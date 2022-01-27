U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,326.51
    -23.42 (-0.54%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,160.78
    -7.31 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,352.78
    -189.34 (-1.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,931.29
    -45.18 (-2.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.16
    -0.19 (-0.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.20
    -34.50 (-1.89%)
     

  • Silver

    22.76
    -1.04 (-4.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1148
    -0.0097 (-0.86%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8070
    -0.0410 (-2.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3381
    -0.0081 (-0.60%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3640
    +0.7040 (+0.61%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,806.23
    -852.42 (-2.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    810.76
    -8.74 (-1.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,554.31
    +84.53 (+1.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,170.30
    -841.03 (-3.11%)
     

Redwood Trust Announces Dividend Distribution Tax Information for 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • RWT

MILL VALLEY, Calif., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE: RWT), a leader in expanding access to housing for homebuyers and renters, today announced tax information regarding its dividend distributions for 2021.

Redwood Trust Logo (PRNewsfoto/Redwood Trust, Inc.)
Redwood Trust Logo (PRNewsfoto/Redwood Trust, Inc.)

Shareholders should check the tax statements they receive from their brokerage firms to confirm the Redwood dividend distribution information reported in those statements conforms to the information reported here. Set forth in this press release are Redwood's expectations with respect to the treatment of our 2021 dividend distributions for federal income tax purposes. Shareholders should consult their tax advisors to determine the amount of taxes that should be paid on Redwood's dividend distributions for federal, state, and other income tax purposes.

All the common stock dividend distributions paid during 2021 are reportable on shareholders' 2021 federal income tax returns, including the four quarterly regular dividend distributions of $0.16, $0.18, $0.21, and $0.23 per share for the first, second, third, and fourth quarters, respectively. Thus, for 2021, Redwood shareholders that held stock for this entire period should report a total of $0.78 per share of common stock dividend distributions for federal income tax purposes.

Under the federal income tax rules applicable to real estate investment trusts ("REITs"), Redwood's 2021 dividend distributions are expected to be characterized for income tax purposes as 74% ordinary income and 26% qualified dividends. None of Redwood's 2021 dividend distributions are expected to be characterized for federal income tax purposes as a return of capital or long-term capital gain dividends.

As a REIT, the portion of Redwood's 2021 dividend distributions that can be characterized as qualified dividends is limited to Redwood's qualified dividend income for the year. The amount characterized as ordinary income under the applicable federal income tax rules are generally taxed at full ordinary income tax rates.

Beginning in 2018 under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, individual taxpayers may generally take a deduction from taxable income of 20% of their ordinary REIT dividends. This deduction does not apply to REIT dividends classified as return of capital, qualified dividends, or long-term capital gain dividends.

For shareholders that are corporations, Redwood's dividend distributions are not generally eligible for the corporate dividends-received deduction or the 20% ordinary REIT dividend deduction.

The table below provides more detailed information on the expected federal income tax characterization for each of Redwood's common stock dividend distributions that were paid for 2021.

Common Stock (CUSIP 758075 40 2)

Dividend

Distribution

Type

Record

Dates

Payable

Dates

Total $

Paid

Total Distribution

Per Share

Ordinary

Income Per Share

Qualified

Dividend Per Share

Return of

Capital Per Share

Long- Term Capital Gains Per Share


Regular

03/24/2021

03/31/2021

$18,077,324

$0.1600

$0.1185

$0.0415

$0.0000

$0.0000


Regular

06/23/2021

06/30/2021

$20,346,144

$0.1800

$0.1333

$0.0467

$0.0000

$0.0000


Regular

09/23/2021

09/30/2021

$23,883,289

$0.2100

$0.1556

$0.0544

$0.0000

$0.0000


Regular

12/17/2021

12/28/2021

$26,400,975

$0.2300

$0.1704

$0.0596

$0.0000

$0.0000




Total

$88,707,732

$0.7800

$0.5778

$0.2022

$0.000

$0.0000


No portion of Redwood's 2021 dividend distributions is expected to consist of unrelated business taxable income ("UBTI"), which is subject to specialized tax reporting and other rules applicable for certain tax-exempt investors.

