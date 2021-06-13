'Redfall' is an open-world vampire shooter from the studio behind 'Dishonored'

Deathloop isn't Arkane Studios' only upcoming game. The developer has revealed Redfall, an open-world shooter from the Arkane Austin team that made Dishonored and the Prey reboot. You and up to three other players have to take down a horde of vampires that have invaded the game's namesake island town. You'll choose from an eclectic mix of characters and plot your own path as you fight the undead.

The studio's Ricardo Bare promised a familiar "Arkane experience," just one shared with teammates. In other words, there will be more of a story — you'll learn more about the dire scenario and the characters as the fight unfolds.

Redfall will be exclusive to Xbox Series X/S and Windows PCs when it arrives sometime in summer 2022. It will be available on Game Pass on launch. The developer's pedigree makes this a promising title, although we have yet to see gameplay — it's hard to say whether this will be an evolution of Arkane's past work or something closer to co-op shooters like Back 4 Blood.