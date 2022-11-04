U.S. markets close in 1 hour 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,737.43
    +17.54 (+0.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,140.06
    +138.81 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,360.80
    +17.86 (+0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,778.14
    -1.59 (-0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.68
    +4.51 (+5.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,681.10
    +50.20 (+3.08%)
     

  • Silver

    20.86
    +1.43 (+7.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9941
    +0.0190 (+1.95%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1690
    +0.0450 (+1.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1357
    +0.0197 (+1.76%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.8690
    -1.2950 (-0.87%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,938.94
    +695.87 (+3.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    500.79
    +18.74 (+3.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,334.84
    +146.21 (+2.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,199.74
    -463.65 (-1.68%)
     

RedWave Introduces Superior ProtectIR Technology Developed to Help Hazmat Responders Identify Solid and Liquid Threats

·2 min read

Advanced chemical analysis technology products from RedWave are newest and most accurate emergency identification for unknown chemicals

DANBURY, Conn., Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Homeland security company RedWave Technology today announced the launch of "ProtectIR," the newest and most advanced emergency response tool for the identification of unknown solid or liquid materials.

RedWave Technology
RedWave Technology

The ProtectIR can identify more than 22,000 solid and liquid compounds. Emergency response and personal need to chemically identify hazardous materials in order to understand the threat and mitigate the effects when they are intentionally and accidentally released. The ProtectIR identifies most harmful toxic industrial compounds (TICs), chemical warfare agents (CWAs), explosives, narcotics, petroleum products, corrosives and even consumer products.

"Our emergency response customers never know what threats they will come up against in their communities," said Jon Frattaroli, CEO of RedWave Technology. "This is why we put so much effort into R&D—to give our customers the most advanced technology capable of identifying the widest array of threats."

The core technology behind the ProtectIR is Fourier Transform Infrared (FTIR) spectroscopy, which has been used for more than 20 years in homeland security applications. The size of the onboard threat library, coupled with the newest, most advanced data analytics and ground-breaking algorithms, enable ProtectIR to identify even complex mixtures with a high degree of confidence.

RedWave's Director of Product Development, John Seelenbinder, explained, "The ProtectIR can identify nearly twice as many chemical threats than comparable FTIR based products. Results are immediately available on the device and on connected mobile devices using Redwave's cloud-based TeamLeader app. This advanced technology allows for remote viewing and advanced analysis by senior team members outside of the hot zone in near real time."

The ProtectIR is the newest product in RedWave Technology's suite of chemical identification tools, including the ThreatID, which can identify thousands of gas, powder, and liquid threats all in one device, and the XplorIR, a ruggedized, handheld identifier that can identify over 5,500 gases and vapors.

About RedWave Technology

RedWave Technology is a Homeland Security company with a dedicated mission to protect the United States. RedWave Technology develops technology utilized as America's first line of defense. The industry leader is proud to lead the industry and continues to develop new products to keep the world safe. Over the past few years, emergency responders reported that there is an urgent, renewed need for enhanced analyzer technology and highly responsive technical support.

RedWave Technology's products are used every day by civilian, government, and military chemical threat emergency responders. It was at the forefront of developing portable and hand-held FTIR spectroscopic analyzers for chemical threat detection.

For more information about the ProtectIR, visit redwavetech.com/protectir/

Media Contact:
Skylar Agnello - Marketing Manager
(860) 526-7428
348139@email4pr.com

RedWave Technology
RedWave Technology
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/redwave-introduces-superior-protectir-technology-developed-to-help-hazmat-responders-identify-solid-and-liquid-threats-301669159.html

SOURCE RedWave Technology

Recommended Stories

  • Alibaba Comes Back Strong Against US Sanctions; To Power 20% Operations By In-House CPUs By 2025

    Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) plans to power 20% of its operations with its homebrew CPUs by 2025, the Register reports. Alibaba showcased its Yitian 710 server-class CPU in 2021. In early 2022 the operation started trials of the devices and offered more info about their specs. The features included 128 Armv9-compatible CPU cores, a clock speed of up to 3.2GHz, eight DDR5 channels, and 96 PCIe 5.0 lanes, all cooked up on a 5nm process. At its Aspara conference on October 3 and Chine

  • AMD Graphics Chief Says Its Cards Are More ‘Future Proof’ Than Nvidia’s

    The competition for gaming graphics cards is heating up—literally. On Thursday, Advanced Micro Devices (ticker: AMD) unveiled two of its next generation gaming graphics cards—the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX and Radeon RX 7900 XT—which are built on the chip maker’s new RDNA 3 architecture. The two products are the industry’s “most advanced” graphics cards, according to the company, and the first to use a chiplet design.

  • 2 Magnificent Growth Stocks With "No Downside" to Buy Now, According to Wall Street

    Currently, of a group of 37 Wall Street analysts who follow CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) the lowest price target among them is $193 per share, which implies 25% upside from the current price. Similarly, within in a group of 42 Wall Street analysts who follow Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), the lowest price target is $255 per share, which implies nearly 13% upside from the current price. In both cases, Wall Street analysts are effectively saying there is no downside for shareholders.

