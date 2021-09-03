U.S. markets open in 1 hour 50 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,543.25
    +8.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,473.00
    +49.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,626.50
    +25.50 (+0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,307.80
    +6.70 (+0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.20
    +0.21 (+0.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.40
    +5.90 (+0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    24.15
    +0.23 (+0.95%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1879
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2940
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.29
    +0.18 (+1.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3835
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9090
    -0.0410 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,870.01
    -130.73 (-0.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,316.47
    +25.96 (+2.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,182.04
    +18.14 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,128.11
    +584.60 (+2.05%)
     
COMING UP:

Economists look for decelerating job gains in August amid Delta spread

Check back for August jobs results at 8:30 a.m. ET

REE Automotive to Participate in Series of Investor Conferences

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
REE Automotive Inc
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

REE Co-Founder & CEO, Daniel Barel, to present vision and strategy for EV future

NEW YORK and TEL-AVIV, Israel, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: “REE”), an innovator in e-mobility, today announced that it will participate in a series of Investor Conferences during September. REE Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Daniel Barel, will present in these conferences and discuss REE’s business model, production strategy and the rapid change in the automotive landscape with the adoption of EV platforms on a global scale.

Cowen's 4th Annual Global Transportation & Sustainable Mobility Conference
Presentation scheduled for Thursday, September 9 at 9:20am ET
Register to webcast

Morgan Stanley Virtual 9th Annual Laguna Conference
Tuesday, September 14

Evercore ISI Autotech & AI Forum
Presentation scheduled for Wednesday, September 22 at 8am ET
Register to webcast

DA Davidson 20th Annual Diversified Industrials & Services Conference
Presentation scheduled for Thursday, September 23 at 11am ET
Register to webcast

For the most up-to-date investor information including upcoming IR conferences go to: https://investors.ree.auto

About REE Automotive
REE is an automotive technology leader creating the cornerstone for tomorrow’s zero-emission vehicles. REE’s mission is to empower global mobility companies to build any size or shape of electric or autonomous vehicle – from class 1 through class 6 – for any application and any target market. Our revolutionary, award-winning REEcorner technology packs traditional vehicle drive components (steering, braking, suspension, powertrain and control) into the arch of the wheel, allowing for the industry’s flattest EV platform. Unrestricted by legacy thinking, REE is a truly horizontal player, with technology applicable to the widest range of target markets and applications. Fully scalable and completely modular, REE offers multiple customer benefits including complete vehicle design freedom, more space and volume with the smallest footprint, lower TCO, faster development times, ADAS compatibility, reduced maintenance and global safety standard compliance.

Headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, with subsidiaries in the USA, the UK and Germany, REE has a CapEx-light manufacturing model that leverages its Tier 1 partners’ existing production lines. REE’s technology, together with its unique value proposition and commitment to excellence, positions REE to break new ground in e-Mobility.

For more information visit: www.ree.auto

Investor Relations
Limor Gruber
VP Investor Relations | REE Automotive
+972-50-5239233
investors@ree.auto

Media
Keren Shemesh
Chief Marketing Officer | REE Automotive
+972-54-5814333
media@ree.auto

Caution About Forward-Looking Statements
This communication includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, may be forward-looking statements. Words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “likely,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plan,” “projects,” “believes,” “views,” “estimates”, “future”, “allow”, “aims”, “strives” “endeavors” and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements include, among other things, the Company’s statements about the Company’s strategic and business plans, relationships or outlook, the impact of trends on and interest in its business, intellectual property or product and its future results. These forward-looking statements are based on REE’s expectations and beliefs concerning future events and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. These factors are difficult to predict accurately and may be beyond REE’s control. Forward-looking statements in this communication or elsewhere speak only as of the date made and REE undertakes no obligation to update its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws. In light of these risks and uncertainties, investors should keep in mind that results, events or developments discussed in any forward-looking statement made in this communication may not occur. Uncertainties and risk factors that could affect REE’s future performance and cause results to differ from the forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to: REE’s ability to commercialize its strategic plan; REE’s ability to maintain and advance relationships with current Tier 1 suppliers and strategic partners; development of REE’s advanced prototypes into marketable products; REE’s ability to grow and scale manufacturing capacity through relationships with Tier 1 suppliers; REE’s estimates of unit sales, expenses and profitability and underlying assumptions; REE’s reliance on its UK Engineering Center of Excellence for the design, validation, verification, testing and homologation of its products; REE’s limited operating history; risks associated with plans for REE’s initial commercial production; REE’s dependence on potential suppliers, some of which will be single or limited source; development of the market for commercial EVs; intense competition in the e-mobility space, including with competitors who have significantly more resources; risks related to the fact that the Company is incorporated in Israel and governed by Israeli law; REE’s ability to make continued investments in its platform; the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and any other worldwide health epidemics or outbreaks that may arise; the need to attract, train and retain highly-skilled technical workforce; changes in laws and regulations that impact REE; REE’s ability to enforce, protect and maintain intellectual property rights; REE’s ability to retain engineers and other highly qualified employees to further its goals; and other risks and uncertainties set forth in the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in REE’s final prospectus relating to its business combination filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on July 1, 2021 and in subsequent filings with the SEC. While the list of factors discussed above and the list of factors presented in the final prospectus are considered representative, no such list should be considered to be a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties. Unlisted factors may present significant additional obstacles to the realization of forward-looking statements.


