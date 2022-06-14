U.S. markets close in 1 hour 1 minute

RedIron's Cloud-Based Retail Solution Now Powered By Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, RI Commerce Now Available in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace

·4 min read

GROTON, Mass., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - RedIron, a leading systems integrator and ISV for retail, and a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced that its Cloud Retail Platform, RI Commerce has achieved Powered by Oracle Cloud Expertise and is now available in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace offering added value to Oracle Cloud customers. RI Commerce on Oracle Cloud Marketplace displaces the cost and complexity of in-store technology with a cloud centralized, real-time architecture that delivers comprehensive solutions for retailers, from merchandising through store execution and point-of-sale.

RI Commerce on Oracle Cloud Marketplace displaces the cost and complexity of in-store technology with a cloud centralized, real-time architecture that delivers comprehensive solutions for retailers, from merchandising through store execution and point-of-sale. (CNW Group/RedIron)
RI Commerce on Oracle Cloud Marketplace displaces the cost and complexity of in-store technology with a cloud centralized, real-time architecture that delivers comprehensive solutions for retailers, from merchandising through store execution and point-of-sale. (CNW Group/RedIron)

Powered by Oracle Cloud, RI Commerce offers Oracle Cloud retail customers with these additional benefits:

  • A proven retail platform that is highly configurable, readily extensible, and ensures feature capability and completeness. Reducing risks associated with selecting new or immature platforms.

  • RI Commerce with OCI cloud capabilities ensure stability, scalability, and highly-available architecture support for peak retail seasons by adjusting to demand on the system.

  • A resilient mode that allows sales to continue even when the network is down, reducing risk and increasing sales.

  • A SaaS model that includes all licenses for the core product and tech stack. Eliminating the risk of non-compliance with the third-party vendors and save on the cost of the platform when looking to scale.

The Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a one-stop shop for Oracle customers seeking trusted business applications offering unique business solutions, including ones that extend Oracle Cloud Applications. Oracle Cloud is a Generation 2 enterprise cloud that delivers massive, non-variable performance and next generation security across a comprehensive portfolio of services including SaaS, application development, application hosting, and business analytics. Customers get access to leading compute, storage, data management, integration, security, HPC, artificial intelligence (AI), and Blockchain services to augment and modernize their critical workloads. Oracle Cloud runs Oracle Autonomous Database, the industry's first and only self-driving database.

"The new retail business model is to always be adapting. To compete in the marketplace today, retailers need a selling platform that doesn't cost millions, and won't take years to implement. That's why we've partnered with Oracle and brought our RI Commerce solution to OCI. RedIron's commitment to retail, combined with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure's efficiency, will help deliver a modern solution to help retailers scale and grow more effectively" says Herb Cline, Managing Director. "RedIron's participation in the Oracle PartnerNetwork with the Powered by Oracle Expertise further extends our commitment to the Oracle community and enables retail customers to easily reap the benefits of RI Commerce. We look forward to leveraging the power of the Oracle Cloud to help us achieve our business goals."

"The cloud represents a huge opportunity for our partner community," said David Hicks, vice-president, Worldwide ISV Cloud Business Development, Oracle. "RedIron's commitment to innovation with the Oracle Cloud and quality execution to help our mutual customers receive cloud-enabled retail solutions ready to meet critical business needs."

"RedIron is on the frontline of providing a secure, modern POS application to retailers large and small," said Chris Gandolfo, Senior Vice President, North American Cloud, Oracle. "We're excited to have them join the OPN ISV Accelerate Program. RedIron is a perfect example of how partnering with OCI can accelerate time to value for major retail innovation projects while also providing a scalable, cost-effective, and secure infrastructure for partners to build on both now and in the future."

Powered by Oracle Cloud Expertise recognizes OPN members with solutions that run on Oracle Cloud. For partners earning the Powered by Oracle Cloud Expertise, this achievement offers customers confidence that the partner's application is supported by the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure SLA, enabling full access and control over their cloud infrastructure services as well as consistent performance.

About RedIron

RedIron is a systems integrator and ISV that helps retailers integrate, implement, extend or maintain any major retail software solution. Headquartered in the United States and Canada RedIron has deep retail experience and a track record of over 1,300 successful projects. RedIron's RI Commerce is a proven solution with established customer base, including Hallmark, Sportsman Warehouse and Party City.

For more information, please visit https://www.redirontech.com

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. The OPN program allows partners to engage with Oracle through track(s) aligned to how they go to market: Cloud Build for partners that provide products or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners that resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners that implement, deploy and manage Oracle Cloud Services; and License & Hardware for partners that build, service or sell Oracle software licenses or hardware products. Customers can expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved Expertise in a product family or cloud service.  To learn more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partnernetwork

Trademarks

Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/redirons-cloud-based-retail-solution-now-powered-by-oracle-cloud-infrastructure-ri-commerce-now-available-in-the-oracle-cloud-marketplace-301567907.html

SOURCE RedIron

