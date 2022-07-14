Octopus Titan VCT plc (“the “Company”)

Reduction in Nominal Value of Issued Share Capital

Further to the Annual General Meeting of the Company that was held on 14 June 2022, an order of the High Court of Justice Chancery Division dated 5 July 2022 confirming the reduction in the nominal value of the Company's issued share capital from 10p per ordinary share to 0.1p per ordinary share (the "Nominal Capital Reduction") has now been registered by the Registrar of Companies and the Nominal Capital Reduction has become effective.

For further information please contact:

Rachel Peat

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800A67IKGG6PVYW75



