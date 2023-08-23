RedPlanet Berhad's (KLSE:RPLANET) Recent Stock Price Movement Is Nothing To Get Excited About But Financials Could Add More To The Story

Looking at RedPlanet Berhad's (KLSE:RPLANET) mostly flat share price movement over the past three months, it is easy to think that there’s nothing interesting about the stock. Regardless, it's worth giving the company a closer given that its key financial performance indicators look pretty strong and that's usually rewarded by the markets in the long-run. Specifically, we decided to study RedPlanet Berhad's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for RedPlanet Berhad is:

28% = RM4.9m ÷ RM17m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every MYR1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated MYR0.28 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

RedPlanet Berhad's Earnings Growth And 28% ROE

First thing first, we like that RedPlanet Berhad has an impressive ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 8.0% which is quite remarkable. This probably laid the groundwork for RedPlanet Berhad's moderate 19% net income growth seen over the past five years.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that RedPlanet Berhad's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 14% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if RedPlanet Berhad is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is RedPlanet Berhad Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

RedPlanet Berhad has a three-year median payout ratio of 39%, which implies that it retains the remaining 61% of its profits. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the decent growth seen by the company, it looks like management is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Moreover, RedPlanet Berhad is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of three years of paying a dividend.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that RedPlanet Berhad's performance has been quite good. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Remember, the price of a stock is also dependent on the perceived risk. Therefore investors must keep themselves informed about the risks involved before investing in any company. To know the 5 risks we have identified for RedPlanet Berhad visit our risks dashboard for free.

