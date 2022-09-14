Reed Krakoff Appointed Creative Chairman of John Hardy and Strategic Advisor to L Catterton

Three Time CFDA Accessory Award Winner Brings Creative Expertise and Experience Transforming Iconic Luxury Brands

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- John Hardy (the "Company"), an artisan, hand-crafted jewelry brand, today announced that it has named Reed Krakoff to the newly created role of Creative Chairman. Krakoff has also been appointed Strategic Advisor to L Catterton, John Hardy's majority shareholder and the largest global consumer-focused private equity firm. In his role as Creative Chairman, Krakoff will oversee the creative and artistic direction of the business with a focus on accelerating the growth of the John Hardy brand. Krakoff will also become a minority equity stakeholder in the business.

Krakoff is a renowned creative leader who brings more than 30 years of experience growing and redefining iconic luxury brands. Most recently, he served as Chief Artistic Officer at Tiffany & Co. from 2017 to 2021. From 1996 to 2013, Krakoff served as President and Executive Creative Director of Coach, where he transformed the brand into a global $5 billion fashion powerhouse. Krakoff was named Accessory Designer of the Year three times by the Council of Fashion Designers of America and serves on the organization's Board of Directors.

"Throughout his storied career, Reed has shown an unmatched understanding of the luxury market and a remarkable ability to take iconic global brands to new levels of success," said J. Michael Chu, Global Co-CEO of L Catterton and Chairman of the John Hardy Board of Directors. "L Catterton has been a strong believer in the growth opportunities ahead for John Hardy, and we are confident that, with Reed's artistic eye, the brand's distinctive heritage will continue to be set apart. L Catterton will also benefit from Reed's role as a strategic advisor across select investments and future acquisitions."

"It is an honor to serve as a strategic advisor to L Catterton, which is widely recognized as a leading global consumer investor and I am excited to join John Hardy as Creative Chairman to help drive its transformative creative vision," said Krakoff. "John Hardy has a strong reputation for its authentic combination of artistry, sustainability, and craftsmanship and I believe the brand has tremendous untapped potential. I look forward to working with the talented team to build on John Hardy's unique history and pursue exciting opportunities to grow the brand."

"We are excited to welcome a creative leader of Reed's caliber to John Hardy," said Kareem Gahed, Chief Executive Officer of John Hardy. "We have admired his work and remarkable track record of injecting new creative energy and bold strategies into established and successful brands. We are confident that Reed's industry expertise and innovative ideas will help us realize our mission of building a sustainable future for our community worldwide."

About John Hardy

Our jewelry is shaped by the rituals of Bali, the rituals of our craftsmanship, and the rituals of those who wear us. We weave together age-old knowledge and a pioneering vision to honor our interlinked pasts, presents and futures.

About L Catterton

With approximately $33 billion of equity capital across its fund strategies and 17 offices around the world, L Catterton is the largest global consumer-focused private equity firm. Leveraging deep category insight, operational excellence, and a broad strategic network of relationships, L Catterton's team of nearly 200 investment and operating professionals support management teams around the world in building strong, category-leading brands. Since 1989, the firm has made around 250 investments in consumer businesses. For more information about L Catterton, please visit lcatterton.com.

