Redwood Logistics Receives Armstrong & Associates’ Domestic Transportation Award for 3PLs

Digital capabilities set Redwood apart among Top 100 third-party logistics providers

CHICAGO, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redwood Logistics (Redwood), one of the fastest-growing supply chain and logistics companies in North America, announced today the company is No. 20 on the Armstrong & Associates, Inc. Top 100 Domestic Transportation Management (DTM) Third-Party Logistics (3PL) list for 2022-23. The ranking cements Redwood’s strong position in the 3PL marketplace. Combined with advanced digital capabilities, Redwood is able to provide unparalleled value to customers in the supply chain, elevating it as the premier choice for shippers’ logistics needs.



“Redwood’s modern 3PL services provide shippers with the tools they need to succeed and win in a tight, competitive environment,” said Mark Yeager, CEO, Redwood. “Blending our 3PL and digital brokerage capabilities with our LPaaS (Logistics Platform as a Service) ecosystem extends customer capability and efficiency for a highly integrated end-to-end supply chain.”

Redwood is the most progressive 3PL in the North American market, with a product and service mix that includes transportation management, omni-channel distribution and fulfillment to the entire continental U.S. within five days, dedicated capacity procurement, digital freight brokerage, warehousing, and LTL and parcel solutions. Redwood’s proprietary supply chain integration platform, RedwoodConnect™, uses digital connectivity to accelerate these services and offer customers unmatched speed and agility in volatile markets.

Already a proven 3PL, Redwood has evolved into a modern fourth-party logistics (4PL) provider, using real-time data synchronized across an open ecosystem of leading FreightTech vendors and digital carrier connections, offering creative solutions for shippers and maximizing capacity utilization for owner-operators and fleets.

“As a trusted partner across a wide variety of industries, it is imperative that we provide complete end-to-end freight management,” said Steve Walton, President of Supply Chain Solutions, Redwood. “As new challenges and disruptions arise, we are continuing our efforts to expand our 3PL and digital 4PL capabilities, while unifying the physical and digital supply chains for complete control.”

Armstrong & Associates is a leading 3PL market research company. See A&A’s full Top 100 Domestic Transportation Management 3PL list ranked by gross DTM revenue.

About Redwood Logistics

Redwood Logistics, a leading logistics platform company headquartered in Chicago, has provided solutions for moving and managing freight for more than 21 years. The company’s diverse portfolio includes digital freight brokerage, flexible freight management and innovative platform services all wrapped into a revolutionary logistics and technology delivery model — Logistics Platform as a Service (LPaaS)™. LPaaS utilizes an open platform for digital logistics that empowers shippers to seamlessly mix-and-match partners, technologies and solutions into their own unique digital supply chain fingerprint. Redwood connects a wide range of customers to the power of supply chain management, technology and the industry’s brightest minds. For more information, visit www.redwoodlogistics.com.

