Redishred Capital Corp. ("Redishred") To Announce 1st Quarter 2022 Results at Its Annual General Meeting with Follow Up the Next Day on Investor Conference Call

·2 min read
In this article:
  • RDCPF

Release of Q1-2022 Earnings Results and Annual General Meeting ("AGM")

MISSISSAUGA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2022 / Redishred Capital Corp. ("Redishred" or the "Company") (TSXV:KUT) plans to release its Q1-2022 results on Thursday, May 26th, 2022 at its AGM.

The time and Microsoft Teams Meeting coordinates for the Company's AGM are as follows:

Time of AGM: Thursday, May 26th, 2022, 12:00pm Eastern Standard Time

Microsoft Teams Meeting Coordinates:

https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameeting_ODliNWNkNzYtMjFmYi00MTBkLTk0NzItNDIwOGIzZmI5YTY3%40thread.v2/0?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%2209b32427-e575-44b4-8e8c-5b50f961114a%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%229ec16d49-71af-44fd-bbaa-ee656e35d80a%22%7d

Phone Conference ID: 261 772 470#

Dial by your location: +1 647-794-6067 (Canada), 1 929-352-1865 (New York), +1 872-242-8892 (Chicago), +1 469-998-7639 (Dallas), +1 323-694-0365 (Los Angeles)

Investor and Analyst Call:

The Company is also pleased to announce the details of its Investor Conference Call as follows:

Date: Friday, May 27th, 2022

Time: 8:30am Eastern Standard Time

Call In Number: 1-800-319-4610

The purpose of the call is to review Redishred's Q1-2022 financial performance. Time has been allotted for a question-and-answer session.

Mr. Hasham and Mr. Brar look forward to updating the shareholders and the investment community on the Company's results.

Financial Statements

Redishred's March 31, 2022 Financial Statements, and Management's Discussion and Analysis will be available at www.sedar.com and www.redishred.com.

About Redishred Capital Corp.

Redishred Capital Corp. ("Redishred" or the "Company") is the owner of the PROSHRED®, PROSCAN and secure e-Cycle brands, trademarks and intellectual property in the United States. Redishred digitizes, secures, shreds and recycles confidential documents and proprietary materials for thousands of customers in the United States in all industry sectors. Redishred is a pioneer in the mobile document destruction and recycling industry and has the ISO 9001:2015 certification. It is Redishred's vision to be the ‘system of choice' in providing digital retention, secure shredding and recycling services on a global basis. Redishred Capital Corp. grants PROSHRED` and PROSCAN franchise businesses in the United States and by way of license arrangement in the Middle East. Redishred Capital Corp. also operates fourteen corporate businesses directly. The Company's plan is to grow its business by way of both franchising and the acquisition and operation of information security businesses that generate stable and recurring cash flow through a scheduled client base, continuous paper recycling and concurrent unscheduled shredding service.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASECONTACT:

Redishred Capital Corp. (TSX.V - KUT)
Jeffrey Hasham, MBA, CPA, CA
Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey.hasham@redishred.com
www.redishred.com
Phone: (416) 849-3469Fax: (905) 812-9448

or,

Redishred Capital Corp. (TSX.V - KUT)
Harjit Brar, CPA, CA
Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
harjit.brar@redishred.com
www.redishred.com
Phone: (437) 328-6639 Fax: (905) 812-9448

Note: NeitherTSX Venture Exchangenor its Regulation Services Provider(as that term is definedin the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Redishred Capital Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/702217/Redishred-Capital-Corp-Redishred-To-Announce-1st-Quarter-2022-Results-at-Its-Annual-General-Meeting-with-Follow-Up-the-Next-Day-on-Investor-Conference-Call

