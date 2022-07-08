E3 2023 will be run by the team behind the PAX gaming events

The folks in charge of some of the biggest gaming events in the US will now be running the biggest one of them all. ReedPop, organizers of the various PAX events, as well as New York Comic Con and Star Wars Celebration, has been tapped to produce next year’s E3. In a statement, the Electronic Software Association said that it was looking for its long-awaited return to the LA Convention Center in the second week of June 2023.

The ESA had already pledged that E3 would return as a hybrid event next year, after COVID-19 disrupted plans for the last two years. ReedPop may also have to address questions of how best to revitalize an event, so famous as the gaming industry’s major showcase, whose influence may now be on the wane. After all, Sony and Nintendo have both watered-down their involvement over the years, preferring to launch product through their own channels.