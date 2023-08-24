RedEye Coffee CEO Barby Moro stepping down, selling business to Independence Landing

Barby Moro's operation changed – and then changed again because of COVID.

At RedEye Coffee, after the mid-morning rush, a few customers claimed a moment of peace in their respective corners and tables. The Capital Circle coffee shop is filled with chirps and sounds, gurgling, frothing and the grinding of Ethiopian and Columbian beans. From a side door, Barby Moro emerges. She smiles and greets her staff with the same warmth she serves.

She chats with a customer, most likely a loyal one based on the extended talk. Moro politely breaks away and alerts her team that she'll be back — she was about to reveal what few people knew at the time.

In an interview with the Tallahassee Democrat, Moro said she is stepping down as CEO of RedEye Coffee, where she's been for nearly five years.

The company was acquired by Independence Landing, a unique disability living community in SouthWood for adults with cognitive, intellectual, developmental or physical disabilities that provides on-site support; the first of its kind in Tallahassee and North Florida. State Rep. Alison Tant is one of the program's founders.

Conversations began earlier this year between Moro and Kim Galbán-Countryman, executive director at Independence Landing, who first inquired about receiving on-site coffee and products.

"I was considering different sale offers," Moro said. "So the timing just seemed to align because I was already in this process, thinking about what my next challenge is going to be and what the transition of RedEye was going to be.

Then, when she reached out to me about providing coffee service, I was like, 'Oh.' The conversation just kind of went from there. What would this look like? Is this even a possibility? And it is."

Galbán-Countryman described Moro as a central part of Tallahassee's community for years. She praised Moro for elevating the business and customer experience, while also focusing on giving back to the local community.

“We plan on taking the strong foundation she and her team have built and leveraging it to create a future full of opportunities for people with disabilities," Galbán-Countryman said.

RedEye's future is a nod to Moro's past

Independence Landing is slated to begin welcoming its first residents next month. As part of its mission, RedEye Coffee will provide a commercial venue that allows residents to gain employment experience and further build their independent living skills.

Independence Landing is slated to be a housing community for adults with developmental and cognitive disabilities.

For Moro, the hand-off to Independence Landing feels right, like a full serendipitous circle.

The Miami native, born to Cuban immigrants, came to Tallahassee and graduated from Florida State University with bachelor's and master's degrees in education.

Years ago, Moro taught children with autism in Miami. Later, she became an Exceptional Student Education (ESE) teacher at the PACE Center for Girls in Tallahassee and a mentor coordinator for America Reads.

Her career path also includes seven years as director of student services at the Southern Scholarship Foundation, along with a short stint as interim president and CEO. Before that, she was the program director for the Oasis Center for Women and Girls.

She didn't know anything about the coffee business, but RedEye gave her a full "Ph.D. of knowledge," she said, that allowed Moro to be her whole self – a woman whose "super power is community."

"The other thing was thinking about how running a business, being the sole proprietor in a business, how that impacts me personally, as a as a mom, as a wife, as a partner, as a friend, all these other aspects," Moro said. "And, so I think I'm just ready for a change."

Growth under Moro's leadership

In 2018, Moro was hired to be RedEye's COO. She became the company's CEO two years later after RedEye founder, Mark McNees, who started the organic coffee shop in 2004, stepped down to serve as a board member and pursue other ventures.

She was deliberate about changing the workplace culture — just as the world was turning upside down due to the global coronavirus pandemic. She was faced with the seemingly impossible task of quelling high turnover and making sense of how to navigate the pandemic-induced uncertainty.

Barby Moro, CEO of RedEye Coffee, gives a drink to a customer.

At the time, the company didn't have an e-commerce operation that allowed customers to purchase goods. The shop shifted its business model to also include online orders, which in many ways helped save the business.

"My son was a year old when COVID hit," Moro said. "It was my son who was in the car with me while I'm delivering breakfast and delivering gift sets to people's doorways, trying to stay six feet away and keep a business alive.

It was him who was helping me color code tea bags and putting stickers on coffee bag labels ... I'm working in a coffee shop that's empty with my child."

Red Eye Coffee COO, Barby Moro and son, Ambrose deliver coffee, tea and ice to neighboring Calhoun County.

Despite the angst and valleys, she survived and launched a thriving e-commerce operation where coffee lovers in Tallahassee and beyond get a taste of the coffee shop and its iconic red-eyed tree frog logo.

The married mother of two became the sole owner in January 2022.

A look to the future

Moro has much to celebrate.

RedEye is the first and only Latina-owned coffee business in the region. With nearly 30 employees working at the Midtown and Capital Circle Northeast locations, the coffee shop is a common gathering spot for Tallahassee's business and political circles. In 2018, it was a campaign stop for then vice president Joe Biden and former Sen. Bill Nelson.

None of her employees will be displaced as a result of the ownership change, Moro said. In addition, she plans to stay on as a consultant for the next six months.

Moro, who's favorite drink is Café con Leche or rosemary caramel latte with oat milk, said October would have been five years at the coffee shop. The approaching milestone creates space for a new challenge, a new means of stretching her professional prowess as an entrepreneur, a strategist and a community servant.

She's not sure what that looks like just yet. But, Moro is ready to find out.

Barby Moro, Trailblazer for Oasis Center for Women & Girls, 2022.

