Redtail and Quote & Apply Announce Partnership

The leading CRM to financial advisors integrates new life insurance sales software to better serve users

LOS ANGELES, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quote & Apply, the first and only multi-carrier, consumer-facing, quoting and e-application software for life insurance in the U.S. today announced its integration with Redtail, the first cloud-based CRM for financial advisors.

Now, advisors using Redtail are able to expand upon their service offering with instant life insurance quoting and policy sales, ultimately enabling them to incorporate a crucial new element to their clients' financial wellness plan.

"Automating financial service professionals' workflows and helping to scale their businesses will always be one of our goals at Redtail, and now we're able to add yet another essential tool to our platform with Quote & Apply's highly effective life insurance quoting and selling capabilities," said Brian McLaughlin, CEO of Redtail Technology.

Redtail currently works with over 200 integration partners, with Quote & Apply standing as one of a select few life insurance platforms within the CRM.

"At a time when so many financial advisors have abruptly transitioned to remote work, we're eager to help ease the transition by creating greater access to life insurance sales opportunities through our software," said Mark Tattersall, founder of Quote & Apply. "Now, advisors using Redtail have a unique opportunity to provide an additional value-add to their clients at a time when demand for fiscal security and preparedness is at an all-time high."

Over 150 Redtail users have been onboarded to Quote & Apply, equipping financial advisors with yet another invaluable tool in optimizing their businesses. Quote & Apply is currently available to all existing Redtail subscribers free of charge, as well as any agent, advisor, or professional selling life insurance. Redtail subscribers can sign up here for their complimentary account to begin offering clients life insurance today.

Story continues

About Quote & Apply

Quote & Apply was created to better serve life insurance sales professionals across the U.S. through its intuitive, user-friendly, e-application and quoting software and 24/7 policy selling capabilities. Intended to optimize sales for anyone selling life insurance––agents, financial advisors, wealth managers, mortgage brokers, and beyond––Quote & Apply is as imperative for policy sellers as it is for consumers, alike, making what was once a cumbersome process of life insurance quoting into one that is highly efficient and attainable. Individual policy sellers, CRMs, and enterprise agencies are also able to white label the software and embed it directly within their current websites or software systems. It's the essential tool the life insurance industry was waiting for, and currently offers over 50 carriers and counting. See why Quote & Apply was featured in Forbes for "disrupting the insurance industry" and head to quoteandapply.io for more information on the platform.

About Redtail Technology

Founded in 2003, Redtail Technology is a leading provider of web-based Client Relationship Management (CRM), compliant text messaging solutions (Redtail Speak), paperless office, and email archiving solutions in the financial services industry. The company is dedicated to helping advisors efficiently grow their firms by providing them with the core technologies that drive their day-to-day operations, offering low cost and easy to implement applications and integrating with many of the industry's most widely used applications. As a pioneer in the financial technology industry, Redtail is committed to providing advisors exceptional customer service and strives to contribute in meaningful ways to its local communities in California, Arizona, and Georgia. For more information, visit redtailtechnology.com.

Media Contact

Anjelica Price-Rocha

anjelica.pricerocha@gmail.com

+1 707-529-2699

Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/redtail-and-quote--apply-announce-partnership-301248560.html

SOURCE Quote & Apply