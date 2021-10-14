Redefine Meat Announces Senior Appointments of Former Nestle and Unilever Executives Ahead of European Launch

- Edwin Bark and Adrian Sagman's transition from traditional food to New-Meat bolsters Redefine Meat's plans to become a market leader

- Bark to lead Redefine Meat's EMEA business; Sagman to drive global sales development

REHOVOT, Israel, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Redefine Meat Ltd, the 'New-Meat' pioneer, announced today a major coup with two new high-profile business leadership appointments as part of the company's aggressive global expansion plans. Ahead of the European commercial launch of New-Meat next month, Redefine Meat has appointed Edwin Bark as Senior Vice President and General Manager EMEA, and Adrian Sagman as Director of Global Sales and Business Development.

Bark brings 25 years of vast international experience in FMCG. His past roles include several years as Managing Director of Nestle's European Plant-Based Food Division, where he was credited for re-igniting the brand, fuelling innovation and expanding the brand's portfolio of plant-based meat products across six new European markets. Through his non-executive positions at alternative food companies, Bark is high-connected to the eco-system and most recently led the establishment of the largest plant-based meat manufacturing plant in Europe.

Following Redefine Meat's successful launch in Israel, with significant market acceptance and endorsement from chefs and consumers, Bark will manage the company's commercial expansion of New-Meat into Europe. This also includes building the organizational infrastructure of the EMEA business, establishing a best-in-class manufacturing and supply chain, and driving the multi-channel go-to-market strategy.

"I am very passionate about health and sustainability, and fully committed to helping repair the world's broken food system by disrupting the meat industry with New-Meat," commented Bark. "Over the years, I have worked on many of the plant-based products available today, and I can genuinely say that what Redefine Meat has achieved so far is nothing short of revolutionary. I'm already hard at work to ensure the European business is set up for success and have no doubt that New-Meat will disrupt the disrupters."

With a decade of senior business and marketing roles at Unilever Food Solutions Europe, Sagman was responsible for creating business strategies for high-value food products at an international and local level. He also brings 13 years' experience of managing exports and sales in the food industry, including as Director of Export for the Strauss Group, the largest food manufacturer in Israel.

With a focus on worldwide sales and market introduction of new product categories, Sagman will play a pivotal role in establishing Redefine Meat as a top global meat business. Most notably, Sagman's primary objectives are to optimize the company's worldwide go-to-market strategy, build global partnerships, and drive sales across food services and retail.

"I'm proud to play my part in making New-Meat mainstream across the globe," said Sagman. "Redefine Meat perfectly aligns with my experience of expanding businesses into new territories and creating market demand. But there is also something special about this company: the quality and diversity of meat products, the technological innovation behind it, and the inspirational team at the helm who share my vision of making this world a better place."

Eshchar Ben-Shitrit, CEO and Co-Founder of Redefine Meat added, "Following the incredible reaction to our commercial launch in Israel this summer, we are now ready to bring New-Meat to consumers around the world – starting with Europe next month, and continuing with the US and Asia next year. Edwin and Adrian's experience in scaling businesses and established networks across the food ecosystem will be invaluable in supporting our aggressive growth and taking Redefine Meat to the world stage."

About Redefine Meat

Founded in 2018, Redefine Meat is on a mission to offer 'New-Meat' with the same flavor, texture, and versatility as animal meat, by harnessing technology instead of animals. Aiming to become the world's largest meat company, Redefine Meat creates a wide range of premium meat products using plant-based ingredients – offering the world a new type of delicious meat, that's good for the environment, and kinder to animals.

Using a range of proprietary and patented technologies and working closely with global chefs and meat experts, Redefine Meat has developed a category-defining New-Meat product portfolio spanning minced meat products and whole-muscle cuts that offer the same flavor, taste and texture as animal meat.

Redefine Meat is Headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, and has over 100 employees. In June 2020, the company received wide acclaim upon unveiling the world's first steak produced using industrial-level 3D printing, offering the same characteristics as beef steak for the first time in history.

For more information, please visit www.redefinemeat.com

