug Administration (FDA). Read on to discover what question you should be asking and

  • Short on Staff, Some Hospices Ask New Patients To Wait

    Anne Cotton had enjoyed her years at an assisted living facility in Corvallis, Oregon. But at 89, her health problems began to mount: heart failure, weakness from post-polio syndrome, a 30-pound weight loss in a year. “I’m in a wheelchair,” she said. “I’m getting weaker. I’m having trouble breathing.” On Sept. 30, Dr. Helen Kao, her palliative care physician and a medical director at Lumina Hospice & Palliative Care, determined that she qualified for hospice services — in which a team of nurses,

  • 7 Ways You Can Give Yourself Diabetes, Doctors Say

    Diabetes is at record levels in the U.S.—nearly 34 million Americans, or 10.5% of the population, is affected. The condition occurs when the body is unable to adequately process blood sugar. That can damage blood vessels throughout the body, potentially leading to heart disease, stroke, blindness, and amputation. But diabetes generally doesn't develop overnight. Little things you do regularly, without thinking, may be seriously raising your risk. Here is what doctors who treat diabetes say are t

  • 'At the end of the Delta wave': Health experts optimistic as COVID cases decline in Florida

    For the eighth week in a row, the COVID-19 case positivity rate in the Sunshine State continues to decline. It’s now sitting at 3.8% for the week of October 8. https://www.abcactionnews.com/news/coronavirus/at-the-end-of-the-delta-wave-health-experts-optimistic-as-covid-cases-decline-in-florida

  • Fauci: People 'react against me' when 'truth becomes inconvenient'

    Dr. Anthony Fauci has argued that he is an easy target during the coronavirus pandemic because he stands for "science, data and hard facts" rather than "conspiracy theories."

  • FDA delays Moderna vaccine for adolescents due to risk of rare heart condition

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Friday it would delay its decision on administration of the Moderna vaccine to adolescents, citing concerns the shot may lead to a heightened risk of a rare heart condition.

  • Why is proposed Moderna booster a smaller dose?

    Dr. Emily Hyle, an infectious disease specialist with Massachusetts General Hospital, explains why the Moderna booster proposal that recently gained the support of an FDA panel is smaller than the first two doses.

  • US ‘underestimated vaccine hesitancy’, outgoing health chief admits

    Statement comes shortly after US passed milestone of 75 per cent at least partially vaccinated