If you have questions, please consult your tax advisor for further guidance.

About Redwood Trust
Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE: RWT) is a specialty finance company focused on several distinct areas of housing credit. Our operating platforms occupy a unique position in the housing finance value chain, providing liquidity to growing segments of the U.S. housing market not served by government programs. We deliver customized housing credit investments to a diverse mix of investors, through our best-in-class securitization platforms; whole-loan distribution activities; and our publicly-traded shares. Our consolidated investment portfolio has evolved to incorporate a diverse mix of residential, business purpose, and multifamily investments. Our goal is to provide attractive returns to shareholders through a stable and growing stream of earnings and dividends, capital appreciation, and a commitment to technological innovation that facilitates risk-minded scale. Since going public in 1994, we have managed our business through several cycles, built a track record of innovation, and a best-in-class reputation for service and a common-sense approach to credit investing. Redwood Trust is internally managed and structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT") for tax purposes. For more information about Redwood Trust, visit Redwood's website at www.redwoodtrust.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to Redwood's expectations with respect to the treatment of our 2021 dividend distributions for federal income tax purposes. Forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties. Our actual results may differ from our beliefs, expectations, estimates, and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements are not historical in nature and can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "will," "should," "expect," "believe," "intend," "seek," "plan" and similar expressions or their negative forms, or by references to strategy, plans, or intentions. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, among other things, those described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 under the caption "Risk Factors." Other risks, uncertainties, and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected may be described from time to time in reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

CONTACT
Kaitlyn Mauritz
SVP, Head of Investor Relations
Phone: 866-269-4976
Email: investorrelations@redwoodtrust.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/redwood-trust-announces-dividend-distribution-tax-information-for-2021-301470013.html

SOURCE Redwood Trust, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Apple smashes Wall Street expectations with historic Q1 revenue

    Apple beat analysts' expectations on strong performance from its iPhone and services segments.

  • Why Lucid Group, Nio, and Rivian Are All Down Again Today

    Shares of several big-name electric vehicle (EV) stocks were trading down at midday on Thursday, after category leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) gave weak guidance for 2022. Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) was down about 9.3%. Nio (NYSE: NIO) was down about 4%.

  • Lucid stock falls after rival Tesla warns about supply chain

    Lucid shares fell as much as 14% on Thursday amid a selloff in electric vehicle stocks. The high-end EV maker is falling along with Tesla (TSLA) after the industry giant warned about supply-chain challenges.

  • Why Intel Stock Crashed 7% Today

    Shares of semiconductor giant Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) reported an earnings beat Wednesday evening -- then its stock crashed Thursday morning. As of 10 a.m. ET, shares of Intel stock are down 7.2%. Analysts had forecast Intel would earn only $0.90 per share on sales of $18.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021, but Intel beat those numbers with a stick.

  • Intel ‘crushed the quarter, but it’s all about the outlook,’ strategist says

    Moor Insights & Strategy CEO Patrick Moorhead joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Intel's fourth quarter earnings, the company's recent stock dip, and the impact of supply shortages.

  • 3 Stocks to Pounce On As the Market Dips

    If you're looking to take advantage of this week's volatility, start with Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), Block (NYSE: SQ), and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI). Upstart was one of the biggest investing stories of 2021, zooming as high as 18 times its IPO price in less than a year. Instead of relying on a small set of broad categories, Upstart's platform includes many more factors, such as education and employment history.

  • 10 Best Energy Stocks To Buy For 2022

    In this article, we discuss oil price predictions and the 10 best energy stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Best Energy Stocks to Buy for 2022. The energy industry had a record 2021 with oil stocks climbing to the […]

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped Again Today

    On a day chock-full of semiconductor news, shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) took another turn for the worse. As fellow chip giants Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) and Seagate (NASDAQ: STX) reported earnings numbers that sent their stocks rushing off in opposite directions, Nvidia stayed more or less mum. Result: As of 12:30 p.m. ET, Nvidia stock is down 2.9%.

