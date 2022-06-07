Reef Organic Launches the True Colours Initiative to Drive Social & Environmental Change

BROOKLYN, NS, June 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Aqualitas Inc. is proud to announce that Reef Organic™, its adult-use consumer brand, is launching the True Colours™ Initiative, a social and environmental impact campaign focused on supporting organizations that facilitate diversity, inclusion, sustainability and innovation. The first cause under the True Colours Initiative will launch in tandem with Pride 2022 through the "Be True To You" campaign where a portion of sales from the True Colours gummy variety pack will be donated to rainbow coalitions across Canada.

Reef Organic is the adult-use consumer brand of Aqualitas Inc. (CNW Group/Aqualitas Inc.)

Aqualitas and Reef Organic products are built on the premise of profit with a purpose. This commitment to diversity, inclusion, sustainability and innovation is a core value that informs every aspect of the operation where cultivation is certified organic, packaging is reclaimed ocean plastic, and the team includes 46% women,10% BIPOC and 8% who identify as 2SLGBTQIA+.

The True Colours Initiative creates a platform for the company to take further action on its commitment and make measurable impacts. Through strategic partnerships with local and national organizations, the True Colours Initiative will proudly support social and environmental initiatives under four core value pillars: inclusive communities, enabling diversity, protecting the planet, and truth and reconciliation.

"We believe that Pride isn't a day, a week or a month; it's a lifelong commitment for those who identify as 2SLGBTQIA+ being true to who they are, said Myrna Gillis, CEO of Aqualitas. "We wanted to create a program that would show our true colours and our commitment to supporting communities that are diverse, inclusive and sustainable. We're proud to stand in support of Pride initiatives today, and every day, and we are thrilled that Nova Scotia, PEI, New Brunswick, Ontario, Saskatchewan and Alberta have all signed on to support the True Colours Initiative in the adult-use market. Medical patients can also participate through the Aqualitas medical program and by purchasing the True Colours pack through the Medical Cannabis by Shoppers platform."

Story continues

Between June 1st and August 31st, 2022, 1% of sales from the True Colours gummy variety pack will be donated to 2SLGBTQIA+ initiatives across Canada in partnership with Egale and the Nova Scotia Rainbow Action Project (NSRAP). These two leading organizations are dedicated to improving and saving lives through research, education, awareness, and by advocating for human rights and equality in Canada and around the world.

"We're very grateful that Reef Organic is generously donating a portion of its proceeds towards our #REALizeYourPride campaign," said Helen Kennedy, Executive Director at Egale Canada. "This support is crucial in order to continue delivering REAL impact on 2SLGBTQI individuals' lives through research, education, awareness and legal advocacy initiatives."

A tracker on the Reef Organic website will provide full transparency by displaying the accumulation of dollars donated and profiles of the organizations supported. Further, the company will publish a content series developed by members of the queer community who work in cannabis to highlight the history of these intersecting communities and provide education and tools to empower every individual to be a force for positive change within the industry.

About Reef Organic™

Reef Organic™ is a premium adult-use brand designed to resonate with the socially and environmentally conscious cannabis consumer. Reef Organic offers a lineup of organically grown premium cannabis products sold from coast to coast, and packaged in industry leading recyclable and biodegradable containers. Owned by Aqualitas Inc., a private cannabis company located in the community of Brooklyn, Nova Scotia. Aqualitas is Canada's first Clean Green Certified licensed producer and processor; a certification that recognizes their commitment to organic growing methods, regulatory compliance, quality and environmental stewardship. Serving civilian and Veteran medical patients across the country, Aqualitas is dedicated to producing organic, craft cannabis products with the lightest environmental footprint possible.

For more information about Reef Organic and the True Colours Initiative visit; www.ReefOrganic.com/TrueColours

SOURCE Aqualitas Inc.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/07/c5609.html