  • 15 Most Innovative Companies in the World

    In this article, we will take a look at 15 of the most innovative companies in the world. If you want to see more of the most innovative companies in the world, go directly to 5 Most Innovative Companies in the World. When most people think of innovation today, they think of computer technology or […]

  • Apple Adds New IPhone 14 Maker in India in Shift From China

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s Taiwanese contract manufacturer Pegatron Corp. has begun assembling the company’s latest iPhone 14 model in India.Most Read from BloombergLawyer Suing Twitter Over Layoffs Says Musk Now Trying to ComplyMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsMusk Eliminates ‘Days of Rest’ From Twitter Employee CalendarsTwitter Latest: Could Be the Most Valuable Company, Musk SaysBlackstone’s $70 Billion Real Estate Fund for Retail Investors Is Losing SteamThat move ma

  • Apple’s AR glasses could be pushed back to 2025 or 2026 amid ‘design issues’, says analyst

    Apple Inc.’s rumored augmented-reality glasses may not appear until 2025 or 2026, according to Jeff Pu, an analyst at Haitong International Tech Research. The tech giant’s augmented- and virtual-reality moves are being closely monitored, with Apple (AAPL) reportedly working on an AR/VR standalone headset and AR glasses for everyday wear. In a note reported by PC Mag earlier this year, Pu said the glasses would be announced in late 2024.

  • 15 Biggest Drone Companies In the World

    In this article, we will take a look at the 15 biggest drone companies in the world. If you want to see more of the biggest drone companies in the world, go directly to the 5 Biggest Drone Companies In the World. Since becoming a commonplace commodity, drones have attracted numerous manufacturers to this market. […]

  • Coinbase Deal Shows Google Is Committed to Crypto – How Much Depends on Whom You Ask

    Going by recent headlines and what the company says, one would assume Google is diving into crypto. The hiring of former PayPal exec Arnold Goldberg to run Google’s payments division in January was touted as “a broader strategy to team up with a wider range of financial services, including cryptocurrencies,” in a Bloomberg article and echoed in a lot of crypto press, including here. On the surface, it would seem Google is getting aggressive in its approach to crypto.

  • The best SSDs in 2022, plus how to choose one

    Here are the best SSDs you can get right now, plus how to choose the right one for you.

  • Sling TV is getting another price hike

    Sling TV is raising its monthly subscription prices for the fourth time in the last five years.

  • Xiaomi Flaunts Phone With Detachable Leica Lens as Sales Drop

    (Bloomberg) -- Facing flagging global demand for smartphones, Chinese producer Xiaomi Corp. has given a novel one-off redesign to its flagship smartphone to remind people it has a very powerful camera inside -- by strapping a Leica lens to it.Most Read from BloombergLawyer Suing Twitter Over Layoffs Says Musk Now Trying to ComplyMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsMusk Eliminates ‘Days of Rest’ From Twitter Employee CalendarsTwitter Latest: Could Be the Most Valuable Company

  • Domino's Pizza Hack: A Customer Reveals How to Repeatedly Score a Free Pie

    Domino's is one of the biggest pizza chains and it can get extremely busy, due to the committed fan following. Unfortunately, that means you can sometimes end up waiting a little too long for your pizza. But, if you live by a location that has tons of order-ahead traffic, you may be able to try this customer-founded life hack to get a free Domino's pizza every time you place an order.The chain stands by its "Hot Pizza in 30 Minutes Delivery Guarantee," which promises if your pizza order doesn't

  • Twitter warns employees that layoffs are happening Friday

    Twitter needs to improve its bottom line fast and although it's exploring more sources of revenue, layoffs are unfortunately a reliable way to save money.

  • Alibaba Cloud rolls out more than 300 AI models via new open source platform

    Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology backbone of Alibaba Group Holding, on Thursday launched an open-source Model-as-a-Service (MaaS) platform with more than 300 ready-to-use artificial intelligence (AI) models. At the company's cloud unit annual conference that opened Thursday, Alibaba said its ModelScope platform of AI models is available to global developers and researchers. The models cover various fields from computer vision to natural language processing. The move marks the latest effort

  • Qualcomm Gives Downbeat Forecast as Phone Market Deteriorates

    (Bloomberg) -- Qualcomm Inc., the biggest maker of smartphone processors, tumbled in pre-market trading after giving a far weaker forecast than expected, punished by the economic slowdown and Covid-19 lockdowns in China. Most Read from BloombergMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsPowell Sees Higher Peak for Rates, Path to Slow Tempo of HikesHow a Mysterious China Screenshot Spurred $450 Billion RallyLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildRussia Re

  • Xiaomi shows off smartphone with interchangeable camera lenses

    Device based on Xiaomi 12S Ultra features a 1-inch 50.3-megapixel camera sensor that works with any Leica M lens

  • Cherry reboots its coveted '80s keyboard switch

    Cherry is releasing the MX Black Clear-Top (aka the "Nixie") a new version of a keyboard switch from the '80s prized for its typing feel and acoustics.

  • Sony's massive Amazon sale knocks up to 42 percent off headphones and earbuds

    Sony's latest flagship noise-canceling headphones and its predecessors, along with their earbud counterparts, are on sale right now on Amazon.

  • Here's What's Needed to Further Strengthen Etsy

    Shares of Etsy surged over 15% on a revenue beat and a strong sales forecast Thursday. Let's check out the charts and indicators to see if we can find anything really unique. In this daily bar chart of ETSY, below, we can see that prices have been working lower from the middle of August.

  • Hey T-Mobile, nobody wants your suitcase

    T-Mobile built a smart suitcase for some reason, and it even doubles as a desk on wheels.