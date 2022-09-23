Redwood Logistics Receives Quest for Quality Award for Service Excellence

Redwood Logistics

-- Redwood honored for 3PL Transportation Management capabilities by Logistics Management Magazine--

CHICAGO, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redwood Logistics (Redwood), one of the fastest-growing supply chain and logistics companies in North America, announced today that the company was named a winner of Logistics Management’s Quest for Quality (Q4Q) award in the Third Party Logistics (3PL) category. The Q4Q awards measure service excellence of carriers, 3PL providers, and North American ports against competitors in the same space.



“Service excellence and reliability is crucial as customers look to outsource their supply chain and domestic freight operations,” said Redwood President of Supply Chain Solutions Steve Walton. “The recognition from Logistics Management reinforces the impact our transportation management capabilities have in the marketplace and further underscores Redwood as a trusted partner for outsourced cargo solutions.”

As a diverse logistics provider, Redwood offers solutions across the entire supply chain process, meeting customers wherever they are in their shipping journey. Redwood combines over 20 years of industry expertise with the most innovative freight tech to integrate physical execution with superior visibility across the end-to-end supply chain.

“As daily disruptions have become the new ‘normal’ in our industry, shippers seek assurance that their outsourced freight and transportation is in total command,” added Christina Ryan, EVP of Managed Services, Redwood. “By leveraging our managed 3PL services, users are able to uncover efficiencies, reduce hidden costs and apply leading logistics technology to give them a competitive edge.”

Redwood’s managed freight operations and 3PL services save customers an average of 12% a year on warehousing and distribution costs while processing two million freight transactions annually totaling over $1 billion in freight under management.

The 2022 Q4Q award marks the 39th year the award has been issued by Logistics Management. Nominees were researched and selected by Logistics Management, with winners receiving the most votes by readers of the publication. Redwood’s selection and win within the 3PL category marks the company’s first appearance on the list.

