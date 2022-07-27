Redox and Brundage Group Partner to Optimize the Clinical Side of the Revenue Cycle

MADISON, Wis., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Redox , the company accelerating interoperability in healthcare, has partnered with Brundage Group , whose revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions are creating value for health systems across the nation. The partnership makes it secure and seamless for Brundage Group clients to use proprietary level-of-care analytics and physician advisor dashboard with minimal IT intervention by the hospital system. Physicians and hospital stakeholders can now utilize real-time data and analytics to make informed decisions around compliant level-of-care, denials management, and revenue optimization.

Brundage Group supports hospital systems nationwide with a suite of physician advisory services, workforce solutions, and documentation education to relay high-quality care. With Redox, integration is more efficient for Brundage Group clients. They now have the ability to onboard health systems quickly and begin providing physician-led support with fast case review turnaround.

"Transmitting EMR data is core to the function of our proprietary analytics platform," explains Dr. Brett Hoggard, physician advisor and chief medical officer at Brundage Group. "Our integration with Redox ensures that transmission is secure so clients can take advantage of our powerful, real-time level of care data and physician advisor dashboard to make immediate decisions that optimize revenue."

"Creating a better healthcare ecosystem means making sure that everyone has the tools to build seamless experiences," notes Redox VP of Product Bryan Dunn. "Redox works at the foundation to make sure every aspect of healthcare gets easier over time, and we're glad to support Brundage Group in that work."

About Redox

Redox accelerates the development and distribution of healthcare software solutions with a full-service integration platform to securely and efficiently exchange healthcare data. With just one connection, data can be transmitted across a growing network of 1,800+ healthcare delivery organizations and 300 independent software vendors. Members of the Redox Network exchange more than 20 million patient records per day, leveraging a single data standard compatible with more than 85 electronic health record systems. Redox exists to make healthcare data useful and every patient's experience a little bit better. Learn how you can leverage the Redox platform at www.redoxengine.com. Visit us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Brundage Group

Brundage Group is the trusted choice of hospitals for our full suite of physician advisory services, workforce solutions, and effective documentation education to relay high-quality care. We help hospital organizations break down departmental silos by unifying clinical documentation across QUALITY, UTILIZATION, DENIALS and CDI. Backed by proprietary level of care analytics, our clinical physician advisors and documentation/coding experts support hospitals nationwide with revenue cycle management services. Visit brundagegroup.com.