Recommended Stories

  • China Tech Stocks Drop as Alibaba’s Donation Worries Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology shares snapped a four-day rally, as investors remained wary over new clampdowns coupled with the impact of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s large donation on its balance sheet.The Hang Seng Tech Index closed down 1.1% in Hong Kong, in part led by Alibaba Group, which fell 3.6%. The decline came on concerns that the e-commerce giant’s $15.5 billion pledge to Beijing’s “common prosperity” vision would hit profits in coming years. “The donation doesn’t guarantee that t

  • Why these Cathie Wood growth stocks are set up for a September surge

    The ace stock picker believes these stocks still have a significant amount of upside.

  • Are Investors Undervaluing AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) By 48%?

    Does the September share price for AbbVie Inc. ( NYSE:ABBV ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate...

  • Biotech Is Due for a Comeback. 5 Stocks That Could Lead a Revival.

    The market is littered with biotech stocks whose prices have fallen by more than half since the start of the year. The list of big losers is long and, for biotech investors, more than a bit painful. The fallen stocks include established mid-cap biotech names like bluebird bio (ticker: BLUE), now down 57.7% on the year; Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD), down 66.9%; and AbCellera Biologics (ABCL), down 57.9%.

  • Forget stimulus — these companies offer income checks growing as fast as 50%

    Investors might want to cash in on these dividend-growers today.

  • Bonds Are Trash, Says Bond King Bill Gross. Stocks Could Be Next Too.

    PIMCO founder sees yields rising to the point that bond funds are "new contenders for the investment garbage can."

  • Why Smith & Wesson Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of gunsmith Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ: SWBI) swooned 11.7% as of 1:40 p.m. EDT Thursday, despite beating earnings projections in last night's fiscal first-quarter report. Instead of the $1.29 per share Wall Street analysts had forecast, Smith & Wesson earned $1.57. Smith & Wesson also reported "record Q1 net sales" for the quarter, up 19.5% year over year to $274.6 million, which in combination with a monster 710 basis point increase in gross profit margin on those sales resulted in the huge net profit on the bottom line.

  • This Could Mean Moderna and BioNTech Are Actually Dirt Cheap

    As the pandemic took over global consciousness, companies pursuing vaccines became the stars of the stock market. Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), along with its partner BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX), were the first to have jabs authorized by the Food and Drug Administration. It's no secret that the COVID-19 vaccines have brought riches to the companies first to receive authorization.

  • 3 Pot Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in September

    Among the veritable sea of fast-growing cannabis stocks are three that should be avoided like the plague in September. In March, I effectively referred to Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) as the worst cannabis stock money could buy. Sundial has one thing going for it: cash.

  • Why Globalstar Stock Just Popped 9%

    What happened Shares of satellite communications company Globalstar (NYSEMKT: GSAT) jumped 9.5% as of 9:45 a.m. EDT Thursday -- but don't get too excited. It seems this pop was inspired by kind of a nonevent.

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Before Dogecoin

    The novelty cryptocurrency has tumbled during the past few months. Why not look for high growth in businesses that are making themselves more and more valuable?

  • Why Asana Shares Were Flying High on Thursday

    Shares of Asana (NYSE: ASAN) are soaring today, up by 15.6% as of 3:47 p.m. EDT. Investors are showing their appreciation for the workplace software solutions provider's solid fiscal Q2 2022 performance. Asana published those quarterly results after market hours Wednesday, revealing that it earned $89.5 million in revenue -- a 72% year-over-year increase.

  • Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing Stocks in August?

    Pullbacks have translated into lower prices, but not every lower-priced name is worth purchasing just yet.

  • China's new stock exchange plans fuel fears of a bourse war

    China's plans to launch a new exchange in Beijing, announced by President Xi Jinping on Thursday, boosted shares in Chinese brokerages but knocked down Shenzhen start-up board ChiNext and shares of Hong Kong's bourse amid fears of rising competition. Although China's securities regulator said the planned Beijing stock exchange is based on the city's existing New Third Board, and complements Shanghai and Shenzhen bourses, some fear a rivalry for listing resources is inevitable.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Is $1 Million Enough To Retire? 3 Funds Boost Income Over $100,000

    Is $1 million enough to retire on? You might doubt it. But $1 million in these 3 mutual funds can lift your yearly retirement income over $100,000.

  • Broadcom CEO Says He’s Sacrificing Sales to Avoid a Future Crash

    (Bloomberg) -- When Broadcom Inc. reported slower sales growth than some of its peers on Thursday, Chief Executive Officer Hock Tan gave a surprising reason: It was on purpose. Even with demand for its chips surging, the company is tightly controlling which orders it fills, he said on a conference call Thursday following Broadcom’s third-quarter report. The idea is to sacrifice some current sales to avoid creating a glut in the future. “We can show bigger numbers, but that means we will build in

  • Bitcoin Is Up, But The No. 3 Cryptocurrency Hits New High

    The world's third-largest cryptocurrency, Cardano, hit a new high amid a rebound in digital currencies.

  • Here Are The Top Stocks Cathie Wood Is Buying For Her Next Fund

    Cathie Wood plans a new exchange traded fund focused on transparency — and Apple and Microsoft make the cut.

  • If You Shorted Alibaba, Nio, Wish, New Oriental And TAL Education In June, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

    Long investors who own Chinese e-commerce, tech and education stock in their portfolios have had their guts checked, hearts ripped out and their peace of mind called into question time and time again in 2021. For the uninitiated, share prices of several Chinese companies have suffered marked weakness in 2021 caused by regulatory concerns and also concerns over the U.S.-China relationship. Moreover, some investors may fear Chinese stocks being delisted from U.S. exchanges. Delisting refers to the