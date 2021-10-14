U.S. markets close in 5 hours 30 minutes

Redline Communications and Winncom Technologies Selected to Provide Private Industrial LTE Solution for Precious Metals Mine in Nevada

·3 min read
In this article:
Redline's Private iLTE Solution Provides Industrial Grade Reliability and Security to Mining Operations in Northern Nevada

TORONTO, Oct. 14, 2021 /CNW/ -- Redline Communications Group Inc. ("Redline Communications") (TSX:RDL), a leading provider of mission-critical data infrastructure for remote & harsh environments, and Winncom Technologies, a premier global value-added distributor of wireless and wired broadband equipment, announce today that Redline's industrial-grade, Private LTE connectivity solutions will be provided for a precious metals mining company in Rochester, Nevada.

Redline Communications designs and manufactures powerful wide-area wireless networks for mission-critical applications in challenging locations. (PRNewsfoto/Redline Communications)
Redline Communications designs and manufactures powerful wide-area wireless networks for mission-critical applications in challenging locations. (PRNewsfoto/Redline Communications)

Real-time data is essential for operational visibility, worker safety, and live communications at remote mining sites

Redline's Private iLTE solution, recently installed at the mine, provides reliable, high-performance wireless connectivity and real-time control of sensors and applications - critical to operations for one of the most dangerous occupations.

"Real-time data is becoming essential for operational visibility, worker safety, and live communications at remote sites throughout the mining industry," states Reno Moccia, Redline Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "Industrial-grade LTE is emerging as the platform infrastructure of choice for the future of mining. Redline's private iLTE network enhances automation at mining sites by monitoring and controlling equipment without interruption; connecting personnel, vehicles and sensors; and improving safety and production uptime."

"Working with the mining client and Redline on this project proved to be a valuable partnership in having all of the right people to get this intricate work completed," explains David Thakurdin, Winncom Project Manager and Engineer. "Winncom's experience in mining has now been accelerated with the impressive propagation of the Redline iLTE products and services. The ability to enable multiple UEs of almost any brand will be useful in accomplishing any connectivity needs within what is typically a very dynamic mine environment."

About Redline Communications

Redline Communications (TSX:RDL) designs and manufactures powerful wide-area wireless networks for mission-critical applications in challenging locations. Redline networks are used by Oil & Gas companies onshore and offshore, Mining companies on surface and underground operations, Distribution Utilities for last mile broadband, Municipalities to remotely monitor infrastructure, and by specialized telecom service providers to deliver premium services. Hundreds of businesses worldwide rely on Redline to engineer, plan and deliver ruggedized, secure and reliable networks for their IoT, voice, data, and video communications needs. For more information, visit www.rdlcom.com.

About Winncom Technologies

Winncom Technologies Inc., global value-added distributor of wireless and wired broadband equipment, offers the most advanced forms of communication by providing customers cutting-edge, industry-leading products and solutions. With a far-reaching international scope, Winncom remains at the forefront of the global technology marketplace, demonstrating a reputation for quality products, a full range of network infrastructure and access products, and a customer-centric business model. For more information visit www.winncom.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/redline-communications-and-winncom-technologies-selected-to-provide-private-industrial-lte-solution-for-precious-metals-mine-in-nevada-301400442.html

SOURCE Redline Communications

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/14/c2802.html

