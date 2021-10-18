RedDress Earns a Strategic Partnership with MediGroup

MediGroup Logo

Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RedDress, a privately held U.S. and Israel-based wound care company, announced today that it has entered into a partnership with MediGroup, one of the nation’s largest non-acute care group purchasing organizations representing physician centers, surgery centers, and specialty clinics, to deliver its innovative wound care solution, ActiGraft® system to MediGroup’s members.

ActiGraft aims to deliver an affordable and efficacious wound solution to MediGroup’s members to help improve the health and lives of patients living with chronic, non-healing wounds. A conservative estimate notes that the annual cost to treat a wound when it is the primary claim is about $28 billion(1), imposing a significant economic burden on the healthcare system, health care providers, and patients.

ActiGraft is the first wound care product that enables health care providers to produce—in real time— in vitro blood clot from a patient’s own blood. Once applied, the blood clot serves as a protective covering and supports the body’s natural wound healing response. ActiGraft can be used for a wide variety of hard-to-treat chronic wounds, including diabetic foot ulcers, pressure injuries, venous ulcers, traumatic wounds and post-surgical wounds.

“We are honored to partner with MediGroup, a group purchasing organization that supports over 250,000 health care employees,” said Alon Kushnir, CEO of RedDress. “Through this new, strategic partnership, we will continue to deliver ActiGraft to health care providers at an affordable cost.”

“Over the past 20 plus years, MediGroup has grown to provide our members with the most comprehensive portfolio that maximizes efficiencies and minimizes costs,” says MediGroup’s Chief Executive Officer, Andy Klearman. “We know our members will value Reddress’ advanced wound care products and skin substitutes for the treatment of chronic wounds in their practices and other patient settings.”

RedDress was granted contract number #MG01182

About ActiGraft

ActiGraft, based on RedDress’ proprietary patented technology, is an FDA-cleared wound care solution that enables health care providers to produce – in real time – an in vitro blood clot from a patient’s whole blood. Once applied, the blood clot serves as a protective covering and supports wound healing processes which naturally occur in the patient’s body.

ActiGraft is intended for exuding cutaneous wounds. ActiGraft is intended for exuding cutaneous wound types. The ActiGraft System includes blood-contacting components that have been sterilized by Ethylene Oxide, which may cause serious allergic reactions in patients that are sensitized. For full prescribing information, visit www.reddressmedical.com/safety-info.

About RedDress

RedDress (www.reddressmedical.com) is a privately held, Israel-based company with a U.S. subsidiary, RedDress Inc., located in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. Founded in 2009 with the goal of developing more effective, natural, and economically viable treatments for chronic wounds, RedDress is committed to improving the health and lives of patients around the world with its latest innovation – ActiGraft.

About MediGroup

Recognized as one of the largest non-acute care group purchasing organizations (GPO) in the United States, MediGroup's roster of over 25,000+ members represents over 200,000 physicians in surgical clinics, non-acute care facilities and specialty physician offices nationwide. By aggregating their purchases, MediGroup helps members reduce annual costs on the products and services to run their operations. MediGroup's initiatives also include the MediGroup CARES program to provide charitable services to organizations and individuals in need.

