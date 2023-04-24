Redispersible polymer powder market size to grow by USD 699.56 million from 2022 to 2027, Rapid increase in road and bridge construction to drive growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The redispersible polymer powder market is set to grow by USD 699.56 million from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 6.02% during the forecast period. The rapid increase in road and bridge construction is driving market growth. The demand for redispersible polymer powders for use in the construction of roads and bridges is increasing, with the rising global government funding and support for infrastructure activities. For instance, during 2021-2022, the Indian government allocated USD 15 billion for the construction of national highways, roads, and bridges. Such investments are expected to fuel the demand for construction materials, including redispersible polymer powder, during the forecast period. Technavio's research report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. View a sample report!
Vendor landscape
The redispersible polymer powder market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Competition in the market will intensify during the forecast period due to significant growth opportunities. Factors such as moderate entry barriers and easy access to distribution channels will ensure the entry of new vendors. The vendors in the market compete on factors such as quality, cost, and new manufacturing methodologies. Such factors will increase the demand for redispersible polymer powder. This, in turn, will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:
Arkema Group - The company offers redispersible polymer powder such as Rilsan polyamide 11.
BASF SE - The company offers redispersible polymer powder such as Acronal P 5033.
Celanese Corp. - The company offers redispersible polymer powder such as Elotex Powders.
CH Polymers Oy - The company offers redispersible polymer powder such as Polymers for paints and coatings.
To provide a deeper understanding of the competitive landscape, Technavio has profiled key players along with the study that categorizes the global market segmentation
Key Market Segmentation
End-user
The residential segment will account for a significant share of market growth during the forecast period. Redispersible polymer powder is used in the residential sector due to its adaptability and the increasing demand for construction and renovation projects. The growing demand for affordable and environmentally friendly building materials is predicted to grow during the forecast period. This will provide significant opportunities for re-dispersible polymer powder manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors. Therefore, the residential segment is expected to grow during the forecast period.
Application
Geography
To learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions.
Regional Market Outlook
APAC is estimated to account for 42% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The region is anticipated to be one of the fastest-growing markets for redispersible polymer powder due to factors such as population growth, urbanization, and economic development. Redispersible polymer powder is used in various applications, such as tile adhesives, flooring compounds, and wall putties. The presence of emerging countries such as India, Vietnam, Thailand, and Malaysia is propelling the growth of the construction industry in APAC due to the lack of regulations and low-cost labor. This, in turn, will drive the growth of the redispersible polymer powder during the forecast period in the region.
For more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries
The redispersible polymer powder market covers the following areas:
Redispersible polymer powder market sizing
Redispersible polymer powder market forecast
Redispersible polymer powder market analysis
Companies Mentioned
Amit Group
APL
Arkema Group
BASF SE
Celanese Corp.
CH Polymers Oy
Chang Chun Group
D and L Industries Inc.
Dow Inc.
LABDHI CHEMICALS
Mayfair Biotech Pvt. Ltd.
MSA Cellulose Products
Nordmann Rassmann GmbH
Sakshi Chem Sciences
Shandong Hearst Building Material Co. Ltd.
Sidley Chemical Co. Ltd.
Stahl Holdings B.V.
Synthomer Plc
Visen Industries Ltd.
Wacker Chemie AG
Redispersible Polymer Powder Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.02%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 699.56 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023(%)
5.05
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 42%
Key countries
US, China, India, Indonesia, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks
Key companies profiled
Amit Group, APL, Arkema Group, BASF SE, Celanese Corp., CH Polymers Oy, Chang Chun Group, D and L Industries Inc., Dow Inc., LABDHI CHEMICALS, Mayfair Biotech Pvt. Ltd., MSA Cellulose Products, Nordmann Rassmann GmbH, Sakshi Chem Sciences, Shandong Hearst Building Material Co. Ltd., Sidley Chemical Co. Ltd., Stahl Holdings B.V., Synthomer Plc, Visen Industries Ltd., and Wacker Chemie AG
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio Materials market reports
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global redispersible polymer powder market 2017 - 2021
4.2 End user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by End-user
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by End-user
6.3 Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Market opportunity by End-user
7 Market Segmentation by Application
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Application
7.3 Tilling and flooring - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Mortars and cements - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Plastering - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.6 Insulation systems - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.7 Market opportunity by Application
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.13 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 Arkema Group
12.4 BASF SE
12.5 Celanese Corp.
12.6 CH Polymers Oy
12.7 Chang Chun Group
12.8 D and L Industries Inc.
12.9 Dow Inc.
12.10 MSA Cellulose Products
12.11 Sakshi Chem Sciences
12.12 Shandong Hearst Building Material Co. Ltd.
12.13 Sidley Chemical Co. Ltd.
12.14 Stahl Holdings B.V.
12.15 Synthomer Plc
12.16 Visen Industries Ltd.
12.17 Wacker Chemie AG
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
