Redundancies surge as interest rates hit jobs market - latest updates

A jump in redundancies has triggered the biggest surge in jobseekers for two and a half years as the employment market is hit by rising interest rates.

The number of vacancies in June climbed at the slowest pace in 28 months, with a significant drop in permanent placements, according to the KPMG and the Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC) UK Report on Jobs survey.

Staff availability rose for the fourth month in a row, with the supply of both temporary and full-time workers surging at the fastest pace recorded since December 2020.

The data suggest that higher interest rates are beginning to deter companies from recruiting more workers - a change that, if sustained, should ultimately reduce wage growth and help to slow inflation.

Claire Warnes, partner in skills and productivity at KPMG UK, said the sharp upturn in candidate availability reflected increasing redundancies across multiple sectors and is a “big concern” for the economy.

Recruiters said companies became reluctant to take on new staff in June owing to the darkening UK economic outlook, particularly as the rising cost of living and competition for skilled workers have pushed up wages.

Wage growth could soon be on the turn. Upwards pay pressure slumped to its lowest level in 26 months, with rates of starting salary and temp wage inflation falling to more than a two-year low.

Ms Warnes said: “Employers are also tending towards temporary hires, given lingering economic uncertainty.”

Markets flat as China growth underwhelms

The FTSE 100 was subdued after losses in mining stocks after weak Chinese economic data rekindled slowing demand concerns.

The blue-chip index and the more domestically-focussed FTSE 250 midcap index were both flat in early trading.

Industrial metal miners lost 1.2pc, tracking a fall in most base metal prices.

Producer prices in top metals consumer China fell at their fastest pace in over seven years in June, while consumer prices teetered on the edge of deflation.

China-exposed insurer Prudential fell as much as 1.2pc.

A bearish note from HSBC on UK real estate weighed on the sector, pushing down the real estate investment trusts (REITs) 1.2pc - although they have since recovered to be 0.2pc higher.

Heavyweight energy stocks added 0.8pc.

Thames Water boss rejects criticism over past role at regulator Ofwat

Asked about criticism over working for Ofwat before moving into the private sector, Thames Water’s interim chief executive said the thought of working for the company “never occurred” to her while at the regulator.

Cathryn Ross said that she had spend three and a half years at BT after working at the water regulator before joining Thames Water.

Questioned on whether it was her ambition to join Thames Water, she told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme:

I can honestly say the thought had never occurred to me at the time that I worked for Ofwat. In fact, I was thinking I would very much stay in the public sector at the time I was there, but I have to say I am deeply passionate about the water industry. What we do matters to customers who depend on us for life-essential service every day, it matters enormously for the environment. Now I was very passionate about that when I was at Ofwat, and to be given the opportunity to turn around a company that is as important as Thames Water wasn’t something I felt I could turn down.

Thames Water 'absolutely not' close to nationalisation

Thames Water’s interim joint chief executive has said the company is “absolutely not” on the verge of a special administration that would see it effectively nationalised.

Catherine Ross pointed to the company’s £4.4bn liquidity pile as evidence that it can meet its debt repayment obligations.

However, she accepted that Thames Water’s £14bn of debt is considerably more than the industry average.

She told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “We do have a very small amount of debt that comes from our holding company and we do service the interest on that.”

Asked whether debt repayments to shareholders were being used as a substitute for dividends, she said: “The vast majority of the debt that our regulated business has comes from bondholders in the open market.”

Mixed start for UK markets

Markets in London have opened lower as China reported wholesale prices fell in June, amid other signs the economy is slowing.

The internationally-focused FTSE 100 has dropped 0.1pc to 7,247.24 while the FTSE 250 has lost 0.3pc to 17,956.63.

Thames Water debts swell

Thames Water’s funding agreement came as its annual results laid bare the financial woes at the group.

The utility provider’s debts have swollen to £14bn from £12.9bn the previous year.

Its ratio of debt to the value of its shares fell slightly to its lowest level in 10 years but still stands at a substantial 77.4pc.

The business also remained in the red with underlying pre-tax losses of £82.6m for the year to March 31.

It increased its revenues by 4pc to £2.3bn as it increased customer bills.

BT chief executive Philip Jansen to step down

BT is searching for a new chief executive after Philip Jansen told the board he will step down from his role at the telecoms giant months after announcing the business would axe as many as 55,000 staff over the next decade.

Chairman Adam Crozier said the board is considering “all appropriate candidates” and expects to be able to share an update over the summer.

Mr Jansen, who took the job role in 2019, focused investment at the phone company on rolling out fibre optic connections across the UK while streamlining the rest of the business, such as merging internal business-to-business units and putting sport broadcasting into a joint venture.

He recently announced the company would cut as many as 55,000 of its 135,000-strong headcount by the end of the decade.

Mr Jansen’s successor will have to grapple with a share price that hyas fallen by almost 50pc since he took over, as well as a UK ban on key Chinese supplier Huawei, higher energy prices and finding a way to recoup the investment needed for fiber and 5G.

Shareholders pump £750m into struggling Thames Water

Thames Water has been given a £750m cash injection from its shareholders as the struggling utility company tries to avoid nationalisation.

Investors have also acknowledged another £2.5bn will be needed in following years for its turnaround to be delivered, having pumped £500m into the business last year.

In an update to shareholders, Thames Water said the funding was subject to the “preparation of a business plan that underpins a more focused turnaround”.

This needs to deliver improvements for customers, the environment and other stakeholders over the next three years.

The company’s former chief executive Sarah Bentley left the role with immediate effect earlier this month shortly before it emerged the utility firm was struggling to service its £14bn debt pile.

Good morning

The number of jobseekers has hit its highest level since the pandemic as the impact of interest rate rises begin to take effect.

Staff availability rose for the fourth month in a row in June, according to the KPMG and the Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC) UK Report on Jobs survey.

5 things to start your day

1) BT on high alert for German takeover – Broadband provider preparing defence in face of possible bid by Deutsche Telekom

2) Brexit tariffs threaten Vauxhall’s mega factory in Luton – Crippling taxes weaken competitiveness of Britain’s nascent electric vehicle industry

3) Revolut ‘loses $20m to criminals’ – Scammers exploit a flaw in the fintech company’s US payment system

4) Britain ‘plunged back into 1970s’ amid record slump in customer satisfaction – Stubborn inflation and staff shortages trigger sharpest year-on-year drop since 2008

5) Ageing population is a long-term threat to economy, warns Andrew Bailey – Changing demographics to have greater impact than war in Ukraine and Covid crisis

What happened overnight

Asian shares got the week off to a slow start, with mixed trading as China reported wholesale prices fell in June, amid other signs the economy is slowing.

Benchmarks rose in Hong Kong, Shanghai and Mumbai but fell in Tokyo and Sydney.

The decline in producer prices by 5.4pc in June from a 4.6pc drop in May suggests a further weakening of demand in many industries as activity in the world’s second largest economy slows and growth in the US and Europe also tapers off under a barrage of interest rate hikes meant to snuff out inflation.

China’s economy has slowed faster than hoped after an initial surge in growth as the country bounced back from disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Markets in China tend to react positively to signs of weakness in anticipation of possible stimulus measures that might make more money available for investing in shares.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.8pc to 18,510.77 and the Shanghai Composite index edged 0.2pc higher to 3,202.06.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 slipped 0.8pc to 32,126.15, while the Kospi in Seoul shed 0.1pc to 2,525.85. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 declined 0.3pc to 7,018.30.

India’s Sensex edged 0.2pc higher, while the SET in Bangkok was down 0.1pc.

