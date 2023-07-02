Reef Casino Trust's (ASX:RCT) Stock Been Rising: Are Strong Financials Guiding The Market?

Reef Casino Trust's (ASX:RCT) stock is up by 2.3% over the past month. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term financial health, we decided to study the company’s fundamentals to see if they could be influencing the market. In this article, we decided to focus on Reef Casino Trust's ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Reef Casino Trust is:

63% = AU$9.0m ÷ AU$14m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each A$1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made A$0.63 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Reef Casino Trust's Earnings Growth And 63% ROE

First thing first, we like that Reef Casino Trust has an impressive ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 9.3% which is quite remarkable. Probably as a result of this, Reef Casino Trust was able to see a decent net income growth of 16% over the last five years.

Given that the industry shrunk its earnings at a rate of 1.9% over the last few years, the net income growth of the company is quite impressive.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Reef Casino Trust is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Reef Casino Trust Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Reef Casino Trust has a three-year median payout ratio of 45%, which implies that it retains the remaining 55% of its profits. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the decent growth seen by the company, it looks like management is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Additionally, Reef Casino Trust has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Reef Casino Trust's performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Not to forget, share price outcomes are also dependent on the potential risks a company may face. So it is important for investors to be aware of the risks involved in the business. Our risks dashboard would have the 2 risks we have identified for Reef Casino Trust.

