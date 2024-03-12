Redline Plastics in Manitowoc is among the fastest growing manufacturers in the region. Here's a look at its growth.

Redline Plastics logo

MANITOWOC — Redline Plastics continues to wrack up awards and recognition.

The Manitowoc manufacturer recently was named one of the Top 25 Fastest Growing companies in Northeastern Wisconsin by Insight Publications. It took third place among the nominees.

“This incredible achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team over the last three years,” Marketing Manager Annie Baeten said in a news release.

“It’s a true honor to be acknowledged for our growth and success in such a vibrant and competitive business landscape,” Baeten added.

Sign up for local business news with our new Manitowoc Streetwise newsletter

Businesses were evaluated by revenue information from 2020-2022.

Earlier this year, Redline was recognized among the Best Places to Work by Plastic News. This is the fourth year in a row it earned that distinction.

Redline Plastics has a new machine

The “Best Places” program gives plastics businesses in North America a chance to hear feedback on their employment practices, policies, culture and benefits. The annual survey is done by an independent Pennsylvania-based research firm.

“Our Ninjas are the heart of Redline, and the Best Places to Work award for the fourth year running is a testament to their passion and dedication,” said Nikki Paider, human resources manager at Redline, in a news release.

She said the company’s flexible schedules and one-of-a-kind culture make Redline “not just a workplace, but a second home.”

Manufacturing news: Manitowoc manufacturer continues growth, acquiring second company in less than a year

Rapid growth after the pandemic led the company to complete a $6 million, 103,000-square-foot expansion in 2021. The construction more than doubled the production space at the company and allowed the company to hire additional workers. Redline employed 75 workers in 2019, and now has nearly 200.

Redline Plastics breaks ground on major expansion

“Redline’s incremental growth over the past several years has been nothing short of amazing,” Nick Murray, vice president of operations, said at the time of the expansion. “We are lucky to be in the position we are in and continue our investment in the area, our employees and our customers. Without all of them, our success would be limited.”

Story continues

Redline Plastics manufactures rotational-molded, vacuum-formed and line-bent plastics products for a variety of industries as well as products for the powersports industry. Redline also specializes in fiberglass-reinforced plastics for the construction and marine markets.

High Lift: Two Rivers' The High Lift is marking a year in business — and it has no worries about Starbucks coming to town

Got a tip, question or comment for Streetwise Manitowoc? Contact reporter Patti Zarling at pzarling@gannett.com or call 920-606-2575. Follow her on X @PGPattiZarling or on Instagram @PGPatti.

This article originally appeared on Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter: Manitowoc manufacturer Redline Plastics wins award for rapid growth