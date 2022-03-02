U.S. markets close in 27 minutes

Redox and Spire Health partner to connect respiratory RPM to US health systems

·3 min read

Partnership allows pulmonary practices throughout the US to deploy remote patient monitoring without adding any staff or resource burden

MADISON, Wis., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Redox, the company driving interoperability in healthcare, has announced a partnership with Spire Health, the leading digital healthcare company for respiratory remote patient monitoring (RPM). Together, Spire Health and Redox will integrate RPM data into health system electronic medical records (EMRs) to improve both billing and clinical effectiveness. As a result, providers can now visualize Spire patient data directly in their EMR allowing respiratory RPM to function as a seamless extension of their organization.

Redox (PRNewsfoto/Redox)
Redox (PRNewsfoto/Redox)

According to the American Lung Association (ALA), there are more than 24 million American adults living with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and other health issues related to respiratory function. There is no treatment for COPD, and this progressive disease can result in frequent hospital admissions due to common aggravations. Spire Health's platform offers providers a way to see early changes in patient condition so they can proactively intervene to prevent hospitalization.

"As Spire continues to expand our customer base and patient numbers across the US, the invaluable data our sensors capture is increasingly driving decision making in pulmonary practices," said Phil Golz, VP of Commercial, Spire Health. "It is important that this rich clinical data is easily accessible to healthcare providers so that they can better understand their patients' health and make timely decisions to improve outcomes. Partnering with Redox means that we can make Spire data available to almost every pulmonary physician through the patient's chart, which is a huge step forward and a milestone in our company history."

"Since respiratory illness has come to the forefront over the past couple years, it's become more of an imperative that patients have access to the best solutions for managed respiratory care," explains Redox Director of Product Brandon Gardner. "Spire Health and Redox streamline the flow of key clinical, financial, and administrative information between patients, technology, and providers. This integration ensures that pulmonologists can offer RPM without adding any extra burden or time to their busy staff."

About Redox
Redox accelerates the development and distribution of healthcare software solutions with a full-service integration platform to securely and efficiently exchange healthcare data. With just one connection, data can be transmitted across a growing network of 1,800+ healthcare delivery organizations and 300 independent software vendors. Members of the Redox Network exchange more than 20 million patient records per day, leveraging a single data standard compatible with more than 85 electronic health record systems. Redox exists to make healthcare data useful and every patient's experience a little bit better. Learn how you can leverage the Redox platform at www.redoxengine.com. Visit us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media contact:
Miona Short
miona@redoxengine.com

About Spire Health
Spire Health is the leading digital healthcare company for continuous respiratory monitoring and actionable feedback. The Spire Health Tag enables remote patient monitoring with unparalleled adherence and clinical-grade accuracy. Spire Health's remote patient monitoring approach has the potential to identify and predict health events, enable early interventions, and prevent hospital admissions. Spire is backed by leading medical health investors and has received a grant from the US Department of Health and Human Services. For more information visit: www.spirehealth.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/redox-and-spire-health-partner-to-connect-respiratory-rpm-to-us-health-systems-301494376.html

SOURCE Redox Inc.

