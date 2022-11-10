U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,956.37
    +207.80 (+5.54%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,715.37
    +1,201.43 (+3.70%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,114.15
    +760.97 (+7.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,867.93
    +107.53 (+6.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.21
    +0.38 (+0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,759.00
    +45.30 (+2.64%)
     

  • Silver

    21.75
    +0.43 (+2.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0206
    +0.0192 (+1.92%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8290
    -0.3220 (-7.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1712
    +0.0351 (+3.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.3200
    -5.0900 (-3.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,746.82
    +1,771.48 (+11.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    420.28
    +38.99 (+10.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,375.34
    +79.09 (+1.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,446.10
    -270.33 (-0.98%)
     

REE Automotive Ltd. Updates That It Has Received Nasdaq Notification Regarding Minimum Bid Price Requirement

REE Automotive Ltd.
·5 min read
REE Automotive Ltd.
REE Automotive Ltd.

TEL-AVIV, Israel, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) (“REE” or the “Company”), an automotive technology company and provider of electric vehicle platforms, received a notification on November 7, 2022 from The Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) notifying the Company that it no longer satisfies Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1) because for the past 30 consecutive business days preceding the date of the notification (“Notice”), the bid price per share of the Company’s Class A Ordinary Shares, without par value (“Ordinary Shares”) had closed below the $1.00 per share minimum bid price required for continued listing on Nasdaq (the “Minimum Bid Price Requirement”).

The Notice has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company’s Ordinary Shares, and the Company’s Ordinary Shares continue to trade on Nasdaq under the symbol “REE”.

Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), if during the 180 calendar day period following the date of the Notice (the “Compliance Period”), the closing bid price of the Company’s Ordinary Shares is at least $1.00 for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days, the Company will regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement and its Ordinary Shares will continue to be eligible for listing on Nasdaq absent noncompliance with any other requirement for continued listing.

If the Company does not regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement by the end of the Compliance Period, under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A)(ii), the Company may be eligible for an additional 180-day compliance period if it applies to transfer the listing of its Ordinary Shares to the Nasdaq Capital Market. To qualify, the Company would be required to meet the continued listing requirement for the market value of its publicly held Ordinary Shares and all other initial listing standards for the Nasdaq Capital Market, with the exception of the Minimum Bid Price Requirement, and provide written notice of its intention to cure the minimum bid price deficiency during the second compliance period.

If the Company does not regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement by the end of the Compliance Period (or the Compliance Period as may be extended) the Company’s Ordinary Shares will be subject to delisting.

The Company intends to monitor the closing bid price of its Ordinary Shares and will consider its options in order to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement.

About REE

REE Automotive (NASDAQ: REE) is an automotive technology company that focuses on enabling companies to build any size or shape of electric vehicle on their modular platforms. With design freedom, vehicles Powered by REE are equipped with the REEcorner, which packs critical vehicle components (steering, braking, suspension, powertrain and control) into a single compact module positioned between the chassis and the wheel, enabling REE to build the industry’s flattest EV platforms with more room for passengers, cargo and batteries. REE platforms are designed to be autonomous capable, offer a low total cost of ownership, and reduce the time to market for fleets looking to electrify. For more information visit www.ree.auto.

Contacts

Investors

Kamal Hamid
VP Investor Relations | REE Automotive
+1 303-670-7756
investors@ree.auto

Dana Rubenstein
Chief of Staff
1+972-54-671-2845
investors@ree.auto

Media
Jessica Dingley
Global Communications Director | REE Automotive
+44 785-4545-705
media@ree.auto

Caution About Forward Looking Statements

This communication includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, may be forward-looking statements. Words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “likely,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plan,” “projects,” “believes,” “views,” “estimates,” “future,” “allow”, “aims,” “strives,” “endeavors” and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on REE’s expectations and beliefs concerning future events and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. These factors are difficult to predict accurately and may be beyond REE’s control. Forward-looking statements in this communication or elsewhere speak only as of the date made and REE undertakes no obligation to update its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws. In light of these risks and uncertainties, investors should keep in mind that results, events or developments discussed in any forward-looking statement made in this communication may not occur. Uncertainties and risk factors that could affect REE’s future performance and cause results to differ from the forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to: REE’s ability to regain compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rules, the ability of the Company to transfer its listing to the Nasdaq Capital Market, the satisfaction of certain conditions required by Nasdaq, and other risks and uncertainties set forth in the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in REE’s Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 28, 2022 and in subsequent filings with the SEC. While the list of factors discussed above and the list of factors presented in the Annual Report on Form 20-F are considered representative, no such list should be considered to be a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties. Unlisted factors may present significant additional obstacles to the realization of forward-looking statements.


Recommended Stories

  • ‘I’m sorry, I f****d up.’ Sam Bankman-Fried needs $4 billion. Fast

    Bankman-Fried apologized to investors and said he would be “incredibly, unbelievably grateful” if they could help out.

  • Why Nvidia, Shopify, and Snowflake Stocks All Surged Early Thursday

    The latest read on inflation had bargain-hunting investors on the prowl for beaten-down tech stocks.

  • Why Cano Health Stock Is Crashing Today

    Shares of Cano Health (NYSE: CANO) were crashing 31.6% lower as of 11:25 a.m. ET on Thursday. The steep decline came after the primary care provider announced its third-quarter results following the market close on Wednesday. The consensus among analysts surveyed by Refinitiv was for Cano to record a net loss of $0.05 per share.

