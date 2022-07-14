U.S. markets close in 3 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,761.64
    -40.14 (-1.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,429.62
    -343.17 (-1.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,149.39
    -98.20 (-0.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,693.26
    -32.78 (-1.90%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.20
    -2.10 (-2.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,707.80
    -27.70 (-1.60%)
     

  • Silver

    18.26
    -0.93 (-4.87%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0017
    -0.0043 (-0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9780
    +0.0740 (+2.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1795
    -0.0099 (-0.83%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.1080
    +1.6960 (+1.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,336.04
    +1,046.57 (+5.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    438.15
    +4.35 (+1.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,039.81
    -116.56 (-1.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,643.39
    +164.62 (+0.62%)
     

Reduction in Nominal Value of Issued Share Capital

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Octopus Titan VCT plc
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • OTV2.L

Octopus Titan VCT plc (“the “Company”)

Reduction in Nominal Value of Issued Share Capital

 

Further to the Annual General Meeting of the Company that was held on 14 June 2022, an order of the High Court of Justice Chancery Division dated 5 July 2022 confirming the reduction in the nominal value of the Company's issued share capital from 10p per ordinary share to 0.1p per ordinary share (the "Nominal Capital Reduction") has now been registered by the Registrar of Companies and the Nominal Capital Reduction has become effective.

 

For further information please contact:

Rachel Peat

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

 

LEI: 213800A67IKGG6PVYW75

 