U.S. markets close in 5 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,833.66
    +16.00 (+0.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,914.58
    +157.04 (+0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,586.74
    +40.71 (+0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,754.20
    +15.61 (+0.90%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.69
    +0.50 (+0.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,826.70
    +29.00 (+1.61%)
     

  • Silver

    24.26
    +1.07 (+4.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0647
    +0.0037 (+0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6680
    +0.0870 (+2.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2144
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.6550
    -5.2090 (-3.81%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,951.12
    +234.99 (+1.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    391.01
    +3.83 (+0.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,387.53
    +26.22 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,568.03
    -669.61 (-2.46%)
     

Redwood Software Accelerates Full Stack Automation with New Release of RunMyJobs

Redwood Software
·2 min read
Redwood Software
Redwood Software

Extensive catalog service provides real-time, ready to deploy integrations with complete visibility and control of automated business processes

FRISCO, Texas, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redwood Software, the industry leader in full stack automation, today announced a new release of RunMyJobs, the company’s SaaS-based composable automation platform specifically built for ERP. Redwood RunMyJobs™ helps enterprises rapidly achieve end-to-end automation of mission-critical business processes.

The latest version of RunMyJobs includes a catalog service that ensures customers have immediate access to new integrations as they are developed and released, without downtime or waiting for scheduled platform updates. Customers further benefit from:

  • Unlimited pre-built integrations for ERP and all major applications

  • Real-time monitoring and predictive SLA management that give IT teams end-to-end control and visibility into every business process

  • Redwood’s laser focus on automation and commitment to customer success

“IT departments are increasingly becoming enablers of strategic growth through company-wide cloud modernization initiatives, yet the various applications, systems and services are often disconnected and lack the orchestration required to automate business processes end-to-end in order to deliver the desired business outcome,” said Redwood Software Chief Product Officer Abhijit Kakhandiki. “RunMyJobs creates operational efficiency and velocity by effortlessly automating critical business processes across the full technology stack.”

As part of the catalog service, RunMyJobs now provides integrations for:

  • Intelligent document processing – Teams save time and increase data accuracy when they use AWS Textract to capture information from unstructured documents and use RunMyJobs to automate related upstream and downstream processes.

  • SAP S/4 HANA with IBP and CI-DS – Users can ensure accurate and timely execution of their end-to-end supply chain management in SAP S/4 HANA by connecting with SAP Integrated Business Planning (IBP) while leveraging SAP Cloud Integration for Data Services (CI-DS).

  • Box.com and SharePoint – IT teams can get more out of stored cloud documents by converting them to inputs for business processes while subsequently benefiting from audit trails, version control and compliance.

  • Azure Data Factory – Data can be merged from a variety of sources, especially in hybrid cloud environments, to enable a more timely, unified view of business performance and, with RunMyJobs automation, the data can be sent everywhere it needs to go.

To learn more about RunMyJobs, visit www.redwood.com/rmj/.

About Redwood Software
Redwood Software is the leader in full stack automation for mission-critical business processes. With the first SaaS-based composable automation platform specifically built for ERP, we believe in the transformative power of automation. Our unparalleled solutions empower you to orchestrate, manage and monitor your workflows across any application, service or server – in the cloud or on premise – with confidence and control. Redwood’s global team of automation experts and customer success engineers provide solutions and world-class support designed to give you the freedom and time to imagine and define your future. Get out of the weeds and see the forest, with Redwood Software. www.redwood.com

All third party trademarks (including logos and icons) referenced in this press release by Redwood Software remain the property of their respective owners. Unless specifically identified as such, Redwood Software’s use of third party trademarks does not indicate any relationship, sponsorship, or endorsement between Redwood Software and the owners of these trademarks. All references by Redwood Software to third party trademarks are to identify the corresponding third party services and intended to constitute fair use under applicable trademark laws.

Redwood Software reserves the right to modify this press release, or its own strategy and any future developments, products and/or platforms, orientations or functionalities at any time and without stating reasons. The information contained in this press release does not represent any warranty, promise or legal obligation to deliver material, code or functionalities.

Media Inquiries
globalpr@redwood.com


Recommended Stories

  • Will Nvidia Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2030?

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) came close in 2021 when the company's market cap peaked at $831 billion. Nvidia just launched its most important new products since 2020. The RTX 4000 series of graphics cards (GPUs) were announced in September, replacing the RTX 3000 that launched in September 2020.

  • Apple Christmas iPhone Sales Will Take Supply Chain Hit, Says JPMorgan; Cuts Price Target

    "We continue to see the supply shortfall continuing through year-end and impacting the typical seasonal uptick in iPhone volumes," said JPMorgan analyst Samik Chatterjee.

  • Russia's Oil Exports Collapsed Since G-7 Sanctions Began

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s seaborne crude shipments collapsed in the first full week of Group of Seven sanctions targeting Moscow’s petroleum revenues, a potential source of alarm for governments around the world seeking to avoid disruption to the nation’s giant export program.Some of the plunge was exaggerated by work at a port in the Baltic that’s now finished, but there also appeared to be a shortage of ship owners willing to carry key cargoes from an export facility in Asia. Several other ports

  • Intel Has a $39 Billion Graphics Opportunity

    The graphics card market had been a two-horse race for many years. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been at it since the company was founded in 1993, and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) entered the market with the acquisition of ATI in 2006. It's been Nvidia and AMD battling each other since then, with Nvidia generally coming out on top in terms of market share.

