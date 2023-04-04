Is Redrow plc (LON:RDW) Potentially Undervalued?

Redrow plc (LON:RDW), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the LSE, rising to highs of UK£5.45 and falling to the lows of UK£4.42. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Redrow's current trading price of UK£4.76 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Redrow’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Redrow Still Cheap?

The stock is currently trading at UK£4.76 on the share market, which means it is overvalued by 25% compared to my intrinsic value of £3.81. This means that the buying opportunity has probably disappeared for now. But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Given that Redrow’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Redrow look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Redrow, it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -4.9%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? If you believe RDW should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. Given the uncertainty from negative growth in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on RDW for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. Its price has risen beyond its true value, on top of a negative future outlook. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management. Should the price fall in the future, will you be well-informed enough to buy?

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Redrow (1 is significant) you should be familiar with.

