U.S. markets open in 1 hour 45 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,853.50
    -67.00 (-1.71%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,621.00
    -540.00 (-1.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,036.75
    -170.25 (-1.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,745.50
    -49.00 (-2.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.24
    -1.09 (-1.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,922.20
    +11.30 (+0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    22.03
    -0.01 (-0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0608
    -0.0126 (-1.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6380
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.04
    +0.52 (+1.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2086
    -0.0069 (-0.57%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.6540
    -0.5810 (-0.43%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    24,629.69
    -201.47 (-0.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    550.38
    +1.36 (+0.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,457.18
    -179.93 (-2.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,229.48
    +7.44 (+0.03%)
     

REE Automotive Appoints New Chief Financial Officer, Announces New Board Members to Position the Company for Continued Growth in 2023

REE Automotive Ltd.
·6 min read
REE Automotive Ltd.
REE Automotive Ltd.

TEL-AVIV, Israel, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlobeNewswire – REE Automotive Ltd. (Nasdaq: REE), an automotive technology company and provider of electric vehicle (EV) platforms, today announced that David Goldberg, who has served as Chief Financial Officer since 2022, will be stepping down from his current executive duties on March 28, 2023, to pursue other career opportunities. He will continue to work with the company through the end of June 2023 in a new role as a senior advisor. David will be succeeded by Mr. Yaron Zaltsman who has been appointed Chief Financial Officer effective March 29, 2023.

Mr. Zaltsman is an experienced CFO and Board Member of several publicly listed companies, overseeing all capital market aspects, financial reporting, and credit rating agency relationships. Over the last 20 years he has led IPOs and fundraising totaling over $3 billion. In Mr. Zaltsman’s last public company CFO role, he led the acquisition of Fyber, an industry-leading in-app advertising technology by Digital Turbine for $650 million.

“I want to thank David as he has been a key leader of REE’s finance team and an integral part of our initial growth phase. We appreciate David's contributions and his support through the transition and wish him all the best going forward,” said Daniel Barel, Co-Founder and CEO of REE Automotive. “I also want to warmly welcome Yaron as the new CFO of REE. Given his proven track record working with public companies, Yaron brings a diverse range of strategic experience and financial discipline, and his expertise in capital management and deployment will help us to deliver on our commitments to our customers and partners while maintaining a strong financial foundation.”

REE today also announced several changes to its board of directors, which represent diverse backgrounds in business, finance, technology, and mobility that will guide REE’s strategic vision. REE appointed the following two new directors, Mr. Hicham Abdessamad and Mr. Ittamar Givton to its Board. Mr. Givton will serve as an independent director and will be a member of the Company’s Audit Committee. These appointments, effective March 29, 2023, will bring the board to seven directors, of which four are independent directors and will satisfy the Nasdaq minimum requirements for the audit committee. REE also announced the resignation of board member Mr. Hans Thomas, due to personal reasons.

“I would like to welcome Hicham and Ittamar to REE. I am confident they will help to strengthen the board’s expertise with new additional capabilities to support our next phase of growth and to capitalize on the significant market opportunity we see for REE,” said Chairman of the Board, Arik Shteinberg. “On behalf of the entire board, I also want to thank Hans Thomas for his significant contributions to the company during the past two years.”

Mr. Hicham Abdessamad (Director)

Hicham is the Chairman & CEO of Hitachi America, Ltd, overseeing the growth objectives of Hitachi’s North America business across key sectors such as Digital, Green & Mobility, and Innovation. Hitachi in North America has a portfolio of 72 companies and 19 R&D facilities operating in 37 states, with over 24,700 employees. He also serves as an advisor on the investment advisory committee (IAC) appointed by the United States Secretary of Commerce, Gina Raimondo. Hicham has held multiple executive roles within Hitachi, including CEO of Hitachi Global Digital Holdings, President and CEO of Hitachi Consulting.

Mr. Ittamar Givton (Independent Director and Member of the Audit Committee) 

Ittamar served on the boards of several Government entities and public companies in Israel, across the energy, banking, chemical, and communication sectors as well as on the board of the Israeli Stock Exchange. In addition, Ittamar served for many years as Managing Director of Automotive Equipment Group in Israel (importer of Suzuki, Man and Bridgestone, among others) and is now serving as Chairman of the Group's Advisory Committee. Prior to his work in AEG, Ittamar held a senior position in the Budget Department of the Israeli Ministry of Finance and later served as VP for Business Development in the Dankner Group. Mr. Givton holds a BA in Economics from Tel Aviv University and an LL.B from the Hebrew University in Jerusalem.

