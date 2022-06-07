U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,160.68
    +39.25 (+0.95%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,180.14
    +264.36 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,175.23
    +113.86 (+0.94%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,919.56
    +29.68 (+1.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.77
    +1.27 (+1.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,854.70
    +11.00 (+0.60%)
     

  • Silver

    22.25
    +0.16 (+0.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0710
    +0.0009 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9720
    -0.0660 (-2.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2592
    +0.0063 (+0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.6240
    +0.7230 (+0.55%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,391.32
    -114.76 (-0.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    676.69
    +38.05 (+5.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,598.93
    -9.29 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,943.95
    +28.06 (+0.10%)
     

Reef Organic Launches the True Colours Initiative to Drive Social & Environmental Change

·3 min read

BROOKLYN, NS, June 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Aqualitas Inc. is proud to announce that Reef Organic™, its adult-use consumer brand, is launching the True Colours™ Initiative, a social and environmental impact campaign focused on supporting organizations that facilitate diversity, inclusion, sustainability and innovation. The first cause under the True Colours Initiative will launch in tandem with Pride 2022 through the "Be True To You" campaign where a portion of sales from the True Colours gummy variety pack will be donated to rainbow coalitions across Canada.

Reef Organic is the adult-use consumer brand of Aqualitas Inc. (CNW Group/Aqualitas Inc.)
Reef Organic is the adult-use consumer brand of Aqualitas Inc. (CNW Group/Aqualitas Inc.)

Aqualitas and Reef Organic products are built on the premise of profit with a purpose. This commitment to diversity, inclusion, sustainability and innovation is a core value that informs every aspect of the operation where cultivation is certified organic, packaging is reclaimed ocean plastic, and the team includes 46% women,10% BIPOC and 8% who identify as 2SLGBTQIA+.

The True Colours Initiative creates a platform for the company to take further action on its commitment and make measurable impacts. Through strategic partnerships with local and national organizations, the True Colours Initiative will proudly support social and environmental initiatives under four core value pillars: inclusive communities, enabling diversity, protecting the planet, and truth and reconciliation.

"We believe that Pride isn't a day, a week or a month; it's a lifelong commitment for those who identify as 2SLGBTQIA+ being true to who they are, said Myrna Gillis, CEO of Aqualitas. "We wanted to create a program that would show our true colours and our commitment to supporting communities that are diverse, inclusive and sustainable. We're proud to stand in support of Pride initiatives today, and every day, and we are thrilled that Nova Scotia, PEI, New Brunswick, Ontario, Saskatchewan and Alberta have all signed on to support the True Colours Initiative in the adult-use market. Medical patients can also participate through the Aqualitas medical program and by purchasing the True Colours pack through the Medical Cannabis by Shoppers platform."

Between June 1st and August 31st, 2022, 1% of sales from the True Colours gummy variety pack will be donated to 2SLGBTQIA+ initiatives across Canada in partnership with Egale and the Nova Scotia Rainbow Action Project (NSRAP). These two leading organizations are dedicated to improving and saving lives through research, education, awareness, and by advocating for human rights and equality in Canada and around the world.

"We're very grateful that Reef Organic is generously donating a portion of its proceeds towards our #REALizeYourPride campaign," said Helen Kennedy, Executive Director at Egale Canada. "This support is crucial in order to continue delivering REAL impact on 2SLGBTQI individuals' lives through research, education, awareness and legal advocacy initiatives."

A tracker on the Reef Organic website will provide full transparency by displaying the accumulation of dollars donated and profiles of the organizations supported. Further, the company will publish a content series developed by members of the queer community who work in cannabis to highlight the history of these intersecting communities and provide education and tools to empower every individual to be a force for positive change within the industry.

