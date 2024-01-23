Reef Casino Trust's (ASX:RCT) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

With its stock down 8.6% over the past month, it is easy to disregard Reef Casino Trust (ASX:RCT). However, the company's fundamentals look pretty decent, and long-term financials are usually aligned with future market price movements. In this article, we decided to focus on Reef Casino Trust's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Reef Casino Trust is:

74% = AU$8.1m ÷ AU$11m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every A$1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated A$0.74 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Reef Casino Trust's Earnings Growth And 74% ROE

To begin with, Reef Casino Trust has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 6.9% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. Under the circumstances, Reef Casino Trust's considerable five year net income growth of 21% was to be expected.

Given that the industry shrunk its earnings at a rate of 5.4% over the last few years, the net income growth of the company is quite impressive.

ASX:RCT Past Earnings Growth January 23rd 2024

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Reef Casino Trust's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Reef Casino Trust Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 100% (implying that it keeps only -0.06% of profits) for Reef Casino Trust suggests that the company's growth wasn't really hampered despite it returning most of the earnings to its shareholders.

Moreover, Reef Casino Trust is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years.

Conclusion

On the whole, we do feel that Reef Casino Trust has some positive attributes. Namely, its high earnings growth, which was likely due to its high ROE. However, investors could have benefitted even more from the high ROE, had the company been reinvesting more of its earnings. As discussed earlier, the company is retaining hardly any of its profits. So far, we've only made a quick discussion around the company's earnings growth. So it may be worth checking this free detailed graph of Reef Casino Trust's past earnings, as well as revenue and cash flows to get a deeper insight into the company's performance.

