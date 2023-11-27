Redeveloping Worcester's historic Denholm Building: What we know so far

Denholm Building on Main Street

WORCESTER – Four horizontal rows of windows, yellowed and drab, zipper through the front of the building as metallic letters spelling DENHOLM on either side of the façade identify the former home of the city's most memorable department store.

The graffiti artwork on the building's side, painted on a white-coated background, contrasts the griminess that has collected throughout the years and crawls down the beige edges of the walls.

Soon, the building will be no more.

The Worcester Redevelopment Authority has since August selected Washington D.C.-based The Menkiti Group to develop on the property where the 200,000-square-foot building at 484-500 Main St., colloquially known as Denholms, housed retail giant Denholm & McKay until 1973.

Menkiti has redeveloped the Chatham Lofts building adjacent to the Denholm Building, among other downtown properties.

It’s not clear when Menkiti will bring in the wrecking ball, but an adjoined duo of 10-story and 11-story buildings will take shape instead of the current structure, featuring 233 market-rate and affordable apartments and approximately 10,700 square feet of commercial space.

In Menkiti’s plans, the living spaces are broken down into 89 studios, 108 one-bedroom units and 36 two-bedroom units.

The proposal also includes an outdoor promenade connecting Main Street to Chase Court, a 5,000-square-foot exterior courtyard and an observation deck for its residents, as well as about 200 underground and surface parking spaces.

Menkiti has called its plans “a first-class project”, offering a $3 million minimum bid minus the $2.5 million demolition credit.

“This transformative move,” writes the developer in its plans, “is unlike anything seen at this location before, dramatically expanding the access to leisure and entertainment for the community beyond the sidewalks of Main Street.”

Denholm & McKay opened its doors on Nov. 26, 1870, founded by William Alexander Denholm and William C. McKay as a dry goods store at Main and Mechanic streets.

Expanding throughout the years, the store was often referred to as "The Boston Store" because of its modern conveniences and was the largest retailer in Massachusetts outside Boston.

In the mid-20th century, Denholm & McKay Co., became a central force of downtown Worcester with a 600-employee workforce, the second largest after the former Norton Co., now Saint-Gobain Abrasives.

Those who witnessed its business height will remember traffic police officers directing a busy string of cars at each cross-section along Main Street as business bustled, mainly because of the freshness that Denholm brought to the city.

The Friday before Thanksgiving in 1973, Denholm & McKay closed its downtown store after entering involuntary bankruptcy due to financial struggles that brought the 102-year-old business to its knees. An Auburn Mall branch closed in early 1974.

The property was eventually added to the Redevelopment Authority’s Downtown Urban Revitalization Plan.

Marking the 50th anniversary of its closing, the Worcester Historical Museum is running an exhibition with 240 objects or artifacts from Nov. 3 until March 30.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Redeveloping Worcester's historic Denholm Building