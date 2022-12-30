U.S. markets open in 5 hours 46 minutes

Reduced Iron Powder Market to Exceed US$ 1.66 Bn by 2033 Amid Increasing Demand for Better Food Safety and Sustainability Worldwide | Report by Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·5 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Sales in North America reduced iron powder market are expected to register 38% CAGR between 2023 and 2033. Many producers of baby food products and infant formula are expected to push the need for reduced iron powder in the assessment period.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent FMI report, the global Reduced Iron Powder Market is anticipated to cross a valuation of US$ 1,663.28 Mn in 2033. It is likely to grow at a CAGR of approximately 6% between 2023 and 2033.

Reduced iron powder is a flexible ingredient that has many uses in food and beverage preparation. It is used as a dietary supplement and is a necessary nutrient for human health in many nations. Reduced iron powder is readily absorbed by the body and has a high bioavailability.

Request a Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15916

Reduced iron powder finds wide use in the food and beverage sector. It is a component of numerous foods, including meat products, infant formula, baked goods, and breakfast cereals. Numerous beverages, including orange juice and sports drinks, are fortified with reduced iron powder.

Due to growing consumer demand for better food safety, sustainability, and quality, the mature industry of reduced iron powder is going through a drastic period of change. According to FMI, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, increased use of reduced iron powder in the meat processing industry is set to surge the value of the market globally over the next ten years.

Apart from that, increasing demand for food and beverages fortified with iron and rising consumption of infant formula & dietary supplements are anticipated to push sales of reduced iron powder during the forecast period. Besides, growing awareness about the health benefits of iron supplementation is anticipated to aid demand.

Key Takeaways from the Reduced Iron Powder Market Study:

  • During the projection period from 2022-2032, the reduced iron powder market is expected to be the fastest-growing segment, rising at a CAGR of 6%.

  • By region, Asia Pacific is expected to generate the lion’s share in the global reduced iron powder market in the evaluation period.

  • The U.S., China, Canada, Germany, and Mexico are the major countries driving demand for reduced iron powder.

  • The North America reduced iron powder market is expected to register 38% CAGR between 2023 and 2033.

  • The global reduced iron powder market size is expected to reach US$ 1,167.80 Mn by the end of 2023.

“Demand for reduced iron powder is mainly set to be driven by its wide range of applications in food and beverages, animal feed, and pharmaceuticals. Besides, increased awareness about the health benefits of reduced iron powder is expected to push its demand in the food and beverage industry,” says a lead analyst at Future Market Insights.

To Buy this Report Visit: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/15916

Competitive Landscape: Reduced Iron Powder Market

Some of the key players in the global reduced iron powder market are BASF, Yara, Nutrien, Compass Minerals, DowDuPont, AkzoNobel, Spectrum Chemical, Ashland, IMP, American Elements, Belmont Metals, Salvi Chemical, Precheza, Rio Tinto Metal Powders, Cathay Industries, and Yuean Metal.

Reduced Iron Powder Market Outlook by Category

By Product:

  • Elemental Iron

  • Iron Compounds

By Application:

  • Food and Beverage Industry

  • Animal Feed

  • Agriculture

  • Pharmaceutical

By Distribution Channel:

  • Online

  • Offline

By Region:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • East Asia

  • South Asia

  • Oceania

  • MEA

Ask an Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-15916

Get Valuable Insights into Reduced Iron Powder Market

FMI, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the reduced iron powder market presenting historical demand data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period from (2023-2033). The study divulges compelling insights on the demand for reduced iron powder market based on by product (elemental iron, iron compounds), by application (food and beverage industry, animal feed, agriculture, pharmaceutical.) distribution channel (online, offline) and regions from 2023-2033.

Table of Content:

1. Executive Summary
1.1. Global Market Outlook
1.2. Demand-side Trends
1.3. Supply-side Trends
1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis
1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview
2.1. Market Coverage/Taxonomy
2.2. Market Definition/Scope/Limitations

3. Market Background
4. Global Analysis 2017-2022 and Forecast, 2023-2033

Browse Full Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/reduced-iron-powder-market

About the Food & Beverage Division at Future Market Insights

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations – the food & beverage team at Future Market Insights helps clients from all over the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repertoire of over 1,000 reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has analyzed the food & beverage industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides end-to-end research and consulting services; reach out to explore how we can help.

Have a Look at Latest Reports of Food and Beverage Domain

Citrus Pulp Market Share : The global citrus pulp market surpassed a valuation of US$ 598 million in 2019. The growth rate for the citrus pulp market is projected to be 4.7% CAGR between 2020 and 2027.

Citrus Water Market Size : North America is currently the largest market for citrus water, driven by the presence of leading market players, particularly in the United States.

Plant-based Chicken Market Forecast : The global plant based chicken market will reach US$ 8 Bn by 2030. Growth is underpinned by growing preference for plant-derived foods for maintaining good health.

Bulk Food Ingredients Market Growth : Growing demand for instant food products and ready meals, coupled with longer shelf life and convenience offered by processed food is driving the bulk food ingredients market.

Astaxanthin Market Demand : According to FMI, the astaxanthin market is slated to expand at an astounding 13.8% CAGR in the 2020-2030. It is anticipated to reach a value of US$ 2.3 Bn by 2030-end.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA
Tel: +1-845-579-5705
Email: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
Web: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/
LinkedInTwitterBlogs | YouTube


