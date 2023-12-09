Reef Casino Trust (ASX:RCT) Has Announced A Dividend Of A$0.1225

Reef Casino Trust's (ASX:RCT) investors are due to receive a payment of A$0.1225 per share on 13th of March. The yield is still above the industry average at 9.7%.

Reef Casino Trust's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Based on the last payment, Reef Casino Trust's profits didn't cover the dividend, but the company was generating enough cash instead. Healthy cash flows are always a positive sign, especially when they quite easily cover the dividend.

If the trend of the last few years continues, EPS will grow by 5.3% over the next 12 months. Assuming the dividend continues along the course it has been charting recently, our estimates show the payout ratio being 63% which brings it into quite a comfortable range.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from A$0.21 total annually to A$0.324. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 4.4% over that duration. We're glad to see the dividend has risen, but with a limited rate of growth and fluctuations in the payments the total shareholder return may be limited.

There Isn't Much Room To Grow The Dividend

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. Reef Casino Trust has impressed us by growing EPS at 5.3% per year over the past five years. However, the company isn't reinvesting a lot back into the business, so we would expect the growth rate to slow down somewhat in the future.

In Summary

In summary, dividends being cut isn't ideal, however it can bring the payment into a more sustainable range. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for Reef Casino Trust that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

