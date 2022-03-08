Redwood Uncovers LTL Savings for ASPEQ Heating Group

Redwood Logistics

Redwood saved ASPEQ nearly 10% in LTL transportation, increased visibility, reporting and more via RedwoodConnect™

CHICAGO, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redwood Logistics (Redwood), one of the fastest-growing supply chain and logistics companies, reported today that it saved ASPEQ Heating Group (ASPEQ) nearly 10% in annual savings through the use of Redwood’s LTL (less-than-truckload) freight management system. While leveraging Redwood’s backend integration tool, RedwoodConnect™, Redwood helped improve ASPEQ’s supply chain efficiency to provide bottom-line savings.



“Our proprietary LTL procurement, along with our advanced backend integration network, has allowed ASPEQ to get the most ROI in LTL shipping. It’s also allowed ASPEQ to accelerate their time-to-value by seamlessly connecting every aspect of their supply chain,” said Christina Ryan, EVP Managed Services, Redwood. “By outsourcing all their modes of transportation through our platform and RedwoodConnect™, we can help ASPEQ secure capacity at the best times and rates.”

ASPEQ, designers and manufacturers of a complete line of highly-engineered electric heating and thermal management equipment, not only gained the benefit of savings on LTL bookings, but also the ability to fully outsource all modes of transportation while maintaining a high level of shipment visibility. ASPEQ now has full access to industry leading RedwoodConnect™ integrations, including Mercury Gate TMS, LTL procurement, multi-modal brokerage, cargo claims and more to easily correlate data across systems, realize savings and book capacity.

Dave Smith, President and CEO, ASPEQ adds, “Making the transition to a new logistics management system is bound to come with a learning curve, but our integration into Redwood’s suite of offerings was near-seamless. When outsourcing all modes of transportation and the ability to find capacity, it is paramount to maintain visibility – something other providers weren’t always able to provide.”

Learn more about Redwood’s work with ASPEQ by reading its latest case study .

About Redwood Logistics

Redwood Logistics, a leading logistics platform company headquartered in Chicago, has provided solutions for moving and managing freight for more than 20 years. The company’s diverse portfolio includes digital freight brokerage, flexible freight management and logistics consulting all wrapped into a revolutionary logistics and technology delivery model—Logistics Platform as a Service (LPaaS). LPaaS utilizes an open platform for digital logistics that empowers shippers to seamlessly mix-and-match partners, technologies and solutions into their own unique digital supply chain fingerprint. Redwood connects a wide range of customers to the power of supply chain management, technology and the industry’s brightest minds. For more information, visit www.redwoodlogistics.com.

About ASPEQ

ASPEQ Heating Group was founded in 2008 when the management team formed the company to purchase INDEECO. ASPEQ subsequently purchased two additional electric heating manufacturing companies - Heatrex in 2010 and AccuTherm in 2011.

