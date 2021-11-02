U.S. markets close in 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,629.80
    +16.13 (+0.35%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,037.92
    +124.08 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,644.09
    +48.18 (+0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,358.58
    +0.46 (+0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.50
    -0.55 (-0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.80
    -7.00 (-0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    23.56
    -0.51 (-2.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1585
    -0.0024 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5490
    -0.0260 (-1.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3619
    -0.0048 (-0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9160
    -0.0820 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,585.72
    +2,598.46 (+4.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,557.14
    +57.98 (+3.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,274.81
    -13.81 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,520.90
    -126.18 (-0.43%)
     

Reducing Emissions, Boosting Efficiency, Using Renewable Fuels Drives the Future for Diesel Technology

Diesel Technology Forum
·4 min read

Tackling the world’s biggest challenges requires many solutions including advanced diesel technology

Washington, DC, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reducing greenhouse gas emissions and mitigating the effects of climate change are top-of-mind priorities for leaders around the world this week in Glasgow at the 26th meeting of the United Nations Council of the Parties (COP26). Because the world relies on diesel technology, further advancements and innovations will yield key benefits and become critical to meeting global commitments. “Globally, one out of every two economic sectors depend on diesel power. Trucks, trains, buses, marine workboats, as well as agricultural, forestry, mining and construction equipment rely almost exclusively on diesel. Even as new fuels and technologies emerge, diesel engines will be best suited and continue to serve many of these key sectors for decades to come. This makes continued advancements in diesel engines and fuels essential to the kind of progress needed – both near term and long term – in meeting global climate goals,” said Allen Schaeffer, executive director of the Diesel Technology Forum, a not-for-profit association.

“We must value carbon reductions in whatever form that they come and recognize all opportunities for investment. For example, using low-carbon renewable biodiesel fuels across the population of millions of existing diesel engines and vehicles can yield valuable reductions in greenhouse gas and other emissions in a relatively short timeframe at lower cost compared to that required to introduce new technologies and their supporting fuel infrastructures.”

Diesel technology has evolved dramatically over the last 20 years. Access to ultra-low sulfur diesel fuel achieves near zero emissions of particulate matter and emissions of nitrogen oxides. That’s improving efficiency of new diesel engines and lowering the carbon footprint for all existing engines.

  • Since 2007, the new generation of diesel-powered commercial trucks on the road in the U.S. are more efficient and have saved 19.8 billion gallons of fuel and eliminated 202 million metric tons of carbon dioxide (CO2). This is equivalent to the emissions savings of approximately 43 million light-duty vehicles on the road for one year.

  • By 2030 the fleet of new generation diesel-powered trucks will have reduced fuel consumption by 150 billion gallons and eliminated more than 1.5 billion tonnes of CO2.

  • By 2030 additional benefits from the new generation of diesel trucks include elimination of 74 million tonnes of nitrogen oxides (NOx) and 4.1 million tonnes of particulate matter.

  • Use of biodiesel and renewable diesel fuels by all diesel engines in California since 2011 through 2020 has delivered 43 percent of California’s total greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) reduction, as compared to that from electric cars, trucks and buses which delivered 10 percent of GHG reductions during the same period.

“Tackling the multiple challenges of reducing greenhouse gas emissions, implementing adaptation and mitigation measures requires many technologies and solutions. It only makes sense that we leverage the best of what we have today as new fuel and energy technologies emerge and pursue market success. Diesel is one of those solutions,” said Schaeffer.

No other fuel or technology can match the combination of energy efficiency, work capability, reliability, durability, economical operation and environmental performance that diesel delivers in every corner of the world, including:

  • Installing wind turbines on land and sea

  • Providing backup power to climate resilience measures such as storm surge pumping systems along the U.S. Gulf Coast

  • Enabling more productive farming using less fuel in South America

  • Serving as backup power for new solar microgrids in Africa

To learn more about how diesel technology contributes to worldwide climate and clean air goals, visit https://www.dieselforum.org/dieselpowersthefuture.

Other resources:

# # #


About the Diesel Technology Forum
The Diesel Technology Forum is a non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness about the importance of diesel engines, fuel and technology. Forum members are leaders in clean diesel technology and represent the three key elements of the modern clean-diesel system: advanced engines, vehicles and equipment, cleaner diesel fuel and emissions-control systems. For more information visit http://www.dieselforum.org.

Connect with Us
For the latest insights and information from the leaders in clean diesel technology, join us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter @DieselTechForum, or YouTube @DieselTechForum and connect with us on LinkedIn. Get it all by subscribing to our newsletter Diesel Direct for a weekly wrap-up of clean diesel news, policy analysis and more direct to your inbox.

CONTACT: Josie Rocha Diesel Technology Forum 301-514-1697 jrocha@dieselforum.org


Recommended Stories

  • 3 Residential Solar Stocks To Buy Today

    The residential solar industry is in growth mode and that's creating tailwinds for these companies.

  • Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and FuelCell Energy Stocks Catapulted Today

    Hydrogen fuel cell stocks rocketed on Monday alongside investor interest in clean energy stocks as the two-week COP26 climate summit got underway in Glasgow, Scotland, and President Joe Biden's reconciliation infrastructure bill inches closer to passing. Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE): Up 3.5%. Fuel cell stocks have been red-hot in recent days, with each of the three stocks blasting double-digits higher in the month of October.

  • Why FuelCell Energy Shares Were Rising Premarket

    FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) shares are trading higher after the company announced it has signed a six-month extension with Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) to continue collaboration on carbonate fuel cell technology. The agreement will now continue until April 30, 2022. The parties are discussing an ExxonMobil pilot in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, as well as potentially additional ExxonMobil or third-party locations, to deploy FuelCell Energy's carbonate fuel cell platform to capture

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy Ahead Of Earnings Next Week?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, unveils ambitious growth plans and sees accelerating revenue in 2022. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • Banning North Sea drilling will send energy prices even higher, BP warns

    Consumers will be threatened with even higher energy prices if the Government backs a "premature" ban on oil and gas drilling in the North Sea, the chief executive of BP has warned.

