Redesigned Target store with fulfillment center coming to west Springfield in April 2025

It’s official: Springfield’s second Target store is coming to the city’s west side. At least, that’s what a Dec. 18 real estate deal recorded by the Greene County Assessor’s office says. The warranty deed, which shows a transfer of property from Springfield West Partners LLC to Target Corp., appears to confirm several months of rumors about a sprawling new retail development — Sunshine Towne Center — on the southeast corner of Sunshine Street and West Bypass.

The 23-acre site, which was approved by City Council for development in June, will house a 148,000-square-foot prototype Target store. Measuring 30,000 square feet larger than Springfield’s original Target location on Primrose Avenue, the new store’s extra space will accommodate several updates, including a drive-through fulfillment center for pickup and delivery orders.

“This has been the worst-kept secret that I’ve ever had in Springfield,” developer Tom Walker told city leaders in June. “So news travels fast. But I want to make sure one thing everyone understands is that we still have a lot of work to do.”

Shoppers check out at Target at 1825 E. Primrose St. on Black Friday on Nov. 25, 2022. The original Target location in southeast Springfield was the company's busiest store in the state and 37th busiest in the U.S. in 2022, according to Amanda Ohlensehlen, Director of Economic Vitality for the City of Springfield.

Developers are expected to break ground on the development this summer with an expected store opening in April 2025. Target has not yet listed the west Springfield store on its list of upcoming store openings.

“The official announcement will come from Target. It will not come from us," Walker said.

With Target as the expected anchor tenant, Sunshine Towne Center will also include 50,000 square feet of additional retail space, a 7,500-square-foot restaurant and three standalone parcels. There is not yet word on the additional tenants, but Walker said the response from the Springfield retail community has been “overwhelming.”

The Target store in southeast Springfield was the company’s busiest in Missouri and 37th busiest in the U.S. in 2022, racking up 2.45 million visits. Amanda Ohlensehlen, director of economic vitality for the city of Springfield, said these numbers indicate a need for a second Target store within the Springfield market.

“As far as individual visitors, it is very busy,” she said. “And this will help Target expand its footprint, improve existing operations and better respond to consumer demand.”

The new Target model coming to Springfield is not the company’s first: the rollout of 30 new stores and 200 full-store remodels began with a similar Target store in Katy, Texas, in 2022. In addition to the extra fulfillment space, that store features large windows to let in natural light, plants, walls made of reclaimed wood, bigger aisles and a redesigned space for team members. The update also includes sustainability-focused improvements, such as the installation of natural refrigerants and rooftop solar panels where possible. Target expects the majority of these reimagined store elements to appear in all new stores and remodels by 2024, according to a press release from 2022.

The fulfillment hub redesign reflects a larger trend of retail businesses changing their strategies with consumer behavior after the pandemic. According to a report from the Census Bureau, e-commerce sales increased by 43%, or $244.2 billion, in 2020.

“Consumer behaviors have changed in many ways since the COVID-19 pandemic hit. More began working from home and avoiding indoor venues, including shopping malls and restaurants," the report says. "Because of these consumer behavior changes, e-commerce has continued to grow and many brands have been pivoting their business strategies to remain competitive.”

Estimates for the total cost of the Sunshine Towne Place project approach $60 million, with $30 million allotted for the new Target store, $10 million for the additional retail spaces, $7 million-$8 million for standalone parcels and $6 million for site work and infrastructure.

According to a city estimate, the development is expected to generate $60-$70 million in annual sales, with $45-$55 million of that coming from Target. Although employment will fluctuate, the new Target is expected to provide an average of 180 jobs, with 40% of those being full-time. The construction project is expected to provide an additional 140 jobs.

The project developer, Springfield West Partners LLC (comprised of Springfield developer Curtis Jared and St. Louis-area developer Tom Walker), is also expected to receive a $6 million return for improvements to public infrastructure as a part of an agreement with the city. This includes $4 million for improvements along West Sunshine Street, West Bypass and South Moore Road. These funds will be captured from 50% of the city’s 1-cent, 1/4-cent and 1/8-cent sales taxes collected at Sunshine Towne Place for a period of 15 years, or until developers are reimbursed.

The agreement would also establish a Community Improvement District at the development that excludes the new Target store. An additional 1% sales and use tax will be applied to transactions at retailers in the CID, which will cover $2 million in costs for internal streets, sidewalks, and stormwater conveyances. City funds toward the project will come from revenue that would not have been generated if not for the new development, according to Ohlensehlen.

“These public improvements will really help leverage additional investment and provide a retail amenity on the western side of Springfield to attract other retailers as well as preserve and expand the city’s tax base,” she said.

