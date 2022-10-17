Redox and Intelligent Medical Objects Partnering to Augment Healthcare Data

New partnership will allow healthcare companies to improve patient, clinical outcomes

MADISON, Wis., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Redox , the company setting the stage for composable healthcare, has partnered with Intelligent Medical Objects (IMO), a healthcare data enablement company to standardize clinical data from diverse systems into consistent, structured, clinically validated terminology including comprehensive mapping to major global coding systems (ICD-9-CM, ICD-10-CM, and SNOMED® CT). Now healthcare companies can spend more time building improved patient and clinician experiences by eliminating the lengthy and taxing process of combining multiple point solutions.

Redox (PRNewsfoto/Redox)

This announcement comes directly after last week's launch of API Actions, a modular way for healthcare companies to build out their ideal workflows. This present partnership between IMO and Redox benefits any healthcare company that receives clinical problem or diagnosis data (ICD-9-CM, ICD-10-CM, and SNOMED® code sets) from multiple organizations. As a result, these are further able to enrich healthcare data using consistent terminology across all data standards, formats, and workflows with a single Redox API.

"Redox is dedicated to making sure that healthcare data can empower builders to create new experiences for patients and providers," states Redox CEO Luke Bonney. "We want to be clear that composable healthcare is a practice of bringing together the best technologies to produce the best solutions, and we're glad to be doing so with IMO."

"Clinical patient data is a powerful resource in healthcare. IMO partnering with Redox will accelerate the ability for healthcare companies to leverage that data to create better outcomes for doctors and patients," said IMO CEO Ann Barnes.

Redox will leverage IMO's technology to standardize healthcare data for its customers. Using IMO Precision Normalize will allow Redox to accelerate data normalization for its hospital and software vendor clients. This lets healthcare technology companies spend more time building powerful solutions by eliminating the lengthy and costly process of cleaning and standardizing messy clinical data.

Story continues

SNOMED® is a registered trademark of International Health Terminology Standards Development Organisation

About Redox

Payers, providers, digital health companies, and other healthcare entities use Redox to produce differentiated experiences for patients and clinicians. Connecting to more than 30,000 healthcare organizations, Redox provides a composable software experience across the healthcare ecosystem. With our single API, product teams are empowered to build whatever they can imagine. Redox accelerates innovations that make healthcare data more useful than ever before.

About IMO

Intelligent Medical Objects is a healthcare data enablement company. From clinical documentation at the point of care to complex approaches to population health management, IMO ensures clinical data integrity and quality—making patient information fit-for-purpose across the healthcare ecosystem. For almost three decades, IMO's footprint in EHRs—across more than 4,500 US hospitals—powers our expert ability to capture and preserve clinical intent wherever and however data is used. Our primary clients span individual doctors and physician groups, hospitals and clinics, large integrated delivery networks, inpatient ORs and surgical centers, global electronic health record providers, health information exchanges, clinical data registries, payers, life sciences companies, and healthcare analytics vendors.

Redox media contact:

Miona Short

press@redoxengine.com

IMO media contact

Rachel Ford Hutman

rachel@fordhutmanmedia.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/redox-and-intelligent-medical-objects-partnering-to-augment-healthcare-data-301651093.html

SOURCE Redox Inc.