About Reef Organic™

Reef Organic™ is a premium adult-use brand designed to resonate with the socially and environmentally conscious cannabis consumer. Reef Organic offers a lineup of organically grown premium cannabis products sold from coast to coast, and packaged in industry leading recyclable and biodegradable containers. Owned by Aqualitas Inc., a private cannabis company located in the community of Brooklyn, Nova Scotia. Aqualitas is Canada's first Clean Green Certified licensed producer and processor; a certification that recognizes their commitment to organic growing methods, regulatory compliance, quality and environmental stewardship. Serving civilian and Veteran medical patients across the country, Aqualitas is dedicated to producing organic, craft cannabis products with the lightest environmental footprint possible.

For more information about Reef Organic and the True Colours Initiative visit; www.ReefOrganic.com/TrueColours

SOURCE Aqualitas Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/07/c5609.html

Recommended Stories

  • More nuclear waste could be stored at New Mexico-Texas border. Here's what we know

    A facility in Andrews, Texas could continue to store nuclear waste without a federal license until 2024.

  • IUCN and Huawei call for greater technology adoption to protect nature

    The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), Huawei, and conservation project partners came together today to call for an increased global drive to develop and deploy new technologies to better protect the Earth.

  • More Than Half of All Non-Flying Mammals Could Be at Risk of Extinction

    Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via GettyIn 2010, 196 world nations, including the U.S., came together in Aichi, Japan to thwart the looming crisis of vanishing species on the planet. A 10-year plan for protecting and conserving nature divided into twenty individual targets was established by the Convention on Biological Diversity.Fast forward to 2020: The world failed to meet a single goal outlined in the agreement except one, to protect at least 17 percent of all land and inland waters ecosystems

  • Lawsuits target illegal plastic bag sales in California

    An environmental group said Monday it had sued two major Californian retailers to stop them selling thicker plastic bags that are supposed to be recyclable but cannot be recycled in the state. The plaintiff, The Last Beach Cleanup, sued supermarket chains Gelson's and Stater Bros. Markets on Friday in a state superior court, stating they violated Californian recycling laws, contaminated recycling systems and polluted the environment. "The Last Beach Cleanup's legal action seeks to protect legitimate recycling efforts, save taxpayer funds spent on cleanups, and protect the global environment from plastic waste and pollution caused by plastic shopping bags and films," said Jan Dell, founder of Last Beach Cleanup.

  • Oil settles up 1% on tight supply, U.S. crude at 13-week high

    Oil prices gained about 1% on Tuesday, with U.S. crude settling at a 13-week high on supply concerns, including no nuclear deal with Iran, and prospects for demand growth in China, which is relaxing lockdowns to control the pandemic. Looking ahead, analysts polled by Reuters forecast U.S. crude inventories fell last week. A drop in crude stockpiles could further support prices.

  • Apple to take on Klarna in US with ‘buy now, pay later’ app

    Apple has entered the booming “buy now, pay later” market, allowing iPhone owners to delay payments in a major challenge to Klarna and Revolut.

  • 401(k) and 403(b) Plans: What's the Difference?

    The biggest difference is that 401(k)s are offered by for-profit companies and 403(b)s are for nonprofit or government employees.

  • Under Armour dropped from S&P 500 index

    Under Armour Inc. has been dropped from the S&P 500 after a rocky few weeks that saw the company report disappointing quarterly results and part ways with its CEO. The Baltimore sportswear maker will be removed from the stock market index starting June 21 and instead moved to the S&P Midcap 400, according to a release from the S&P Dow Jones Indices on Friday. Under Armour (NYSE: UAA) will be replaced on the S&P 500 by Keurig Dr. Pepper Inc. (Nasdaq: KDP) while IPG Photonics Corp. (Nasdaq: IPGP) will also be downgraded and replaced by ON Semiconductor Corp. (Nasdaq: ON) The S&P 500, an index of stocks for 500 large-cap companies, is one of the most closely watched stock indexes in the country, and it’s a strong indicator of the health of the U.S. stock market.

  • Is Verizon Stock A Buy Or Sell? 5G Ramp Up Key To Revenue Growth

    VZ stock provides a dividend but a buyback has been shelved amid 5G wireless investments. Will revenue growth reaccelerate from new 5G-driven consumer, business products and services?