Media Contact
Malory Van Guilder
Skyya PR for REE Automotive 
+1 651-335-0585
ree@skyya.com

Investor Contact
Kamal Hamid
VP Investor Relations | REE Automotive
+1 303-670-7756
investors@ree.auto

About REE Automotive
REE Automotive (Nasdaq: REE) is an automotive technology company that allows companies to build any size or shape of electric vehicle on their modular platforms. With complete design freedom, vehicles Powered by REE are equipped with the revolutionary REEcorner™, which packs critical vehicle components (steering, braking, suspension, powertrain and control) into a single compact module positioned between the chassis and the wheel, enabling REE to build the industry’s flattest EV platforms with more room for passengers, cargo and batteries. REE platforms are future proofed, autonomous capable, offer a low TCO, and drastically reduce the time to market for fleets looking to electrify. To learn more visit www.ree.auto.

Caution About Forward-Looking Statements
This communication includes certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding REE or its management team’s expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. In addition, any statements that refer to plans, projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words “aim” “anticipate,” “appear,” “approximate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “foresee,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “would”, “designed,” “target”, “will” and similar expressions (or the negative version of such words or expressions) may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this communication may include, among other things, statements about REE’s strategic and business plans, technology, relationships, objectives and expectations for our business, the impact of trends on and interest in our business, intellectual property or product and its future results, operations and financial performance and condition.

These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this communication and current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions. Although REE believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve an unknown number of risks, uncertainties, judgments, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. These factors are difficult to predict accurately and may be beyond REE’s control. Forward-looking statements in this communication speak only as of the date made and REE undertakes no obligation to update its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws. In light of these risks and uncertainties, investors should keep in mind that results, events or developments discussed in any forward-looking statement made in this communication may not occur.


Recommended Stories

  • Silicon Valley Bank committed 'one of the most elementary errors in banking,' Larry Summers says

    Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers said Silicon Valley Bank made an "elementary" mistake in banking that led to its collapse and takeover by federal regulators.

  • Tyson Foods to shut two US chicken plants with nearly 1,700 workers

    CHICAGO (Reuters) -Tyson Foods Inc will close two U.S. chicken plants with almost 1,700 employees on May 12, the company said on Tuesday. The closures show the biggest U.S. meat company by sales is still trying to figure out how to improve its chicken business that has struggled for years. Tyson will shut a plant in Glen Allen, Virginia, with 692 employees and a plant in Van Buren, Arkansas, with 969 employees, according to a statement.

  • Charles Schwab’s fortune battered by SVB collapse, with his wealth plunging more than any other American billionaire’s in 2023

    The failure of Silicon Valley Bank has had a widespread impact.

  • ‘Net worth of median household is basically nothing,’ says Carl Icahn. ‘We have some major problems in our economy.’

    Carl Icahn is worried about the economy in the wake of action taken by the government to mitigate one of the largest bank failures in U.S. history.

  • Kevin O’Leary Says Avoid Bank Stocks and Buy Energy Instead. Here Are 2 Names to Consider

    In the wake of multiple bank collapses over the past week, many banking stocks’ valuations have fallen sharply and are trading at deep discounts right now. One investor, however, that definitely won’t be looking for any bargains amongst the carnage is ‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin O’Leary. With the government having stepped in to ensure depositors walk away unscathed from the SVB and Signature Bank debacles, O’Leary anticipates a flurry of tighter regulation around banks, regional or not, and that wil

  • Plug Power (PLUG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Plug Power (PLUG) closed the most recent trading day at $12.16, moving -1.94% from the previous trading session.

  • Credit Suisse sheds nearly 25%, key backer says no more money

    Credit Suisse lost almost a quarter of its value on Wednesday, dropping to a new record low after its largest investor said it could not provide the Swiss bank with more financial assistance. The Saudi lender acquired a stake of almost 10% last year after taking part in Credit Suisse's capital raising and committed to investing up to 1.5 billion Swiss francs ($1.5 billion). Broader equity markets fell sharply, reversing earlier gains, as Credit Suisse's drop by as much as 24% re-ignited some of the jitters among investors about the resilience of the global banking system after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.

  • European banks battered as Credit Suisse drops 20%

    Shares in European banks got pummeled again on Wednesday, as Credit Suisse plunged to fresh record lows after the lender's biggest shareholder said it could not raise its 10% stake citing regulatory issues. Credit Suisse fell below 2 Swiss francs ($2.18) for the first time after Saudi National Bank said it could not go above 10% ownership due to a regulatory issue. Credit Suisse shares were last down by more than 22%.

