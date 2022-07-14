U.S. markets close in 32 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,792.85
    -8.93 (-0.23%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,650.19
    -122.60 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,264.26
    +16.68 (+0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,704.36
    -21.67 (-1.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.43
    +0.13 (+0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,708.40
    -27.10 (-1.56%)
     

  • Silver

    18.36
    -0.83 (-4.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0023
    -0.0037 (-0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9600
    +0.0560 (+1.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1820
    -0.0074 (-0.62%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.9250
    +1.5130 (+1.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,664.75
    +895.96 (+4.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    448.22
    +14.42 (+3.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,039.81
    -116.56 (-1.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,643.39
    +164.62 (+0.62%)
     

Redwood Reserves is Disrupting the Alternative Tobacco Industry with its Top Shelf Organically Grown Hemp Products

Redwood Reserves
·3 min read
Redwood Reserves
Redwood Reserves

Los Angeles, CA, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redwood Reserves is disrupting the alternative tobacco industry with its selection of top-shelf CBD cigarettes, flowers, and pre-rolled joints. Grown with only the rich Oregon sun, soil, and water, Redwood Reserves is home to the market’s highest quality CBD smokables. The company’s main goal is to create products that are a better alternative for people looking to quit smoking tobacco and nicotine without actually quitting smoking. To see the brand in action, check out their variety of products at www.RedwoodReserves.com

Redwood Reserves didn’t become an industry leader overnight. Founded in 2019 by Ana Redwood, the need for quality CBD smokables led to the creation of Redwood Reserves. “I had been in the CBD industry for almost 2 years at this point and kept seeing the demand for CBD flower rise, but the quality of the products I was trying were really subpar.” explained Ana. “I set out to create something I’d feel comfortable with using myself, and that’s how Redwood Reserves came to be.” By focusing on the taste and experience of smoking CBD flowers, Redwood Reserves has gained popularity and skyrocketed to the top of review websites and Google search results as one of the best CBD cigarette companies in the market.

Redwood Reserves CBD cigarettes look and smoke like traditional tobacco cigarettes with one key difference - they contain only high-CBD hemp flowers. Grown the natural way on the Redwood Family Farm, these filtered hemp smokes are packed with premium flower, and triple lab tested for pesticides, heavy metals, and microbials for a transparent smoking experience. Designed to be convenient and discreet, Redwoods are extremely effective in delivering a rush of relaxation when you need it most.

CBD connoisseurs can find a unique smokable CBD experience with Redwood Reserves CBD joints. Each joint contains one of Redwood’s proprietary strains blended with natural herbs with a specific effect in mind. The best-seller, Calm, is blended with Carolina Dream Flower & Lavender, while the Focus joint contains Wild Bourbon Flower & Peppermint. Those looking for a pure flower experience can pick up an Original joint packed with only Golden Redwood Flower.

Those who enjoy the experience of rolling their own smokes gravitate to Redwood’s proprietary flower strains in lieu of the cigarettes or pre-rolled joints. The hand-trimmed flower buds pack a potent dose of CBD rich in flavor and effects. While these hemp buds look and smell identical to traditional marijuana, they produce much calmer and subtler effects and are federally legal in the US. They’ve become a popular choice for smokers who want to relax and unwind without feeling high.

About Redwood Reserves:

Founded in Portland, OR in 2019, Redwood Reserves produces premium smokable CBD products from seed to smoke. Redwood’s vertically integrated farm allows for complete transparency every step of the way and allows them to control precisely what goes into each product - and most importantly what doesn’t. This production model has earned Redwood a sterling reputation in the hemp industry and allowed the company to maintain the quality that keeps their customers coming back for more. Aside from its flagship CBD cigarette, Redwood also offers pre-rolled CBD joints and whole flower buds. While hemp is the company’s main focus, they also use a portion of proceeds to maintain their rescue farm with over 15 rehomed cows, alpacas, and horses.

Website: www.redwoodreserves.com

Instagram: @redwoodreserves

Facebook: @RedwoodReserves

Twitter: @RedwoodReserves     

CONTACT: Andrea Romero THE ROSS GROUP 323.935.7600 andrea -at- thereelrossgroup.com


Recommended Stories

  • Ramsey County extends ban on smoking to property used or controlled by county

    The Ramsey County Board of Commissioners voted on Tuesday to prohibit smoking on any property used or controlled by the county. Under the Minnesota Clean Indoor Air Act, smoking has long been banned in indoor public places and places of employment. A new county ordinance bans smoking in outdoor spaces overseen by the county such as Ramsey County grounds, parking lots, vehicles and equipment, ...

  • Tokyo Court Orders Executives to Pay $97 Billion Over Fukushima Nuclear Meltdowns

    A Tokyo court ordered four former officials of Tokyo Electric Power Holdings to pay the company, finding they were negligent by failing to prevent the March 2011 nuclear disaster.

  • Circle’s Detailed Reserve Report Shows Only Cash, Short-Term Treasurys Back USDC Stablecoin

    The asset breakdown comes at a time when crypto firms and their finances are under increased scrutiny in the on-going crypto credit crisis.

