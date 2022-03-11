U.S. markets close in 6 hours 21 minutes

Reedy Industries Acquires Denver's Choice Mechanical

Reedy Industries
·2 min read
Image
Image

Growing HVAC, plumbing, and building controls platform expands presence and customer base in Colorado.

Featured Image for Reedy Industries

Featured Image for Reedy Industries
Featured Image for Reedy Industries

DEERFIELD, Ill., March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reedy Industries, a leader in commercial and industrial HVAC, plumbing and building controls services, has acquired Choice Mechanical, a mechanical, HVAC solutions provider specializing in meeting the needs for the multi-family properties in the Denver metropolitan area. With this acquisition, Reedy Industries expands their services footprint in Colorado. Choice operations and technicians will come under the management of Colorado Mechanical Systems (CMS), which joined the Reedy Industries family in September 2020.

Choice Mechanical began serving the Denver region in 1997. The company has focused on meeting the needs of multifamily housing properties since inception, earning it the highest possible Net Promoter Score of 100, a measure of customer satisfaction.

"Joining Reedy Industries as an extension of their CMS operations offers us the opportunity to continue meeting the needs of our loyal client base and grow by leveraging the specialized capabilities of CMS," says Jason Jenkins, president of Choice Mechanical.

"Choice Mechanical has excelled in meeting the HVAC needs of multifamily properties," says Joe Kirmser, Reedy Industries CEO. "Jason Jenkins and his team are a welcome addition to our family of companies. Joining forces with our CMS team will enable Choice to grow more efficiently and offer a wider range of solutions and expertise." Choice Mechanical is the 18th acquisition for Reedy Industries since 2019.

Reedy Industries serves critical environments in the commercial and industrial market spaces by focusing on HVAC, plumbing, and building controls services and solutions. Reedy Industries is actively expanding the services it provides within the building envelope and is doing so through both organic growth and acquisitions. Reedy Industries was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL, just outside Chicago. For more information, visit www.reedyindustries.com.

Media Contact
Jamie Budy
Director of Marketing, Reedy Industries
10 Parkway North Ste 100, Deerfield, IL 60015
jbudy@reedyindustries.com
(847) 832-2323

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


