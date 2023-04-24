Redispersible polymer powder market size to grow by USD 699.56 million from 2022 to 2027, Rapid increase in road and bridge construction to drive growth - Technavio

Research report focuses on top companies and crucial drivers, current growth dynamics, futuristic opportunities, and new product/project launches

The redispersible polymer powder market is set to grow by USD 699.56 million from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 6.02% during the forecast period. The rapid increase in road and bridge construction is driving market growth. The demand for redispersible polymer powders for use in the construction of roads and bridges is increasing, with the rising global government funding and support for infrastructure activities. For instance, during 2021-2022, the Indian government allocated USD 15 billion for the construction of national highways, roads, and bridges. Such investments are expected to fuel the demand for construction materials, including redispersible polymer powder, during the forecast period.

Vendor landscape

The redispersible polymer powder market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Competition in the market will intensify during the forecast period due to significant growth opportunities. Factors such as moderate entry barriers and easy access to distribution channels will ensure the entry of new vendors. The vendors in the market compete on factors such as quality, cost, and new manufacturing methodologies. Such factors will increase the demand for redispersible polymer powder. This, in turn, will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Arkema Group - The company offers redispersible polymer powder such as Rilsan polyamide 11.

BASF SE - The company offers redispersible polymer powder such as Acronal P 5033.

Celanese Corp. - The company offers redispersible polymer powder such as Elotex Powders.

CH Polymers Oy - The company offers redispersible polymer powder such as Polymers for paints and coatings.

Key Market Segmentation

End-user

The residential segment will account for a significant share of market growth during the forecast period. Redispersible polymer powder is used in the residential sector due to its adaptability and the increasing demand for construction and renovation projects. The growing demand for affordable and environmentally friendly building materials is predicted to grow during the forecast period. This will provide significant opportunities for re-dispersible polymer powder manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors. Therefore, the residential segment is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Application

Geography

Regional Market Outlook

APAC is estimated to account for 42% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The region is anticipated to be one of the fastest-growing markets for redispersible polymer powder due to factors such as population growth, urbanization, and economic development. Redispersible polymer powder is used in various applications, such as tile adhesives, flooring compounds, and wall putties. The presence of emerging countries such as India, Vietnam, Thailand, and Malaysia is propelling the growth of the construction industry in APAC due to the lack of regulations and low-cost labor. This, in turn, will drive the growth of the redispersible polymer powder during the forecast period in the region.

The redispersible polymer powder market covers the following areas:

Redispersible polymer powder market sizing

Redispersible polymer powder market forecast

Redispersible polymer powder market analysis

Companies Mentioned

Amit Group

APL

Arkema Group

BASF SE

Celanese Corp.

CH Polymers Oy

Chang Chun Group

D and L Industries Inc.

Dow Inc.

LABDHI CHEMICALS

Mayfair Biotech Pvt. Ltd.

MSA Cellulose Products

Nordmann Rassmann GmbH

Sakshi Chem Sciences

Shandong Hearst Building Material Co. Ltd.

Sidley Chemical Co. Ltd.

Stahl Holdings B.V.

Synthomer Plc

Visen Industries Ltd.

Wacker Chemie AG

Redispersible Polymer Powder Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.02% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 699.56 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 5.05 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key countries US, China, India, Indonesia, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Amit Group, APL, Arkema Group, BASF SE, Celanese Corp., CH Polymers Oy, Chang Chun Group, D and L Industries Inc., Dow Inc., LABDHI CHEMICALS, Mayfair Biotech Pvt. Ltd., MSA Cellulose Products, Nordmann Rassmann GmbH, Sakshi Chem Sciences, Shandong Hearst Building Material Co. Ltd., Sidley Chemical Co. Ltd., Stahl Holdings B.V., Synthomer Plc, Visen Industries Ltd., and Wacker Chemie AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

