SEATTLE, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ: RDFN) today announced that Chief Executive Officer Glenn Kelman will present at the following virtual event:

Redfin Logo (PRNewsfoto/Redfin)

Oppenheimer 24th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference

Tuesday, August 10, at 10:45 a.m. ET

Links to the live webcast, as well as the replay, will be available at http://investors.redfin.com .

About Redfin

Redfin (www.redfin.com) is a technology-powered real estate company. We help people find a place to live with brokerage, instant home-buying (iBuying), rentals, lending, title insurance, and renovations services. We sell homes for more money and charge half the fee. We also run the country's #1 real-estate brokerage site. Our home-buying customers see homes first with on-demand tours, and our lending and title services help them close quickly. Customers selling a home can take an instant cash offer from Redfin or have our renovations crew fix up their home to sell for top dollar. Our rentals business empowers millions nationwide to find apartments and houses for rent. Since launching in 2006, we've saved customers more than $1 billion in commissions. We serve more than 100 markets across the U.S. and Canada and employ over 6,000 people.

Redfin-F

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/redfin-to-attend-the-oppenheimer-24th-annual-technology-internet--communications-conference-301350483.html

SOURCE Redfin