  • Buy the Dip: 3 High-Risk Stocks to Consider Buying in 2022

    Several factors affect stock prices. When the market feels that a company is not on the right growth track, the sentiment gets reflected in its stock price. The stock price may, however, rise again if the company's performance improves.

  • Why Shares of Upstart Are Down Today

    Shares of the artificial intelligence lender Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) traded nearly 9% lower as of 2:40 p.m. ET after receiving some negative sentiment from Wall Street. Atlantic analyst Simon Clinch in a research note today maintained his overweight rating on Upstart stock but lowered his price target to $170 per share, which still implies significant upside from Upstart's current price of around $88. Clinch in his note attributed the lower price target to "a potentially new backdrop of hostility toward growth stock multiples."

  • Apple earnings: 'Upgrade super cycle' and services growth should lead to more profit, analyst says

    Constellation Research Principal Analyst & Founder R "Ray" Wang&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss what expect with Apple earnings amid supply chain challenges.

  • 2 Dirt-Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Dividend stocks are worth serious consideration, especially given the current state of the economy. Let's look at two companies to consider -- both of which are excellent, dividend-paying companies and look like steals at current levels: AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) and Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY). Pharma giant AbbVie offers a dividend yield of 4.01%, significantly higher than the S&P 500's average of 1.27%.

  • 3 Stocks To Buy Before Their Next Earnings Reports

    Earnings season is upon us, and with the broad sell-off going on right now among tech stocks, some buying opportunities have emerged. Three stocks that have taken a beating lately also happen to have the potential to soon report strong earnings: Unity Software (NYSE: U), DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU), and The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD). During its third-quarter conference call back in early November, Unity Software management mentioned the word "metaverse" 14 times.

  • Why Apple Stock Popped, Then Dropped on Thursday

    Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) initially climbed higher on Thursday, adding as much as 2.6%. The catalyst that initially sent shares higher were reports that Apple plans to turn its iPhones into payment terminals, thereby challenging Block's Square. Rumors emerged late Wednesday that Apple has plans to introduce a new service that will allow small businesses to process payments on their iPhones without requiring additional hardware, according to a story that first appeared in Bloomberg.

  • Buy, Sell, or Hold Roblox Stock at $63 a Share?

    Most importantly, those users are sticking around, spending virtual currency on new content, which is causing Roblox's revenue and free cash flow to climb. Roblox is not a flash-in-the-pan business. On a trailing-12-month basis through the third quarter, Roblox generated $599 million of free cash flow (FCF) on $1.7 billion in revenue.

  • Why 1-800-FLOWERS.com Stock Plunged 35% at the Open Today

    The flower and gift retailer reported earnings and investors were not at all pleased with the update.

  • Why Amazon Stock Was Trading Higher Today

    Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) were up 2% as of 12:25 p.m. ET on Thursday after several analysts weighed in with their opinions on the stock's near-term return potential. Other firms also adjusted their price targets but kept a bullish view on Amazon. The most bullish call was UBS, which set a buy rating on the stock with a $4,700 price target.

  • Jefferies issues bullish note on buy-rated OrganiGram, upgrades Cronos and Hexo and cuts Tilray’s price target

    Jefferies upgraded two Canadian cannabis stocks on Thursday and reduced his price target on a third, remaining most bullish on buy-rated OrganiGram Holdings Inc., which it said is "really starting to hit its stride."

  • Cash Pours Into Anti-ARK ETF as Cathie Wood Struggles

    The Tuttle Capital Short Innovation ETF, which aims to achieve the inverse performance of the ARK Innovation ETF, saw its largest single-day net inflow of cash on Tuesday.

  • Boeing Stumbles Again With Big Q4 Loss

    Boeing (NYSE: BA) has disappointed investors and customers repeatedly in recent years. Investors got more of the same on Wednesday, when Boeing reported its fourth-quarter results. Boeing posted revenue of $14.8 billion for the fourth quarter, down from $15.3 billion a year earlier.