Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN) Just Reported, And Analysts Assigned A US$7.10 Price Target

Investors in Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN) had a good week, as its shares rose 7.3% to close at US$7.11 following the release of its annual results. It looks like a moderately negative result overall with revenues falling 10% short of analyst estimates at US$977m. Statutory losses were US$1.16 per share, roughly in line with what the analysts expected. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Redfin's 15 analysts is for revenues of US$1.04b in 2024. This reflects a reasonable 6.8% improvement in revenue compared to the last 12 months. Per-share losses are expected to explode, reaching US$1.31 per share. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$1.06b and losses of US$1.06 per share in 2024. While this year's revenue estimates held steady, there was also a considerable increase to loss per share expectations, suggesting the consensus has a bit of a mixed view on the stock.

With the increase in forecast losses for next year, it's perhaps no surprise to see that the average price target dipped 8.6% to US$7.10, with the analysts signalling that growing losses would be a definite concern. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic Redfin analyst has a price target of US$10.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$4.00. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Redfin's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2024 expected to display 6.8% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 25% over the past five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 11% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than Redfin.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at Redfin. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply they will perform worse than the wider industry. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Redfin analysts - going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Redfin has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