  • EcoMap Technologies raises $3.5M seed funding round

    EcoMap creates platforms to help people navigate ecosystems, compiling all the important players and resources in an industry such as technology.

  • ABB delays IPO of E-mobility business citing 'challenging' market

    ZURICH (Reuters) -ABB is delaying the initial public offering of its E-mobility electric vehicles charging business, the Swiss engineering and technology company said on Tuesday, citing "challenging" market conditions. "Current market conditions make it challenging to complete the planned listing of ABB's E-mobility business in the second quarter," spokesman Daniel Smith said. "Nevertheless, we constantly observe the market developments and intend to launch the IPO in the coming weeks subject to constructive market conditions."

  • TrustPlutus Wealth Sameer Kaul on Indian Markets

    TrustPlutus Wealth (India) Pvt. MD and CEO Sameer Kaul says the correction in the past few months in Indian equity markets is a reflection of the new regime of higher rates and lower liquidity. Kaul still believes India continues to be a compelling story for investing. He speaks to Haslinda Amin and Rishaad Salamat on "Bloomberg Markets Asia".

  • Is BYND Stock A Buy Or Sell After Q1 Earnings?

    Beyond Meat announced a slew of partnerships in 2021, but growth is slowing and losses mounting. Is BYND stock a buy?

  • Jim Cramer Says Buy Any Dip in Oil Stocks; Here Are 3 Names Analysts Like

    Stocks have sold off heavily since the start of this year, with a 14% decline in the S&P 500 and a bearish 22% drop in the NASDAQ. But while the selloff is broad-based, it’s not affecting everything. Oil stocks have proven resistant to the downward trend, buoyed by high prices for crude at the wellhead and gasoline at the pump. And with summer driving season underway to goose demand, and inflation rising steadily, we can expect that the high energy prices will continue for the foreseeable future

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks advance for second straight day despite Target profit warning

    U.S. stocks charged forward to close a turbulent session higher Tuesday after investors shook off a profit warning from Target that weighed on broader markets in earlier trading.

  • Hard-Landing Dread Eclipses Brief Rally in Emerging Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- The nascent rebound from a two-year low in emerging-market stocks is faltering on concern the Federal Reserve and other global policy makers will fail to orchestrate a soft landing for the world economy. Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForElon Musk Says Twitter’s Lack of Info on Bots Breaches Merger DealWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesStocks Pare Gains as Treasury Yields, Dollar Rise: Mark

  • Becton Dickinson Buying Parata Systems - Read Why

    Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE: BDX) will acquire Parata Systems from Frazier Healthcare Partners for $1.525 billion. Parata offers a portfolio of pharmacy automation solutions to reduce costs, enhance patient safety and improve the patient experience. Significant macro trends such as clinician shortages, wage inflation, centralization of pharmacy services, and increased clinical demands on pharmacists are driving the demand for intelligent workflow solutions. The transaction will mark BD's entry

  • China May services activity contracts for third straight month - Caixin

    China's services activity contracted for a third straight month in May, pointing to a slow recovery ahead despite the easing of some COVID lockdowns in Shanghai and neighbouring cities, a private business survey showed on Monday. The Caixin services purchasing managers' index (PMI) rose to 41.4 in May from 36.2 in April, edging up slightly as authorities began to roll back some of the strict restrictions that have paralysed the financial city of Shanghai and roiled global supply chains. Analysts say weakness in the services sector, which accounts for about 60% of China's economy and half of urban jobs, is likely to persist under the government's zero-COVID policy, with contact-intensive sectors such as hotels and restaurants bearing the brunt of the fallout.

  • Spotify shouldn't be punished for Netflix's problems: analyst

    Not all streaming platforms are created equal — and music streamers like Spotify currently have the upper hand, according to at least one analyst.

  • Chinese microchip company boss accused of spying and stealing trade secrets

    The boss of a Chinese chipmaker has been accused of spying on one of the world's biggest microchip companies and stealing trade secrets.