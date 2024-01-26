Redrow's (LON:RDW) Returns On Capital Not Reflecting Well On The Business

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. However, after investigating Redrow (LON:RDW), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Redrow, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.18 = UK£399m ÷ (UK£3.1b - UK£865m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2023).

So, Redrow has an ROCE of 18%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 11% generated by the Consumer Durables industry.

In the above chart we have measured Redrow's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Redrow.

The Trend Of ROCE

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Redrow, we didn't gain much confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 23%, but since then they've fallen to 18%. However it looks like Redrow might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

In Conclusion...

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by Redrow's reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. Unsurprisingly, the stock has only gained 26% over the last five years, which potentially indicates that investors are accounting for this going forward. Therefore, if you're looking for a multi-bagger, we'd propose looking at other options.