  • SVB Can't Find a Buyer Because of One Issue

    SVB Financial Group , the parent company of Silicon Valley Bank, has put itself and its subsidiaries up for sale. The parent company, whose stock will be delisted by the Nasdaq, is selling its subsidiaries, SVB Capital and SVB Securities, plus additional assets and investments. SVB Securities operates as its investment banking division while SVB Capital serves as a venture capital and private credit fund, and SVB Securities is the investment banking business.

  • Ford Motor Company (F) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Ford Motor Company (F) closed at $11.93 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.83% move from the prior day.

  • Credit Suisse Default Swaps Are 18 Times UBS, 9 Times Deutsche Bank

    (Bloomberg) -- The cost of insuring the bonds of Credit Suisse Group AG against default in the near-term is approaching a rarely-seen level that typically signals serious investor concerns.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Old-School’ Signature Bank Collapsed After Its Big Crypto LeapBofA Gets More Than $15 Billion in Deposits After SVB FailsRussian Fighter Jet Collides With US Drone Over Black SeaSignature Bank Faced Criminal Probe Ahead of Firm’s CollapseUS Core CPI Tops Estimates, Pressuring Fed as It

  • Inflation at 6%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks That Beat This Rate

    Markets are in a state of flux right now, with heavy changes on the near horizon. The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank – and the Fed’s takeovers of it and the crypto-heavy Silvergate and Signature banks – have sparked fears of a new banking or financial crisis, as well as calls for the Federal Reserve to pare back on its policy of interest rate hikes and monetary tightening. The inflation numbers for February were in-line with expectations, with a monthly gain of 0.4% and an annualized rate of 6%

  • Jeff Bezos, George Soros, Mark Cuban, and Ray Dalio All Have One Thing in Common: They're Making a Big Bet on This Industry

    When billionaires jump on the same trend, it’s important for investors to take notice. The pieces often don’t come together immediately, but these investors have millions of dollars in resources dedicated to getting the most up-to-date information as quickly as possible. They might see trends months in advance that others might not notice until it’s too late. Hedge fund manager George Soros is a polarizing figure, but you’d be foolish not to take notice of some of his investing trends. The Soros

  • Credit Suisse Runs Into New Problems

    The ailing bank announced "material weaknesses" and continued cash withdrawals by its customers.

  • Credit Suisse Chairman Says State Assistance ‘Not a Topic’

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG Chairman Axel Lehmann said government assistance “isn’t a topic” for the lender as the Swiss bank seeks to shore up confidence among clients, investors and regulators after a series of missteps.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Old-School’ Signature Bank Collapsed After Its Big Crypto LeapBofA Gets More Than $15 Billion in Deposits After SVB FailsRussian Fighter Jet Collides With US Drone Over Black SeaSignature Bank Faced Criminal Probe Ahead of Firm’s CollapseUS Co

  • You'll Never Guess the Top-Performing Stock of the Last 20 Years

    If a time machine could take you back to the start of the 2000s — without the desire to open up a crypto wallet — what’s the No. 1 investment you would make? Maybe Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), which has sold 1.3 billion iPhones since 2007 and reported a $19.4 billion profit last quarter? Or Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), which went from selling just 937 cars in 2009 to over 300,000 last year? Some savvy income investors might consider Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO). The tobacco giant, formerly Phillip M

  • Futures extend losses on bank worries, economic data in focus

    U.S. stock index futures dropped more than 1% on Wednesday amid concerns about a banking crisis, while investors awaited economic data for more clues on the Federal Reserve's monetary tightening plans. Fresh worries related to Swiss bank Credit Suisse bruised investor sentiment, with U.S.-listed shares of the bank sliding 21.9% and set to open at a record low, after its largest investor said it could not provide more financial assistance to the lender. After the collapse of SVB Financial and peer Signature Bank, assurances and emergency measures by U.S. authorities had allayed some worries about the health of the other banks, helping regional lenders stage a rebound in the previous session.

  • Dow futures dive over 500 points as Credit Suisse woes reignite bank sector angst, with retail sales data ahead

    U.S. stock futures were sliding on Wednesday as fresh concerns over the health of Credit Suisse sparked renewed banking sector anxiety, while investors awaited fresh retail sales and producer price index data.

  • ‘It’s a big failure for us.’ Sweden’s largest pension fund invested in both Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank before they failed

    “We need to learn something from that and take actions based upon the lessons learned," Alecta CEO Magnus Billing told Bloomberg on Tuesday.

  • 4 Stocks Affected by Bank Failures That Wall Street Says to Buy

    Bill Holdings has said it held about $670 million at Silicon Valley Bank, but said its existing cash was sufficient to meet its working capital and other requirements.