  • Three More U.K. Energy Suppliers Collapse After Price Spike

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Ballot Initiatives to Watch, From Policing to the EnvironmentThe Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsThree more British energy retailers collapsed on Tuesday, bringing the number of failures to 18 since early August and forcing more than 2 million hou

  • Elon Musk and Hertz can't agree on Tesla orders

    When Hertz announced last week that it had ordered 100,000 electric vehicles from Tesla, both companies saw their share prices soar. Tesla even topped $1 trillion in market value.Fast forward: The companies are now bickering over whether or not they signed a deal, sending shares lower.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The initial salvo came on Monday night from Tesla CEO Elon Musk, via a tweet: "...I’d like to emphasize that no contract has been signed ye

  • Top Automakers Are Investing in Fuel Cells. Should You, Too?

    Hydrogen fuel cells have long been considered a promising energy storage alternative. Let's take a closer look at what these developments may mean for fuel cell companies such as Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) and FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL). The adoption of hydrogen fuel cells in the global electric vehicle segment is patchy.

  • Thinking Beyond 2030: How Our 2030 Goals Are Only the Beginning for This Engineer

    As a technology and development environmental engineer at Intel, Ashley Walsh is passionate about waste. She’s currently working in compliance around hazardous waste and wastewater—which includes o...

  • Canadian Pacific expands Hydrogen Locomotive Program to include additional locomotives, fueling stations with Emissions Reduction Alberta grant

    Canadian Pacific (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) will dramatically expand the scope of its pioneering Hydrogen Locomotive Program with a $15 million grant announced by Emissions Reduction Alberta (ERA) today. The grant enables CP to increase the number of hydrogen locomotive conversions in the project from one to three and add hydrogen production and fueling facilities. The program will create a global centre of excellence in hydrogen and freight rail systems in Alberta.

  • BlackRock raises $673 million for climate-focused infrastructure fund

    BlackRock Inc told Reuters it has raised a target-beating $673 million for an infrastructure fund with backing from the French, German and Japanese governments to invest in climate-focused projects such as renewable energy in emerging markets. The world's largest money manager hopes the fund, announced on Tuesday and dubbed the Climate Finance Partnership, will show how to mobilize private capital in developing countries to tackle climate change, a sticking point at United Nations climate talks under way in Glasgow. State-owned development banks from France, Germany and Japan and philanthropic institutions such as the Grantham Environmental Trust and the Quadrivium Foundation are providing 20% of the fund's capital and have agreed to take losses before other investors.

  • How Climate Change Is Changing The Coastline Of The Chesapeake Bay

    "If the projections are right, then we're already committed to a heartbreaking amount of loss, like a truly devastating amount of loss."View Entire Post ›

  • Exxonmobil exploring carbon capture storage in Indonesia

    Indonesian state-owned oil and gas company PT Pertamina and American energy giant Exxon Mobil Corp signed an agreement on Tuesday to look at ways to use carbon capture storage (CCS) in the Southeast Asian country. The two firms agreed to "evaluate the potential for large-scale deployment of low-carbon technologies in Indonesia," ExxonMobil said in a statement. "We are evaluating large-scale carbon capture and storage projects that have the potential to make the greatest impact in the highest-emitting sectors around the world," said Joe Blommaert, president of ExxonMobil Low Carbon Solutions.

  • First Canadian offtake agreement - Air Transat and SAF+ announce a major offtake agreement

    Air Transat A.T. Inc. ("Air Transat") and SAF+ Consortium ("SAF+") are proud to announce an offtake agreement for 90% of the sustainable e-fuel produced by SAF+ in its first plant over the first 15 years of operation. The agreement, which also includes support for the project's development, confirms Air Transat's desire to reduce its environmental footprint and continue its actions to combat climate change by becoming the first airline in Canada to reserve a significant volume of e-fuel over a l

  • Tesla starts programme to open up superchargers to non-Tesla electric vehicles

    Company plans to eventually welcome both Tesla and non-Tesla drivers at every supercharger station worldwide

  • U.S. unveils crackdown on methane from oil and gas industry

    The United States on Tuesday unveiled a plan to slash emissions of the greenhouse gas methane from oil and gas operations as part of its strategy to crack down on climate change, drawing cautious support from both environmental groups and drillers. The announcement coincided with the U.N. climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland, where the United States, the world's second-largest greenhouse gas emitter, is seeking to reclaim leadership on the world stage by demonstrating tangible steps to curb emissions at home. U.S. President Joe Biden has set a target to slash greenhouse gas emissions by more than 50% by 2030 but is struggling to pass climate legislation through a deeply divided Congress, making policies by federal agencies more crucial.

  • Apple, other big companies take part in new Biden effort with promises on clean energy

    President Joe Biden on Tuesday plans to unveil a “First Movers Coalition” that involves pledges around clean energy from Apple Inc. and other big companies, according to senior Biden administration officials.

  • What are the effects of climate change costing consumers, on average?

    Food an insurance costs are projected to rise amid a warming climate, while energy-efficient appliances make a dent in energy costs.

  • Ameresco Named to Inc.’s First-Annual Best-Led Companies List

    FRAMINGHAM, Mass., November 02, 2021--Ameresco named to Inc.’s first-annual Best-Led Companies List.

  • ‘We do need to back away from the coast,’ climate scientist warns

    Sea levels will continue to rise over the next century as a result of climate change. This could drastically alter the lives of the 127 million people in the U.S. who live in coastal areas.