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Arista Networks, Cloudflare, Microsoft, Alphabet and NVIDIA

    Arista Networks, Cloudflare, Microsoft, Alphabet and NVIDIA are part of the Zacks top Analyst Blog.

  • Wells Fargo settles with CFPB for $3.7 billion, stock down premarket

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss reports that Wells Fargo has reached a $3.7 billion settlement with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB).

  • This 28-year-old negotiated her pay to $500,000 — and found work-life balance

    How she job-hopped her way to half a million dollars in pay while also finding more time to spend with her family.

  • Unpleasant Surprises Could Be In Store For Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated's (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares

    Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated's ( NASDAQ:VRTX ) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 22.9x might make it look...

  • 3M to Stop Making, Discontinue Use of ‘Forever Chemicals’

    The company said it has already reduced its use of PFAS, which accumulate and take a long time to break down.

  • Is Microsoft Stock A Buy Before Software Giant's December-Quarter Report?

    Microsoft has earned plaudits for successfully pivoting from desktop to cloud computing. So is Microsoft stock a buy right now?

  • 12 Penny Stocks With Biggest Upside

    In this article, we discuss the 12 penny stocks with the biggest upside. If you want to read about some more penny stocks with the biggest upside, go directly to 5 Penny Stocks With Biggest Upside. Even though the United States economy has been rattled by recession fears in the past few months, there are […]

  • Secure 2.0 retirement measures included in omnibus spending package

    A set of new retirement measures commonly known as the Secure Act 2.0 was included in the omnibus appropriations measure before Congress, setting the stage for people to save more easily for retirement. Secure 2.0, which is an update to the 2019 measure called the Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement Act, or Secure Act, is part of an omnibus spending package that is expected to be voted on this week. “Including Secure 2.0 retirement provisions in the last major legislation of the year means that Congress is poised to help millions more workers and retirees with significant improvements to the nation’s private retirement system,” said Paul Richman, chief government- and political-affairs officer at the Insured Retirement Institute, a trade association.

  • Wells Fargo Hit With Massive $3.7 Billion Loan Mismanagement Fine

    "Wells Fargo's rinse-repeat cycle of violating the law has harmed millions of American families," said Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Director Rohit Chopra.

  • Ask an Advisor: I'm Way Behind on Retirement Savings. What Do I Do?

    I turn 58 this year and am at a loss for what to do or how to plan for my retirement. I only have a small amount of money invested through previous employers, and I'm not sure how to save … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: I'm Way Behind on Retirement Savings. What Do I Do? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • US Housing Starts, Permits Fall on Slide in Single-Family Homes

    (Bloomberg) -- New US home construction continued to decline in November and permits plunged as high borrowing costs paired with widespread inflation eroded housing affordability and demand.Most Read from BloombergMusk Narrows Voting on Twitter Policy to Blue Members After PollJustin Bieber Urges Fans Not to Buy His Own ‘Trash’ Merchandise at H&MYen Surges as Kuroda’s Yield Cap Shock Sparks Normalization BetsMusk Polls Twitter to Quit as Chief, Voters Leaning Toward YesAmazon Ring Cameras Used i

  • Baby Boomers have an average of $162,000 in their retirement savings. Here are 3 ways they can maximize their Social Security benefits and boost their retirement income

    For boomers who are looking to supercharge their retirement savings, experts suggest saving more in tax-advantaged accounts and delaying cashing in on their Social Security benefits.

  • Lowe's Cos. expands Triad footprint with distribution center, creates 85 jobs

    If you purchased a really big present from Lowe's Cos for Christmas, odds are pretty good it might be coming from a new facility in your own back yard. The home improvement powerhouse recently expanded its footprint in the Triad, opening a 73,000-square-foot distribution warehouse in north High Point that serves as a cross-dock delivery terminal for last-mile delivery of bulky items like appliances, riding lawn mowers and patio furniture. The spokesperson noted that the facility is in keeping with Lowe's announcement in two years ago in August that it was expanding its distribution network as part of an ongoing investment in its supply chain.

  • What is Mazars? Meet the accounting firm rocking the crypto world that previously ditched Trump

    Mazars finds itself in the headlines again this year after confirming it’s pausing its work for crypto clients, including Crypto.com, KuCoin, and Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange in terms of daily trading volume.

  • 401(k) Contribution Limits for 2022 vs. 2023

    Here is how much money you and your employer can contribute to your 401(k) retirement savings plan in 2022 and 2023.

  • Seedmaker Corteva cuts U.S. jobs while exiting Russia

    Seeds and pesticides company Corteva Inc will eliminate U.S. jobs next year, as its exit from Russia reduces demand for its commercial sunflower seeds produced in California, the company said on Monday. Corteva will cut 51 positions from a Woodland, California facility, run by its Pioneer Hi-Bred International subsidiary, that supplied Europe and Russia markets, according to California's Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN) data last week. "Corteva is concluding its plan to stop production and business activities in Russia, and because we have enough sunflower production capacity in Europe for the European market, we no longer need the additional production capacity at the Woodland location," the company said in an email, without mentioning the number of jobs affected.