  • 15 Stocks That Will Double In 2023

    In this article, we will discuss 15 stocks that will double in 2023. If you are short on time, you can skip our discussion and go straight to 5 Stocks That Will Double In 2023. We are almost through the nerve-racking year that 2022 was for equities. Inflation reached record highs, interest rates followed suit, […]

  • Why Tesla, Lucid, and Fisker Shares All Jumped Today

    Quarterly reports have given electric vehicle (EV) investors plenty to look at recently. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has led the way, perhaps for non-business-related reasons. A jump in several stocks in the EV sector today may be due to more general economic news, but some of those are outperforming even the mammoth 6% gain the Nasdaq Composite index is seeing.

  • Why Unity Software Was Soaring Today

    Shares of Unity Software (NYSE: U) were up 27% as of 12:24 p.m. ET on Thursday after the company delivered better-than-expected earnings results for the third quarter. The stock has fallen sharply this year after an internal performance problem caused revenue growth to slow with one of its advertising products and the stock is down about 80% year to date. Revenue growth accelerated over the second quarter's 9%, despite a 7% year-over-year decline in the "operate solutions" segment, where Unity offers advertising tools to help game companies monetize their games.

  • Why Home Depot Stock Was Up on Thursday

    Home Depot (NYSE: HD) shareholders outpaced a soaring market on Thursday. Investors also gained a bit more confidence about the retailer's upcoming earnings report. The main factor driving Home Depot's shares higher was news that inflation cooled slightly in October.

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid

    Berkshire Hathaway holds some excellent stocks in its portfolio, but others should be approached cautiously.

  • Why Shares of Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth, and Tilray Are Glowing Green Today

    Canadian marijuana stocks are having a moment in the sun today. Shares of Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) are up by a healthy 7.4%, while Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) stock is higher by 14.3%, and Tilray Brands' (NASDAQ: TLRY) equity is in the green by 5.6%, as of 12:35 p.m. ET Thursday. The U.S. Labor Department announced this morning that the Cosumer Price Index (CPI) increased by 7.7% in October relative to the same month a year ago, which represents the smallest rise in the CPI so far this year.

  • Why Shares of Visa, Mastercard, and Blackstone Are Rising Today

    Investors cheered October inflation data, which showed that consumer price growth is starting to slow.

  • Why Roku, PubMatic, and The Trade Desk Stocks Popped Today

    Let the news go forth: Inflation is down (sort of), and Wall Street is very happy about that. On Thursday, the U.S. Department of Labor announced that consumer price inflation in October was only 7.7%. As of 10:45 a.m. ET, shares of streaming services provider and streaming ads provider Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) were up 10.6%, while digital ad vendors PubMatic (NASDAQ: PUBM) and The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) were gaining 12.1% and 19.6%, respectively.

  • The ‘red wave’ didn’t happen on Tuesday — but a green one is appearing. These two states just voted to legalize smoking weed, joining 19 other states and DC. Should investors pounce?

    This trio of stocks could go higher.

  • Is Disney Stock a Buy Now?

    Shares of Disney have fallen after earnings, but investors shouldn't be surprised by the company spending on streaming. Does the market's short-term view make this a long-term buy? Travis and Jason discuss in this video.

  • Nasdaq, Dow soar ahead of the closing bell

    Markets reporter Ines Ferre examines how high stocks are climbing ahead of the day's closing bell, as well as sector gains and Nasdaq leaders.

  • Why Good Inflation News Has Upstart, SoFi, and Ally Shares Rising Today

    The market zoomed higher this morning after a better-than-expected inflation report showed that consumer prices finally might be easing. Bond yields dipped and the Dow Jones Industrial Average had jumped more than 880 points as of this writing, while the Nasdaq Composite was up nearly 5.6%. Shares of Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), the lender powered by artificial intelligence (AI), traded more than 17% higher as of 10:50 a.m. ET today.

  • Dow gets more than 400-point boost from just 4 stocks

    Shares of four of the Dow Jones Industrial Average's components are seeing price gains of more than $10, which are adding more than 400 points to the price-weighted index. Shares of Home Depot Inc. powered up $24.01, or 8.4%, to add 158 points to the Dow's price; Microsoft Corp. rose $13.78, or 6.1% to provide a 91-point boost; Goldman Sachs Group Inc. gained $11.93, or 3.3%, to add 79 points; and Salesforce Inc. climbed $11.25, or 7.9%, to add 74 points. Combined, those stocks were adding 402 p

  • Devon Energy's Dividend Is Down. Here's Why Investors Shouldn't Count It Out.

    Shares of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) tumbled after the oil and gas producer reported its third-quarter results. While Devon's combined fixed-plus-variable dividend payment of $1.35 per share for the third quarter was up 61% year over year, it was down 14.8% from the record $1.55 per share it paid in the second quarter. Devon Energy's fixed-plus-variable dividend framework sees it pay a fixed-rate base quarterly dividend (currently set at $0.18 per share) and a variable dividend of up to 50% of its excess free cash flow each quarter.

  • Bulls in Control of Nvidia Stock. Here's How High It Could Rally

    Nvidia stock is bursting higher on Thursday and hitting its highest level since August. Here's how to trade it from here.

  • Why Veru Stock Is Cratering Today

    Shares of the small-cap biopharma Veru (NASDAQ: VERU) are under heavy pressure today. Veru's shares are taking a big haircut this morning in response to a negative advisory committee vote for the experimental COVID-19 drug sabizabulin. The medication is an orally administered therapy under review by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a treatment for moderate to severe COVID-19 in patients who are at high risk for acute respiratory distress syndrome.

  • Hut 8 Reports Operating and Financial Results for Q3 2022

    Hut 8 Mining Corp. (Nasdaq: HUT) (TSX: HUT), ("Hut 8" or the "Company") one of North America's largest, innovation-focused digital asset mining pioneers and high performance computing infrastructure provider, is pleased to announce its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 ("Q3 2022"). All dollar figures are in Canadian Dollars ("CAD"), unless otherwise stated.