  • E-mini S&P 500 Index (ES) Futures Technical Analysis – Stock Traders Focusing on Core CPI

    Economists are predicting another month of 40-year high headline inflation that could further solidify expectations for a big rate hike from the Fed.

  • Euro Slips Below Dollar as Europe’s Economic Fortunes Slump

    The euro selloff has intensified as investors gird for a Russian gas cutoff that many fear will drive the region into a recession. But unlike the last time the common currency was this weak 20 years ago, nobody is coming to its rescue.

  • Is American Airlines Stock A Buy Ahead Of Q2 Earnings?

    How is AAL and the airline industry doing after Q2 ends? Take a look at American Air's stock chart.

  • America Movil 2nd-qtr net profit slides on financing costs

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexican telecommunications giant America Movil reported on Tuesday its second-quarter net profit plunged 68% to 13.683 billion pesos ($679 million), hurt by higher financing costs. The company, which is controlled by the family of Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, said revenues rose 3.3% from the year-earlier period, to 217.391 billion pesos. "Concerns associated with high inflation dominated market sentiment," America Movil said, adding that the U.S. dollar had appreciated against all major currencies in the region of the company's operations.

  • Analysis-Bank of Canada uses 'shock and awe' to bolster inflation-fighting credibility

    The Bank of Canada unveiled a 'shock-and-awe' full-percentage-point interest rate hike on Wednesday, a surprise move that marked a change in messaging for a central bank desperate to show it can tame the worst inflation since 1983, analysts said. Two previous 50-basis-point rate hikes in April and June were clearly signaled by Governor Tiff Macklem.

  • Top Marijuana Penny Stocks For Q3 2022

    These are the marijuana penny stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and best performance for Q3 2022.

  • Morgan Stanley Profit Falls 29%

    The investment bank’s second-quarter profit fell short of expectations, reflecting a drop in corporate deal making.

  • Mosaic Stock Strength Rating Climbs Amid Soaring Profits

    On Thursday, Mosaic reached an important technical milestone, seeing its Relative Strength (RS) Rating jump into the 80-plus percentile. Mosaic stock, like most stocks, has taken a hit in the 2022 bear market. The RS Rating hike puts Mosaic stock in that elite group.

  • Investors Saved Almost $7 Billion in Falling Fund Fees: Are You Overpaying?

    Asset manager competition and fee-based models keep slashing investor fees, according to independent research firm Morningstar. The group's annual fund fee report, which evaluates trends in the cost of U.S. open-end mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, found that the asset-weighted average expense ratio … Continue reading → The post Investors Saved Almost $7 Billion in Falling Fund Fees: Are You Overpaying? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Global Oil-Supply Crisis Shows Signs of Easing, IEA Says

    The worst oil-supply crisis in decades is showing tentative signs of slowing as flagging economic growth weighs on crude demand and sanctions on Russia have less impact on oil production than expected, the International Energy Agency said.

  • New Zealand Central Bank Hikes Key Rate to 2.50% in Inflation Fight

    The Reserve Bank of New Zealand raised its key interest rate by 50 basis points to 2.5% and said the central bank&nbsp;will continue to tighten policy "at pace" until it's sure inflation is contained. Kathleen Hays and Yvonne Man report on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia."

  • Chile Peso Extends Slump as Central Bank Disappoints Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- The Chilean peso led global losses Thursday, plummeting to a record low as the central bank delivered a smaller interest-rate hike than what markets were pricing in. Most Read from BloombergChinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigFed Could Weigh Historic 100 Basis-Point Hike After Inflation ScorcherThe 10 Worst Airports in Europe for Delays Right NowMore Chinese Homebuyers Refuse to Pay Mortgage Loan

  • Merus Stock Joins Rank Of Stocks With RS Ratings Over 90

    Merus stock had its Relative Strength (RS) Rating upgraded from 78 to 94 Thursday. When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, one factor to watch closely is relative price strength. Decades of market research reveals that the market's biggest winners tend to have an RS Rating of above 80 as they launch their largest price moves.

  • How a New Supreme Court Decision Could Help You Save For Retirement

    Most people follow a pretty standard glide path when it comes to retirement investing: focus on stocks when you're young and shift to bonds as you get older. But a new study from David Blanchett (Prudential Financial) and Michael Finke … Continue reading → The post Want to Enjoy Retirement More? Shift Your Assets to Annuities appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Stocks Lower, JPMorgan, TSMC, Celsius Network And Tesla In Focus - Five Things To Know

    Stocks lower as inflation shock triggers steeper Fed rate bets; JPMorgan kicks-off bank earnings amid Jamie Dimon's 'hurricane' warning; TSMC sees 'firm' chip demand after solid Q2, robust global outlook; Celsius Network files for bankruptcy, won't seek authority to allow withdraws and Tesla loses autopilot executive as Musk chases self-driving targets

  • Dow Jones Reverses Lower In Final Hour Of Trading; Oil Continues To Slide

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average reversed lower in the final hour of trading. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq both fluctuated between small gains and losses but ultimately closed lower as well. The Dow Jones industrials fell 0.

  • Upstart Looks Like a Downer, but Should We Give It a Second Chance?

    A weakened economy and bear market have exposed trouble at this artificial intelligence-driven consumer lending company.