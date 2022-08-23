RedStone Logistics Named a 2022 Inbound Logistics Top 100 3PL Provider

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RedStone Logistics (redstonelogistics.com) announced today that it has been recognized for the second consecutive year as a Top 100 3PL Provider by Inbound Logistics, a leading logistics industry publication.

Each year, Inbound Logistics editors select the Top 100 3PL providers by carefully evaluating submitted information, conducting personal interviews and online research, and comparing data to readers' global supply chain and logistics challenges.

Felicia Stratton, editor of Inbound Logistics, commented, "This year, the Inbound Logistics team came up with what might seem like an odd theme for the 3PL edition: PIZZA! Whether companies need to outsource just a slice or the full pie, there's a 3PL to meet their needs. And outsourcing supply chain, logistics, and transportation solutions to a trusted partner has never been more important than during the disruptions of the past few years."

RedStone uses its proprietary approach to uncover opportunities for process automation, increased visibility, and reduced costs to create solutions that improve on-time performance while maximizing overall supply chain efficiency.

"We are honored to be included again in the Inbound Top 100 list," said RedStone President Jim Ritchie. "Our approach to developing customized solutions for the most challenging situations has allowed us to improve performance for our clients even during the global pandemic."

About RedStone Logistics

RedStone is a unique, third-party logistics company specializing in improving supply chain effectiveness and efficiencies. Founded by logistics industry veterans with over 100 years combined experience, RedStone has expertise in managing supply chains of all sizes and complexities. The result is increased customer satisfaction and lower supply chain costs. More information is available at redstonelogistics.com.

About Inbound Logistics

Inbound Logistics, the demand-driven logistics magazine, is the leading multi-channel content provider targeted toward business logistics and supply chain managers. Inbound Logistics' mission is to help companies of all sizes better manage corporate resources by speeding and reducing inventory and supporting infrastructure and better matching demand signals to supply lines. More information is available at www.inboundlogistics.com.

