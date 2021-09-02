U.S. markets closed

Redfin to Present at D.A. Davidson 20th Annual Software and Internet Conference

1 min read
SEATTLE, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ: RDFN) today announced that Chief Financial Officer Chris Nielsen will present at the following virtual event:

D.A. Davidson 20th Annual Software and Internet Conference
Thursday, September 9, at 1:30 p.m. ET

Links to the live webcast, as well as the replay, will be available at http://investors.redfin.com.

About Redfin
Redfin (www.redfin.com) is a technology-powered real estate company. We help people find a place to live with brokerage, instant home-buying (iBuying), rentals, lending, title insurance, and renovations services. We sell homes for more money and charge half the fee. We also run the country's #1 real-estate brokerage site. Our home-buying customers see homes first with on-demand tours, and our lending and title services help them close quickly. Customers selling a home can take an instant cash offer from Redfin or have our renovations crew fix up their home to sell for top dollar. Our rentals business empowers millions nationwide to find apartments and houses for rent. Since launching in 2006, we've saved customers more than $1 billion in commissions. We serve more than 100 markets across the U.S. and Canada and employ over 6,000 people.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/redfin-to-present-at-da-davidson-20th-annual-software-and-internet-conference-301368787.html

SOURCE Redfin

