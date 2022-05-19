U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,905.00
    -17.75 (-0.45%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,332.00
    -108.00 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,849.00
    -86.50 (-0.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,766.20
    -6.60 (-0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.11
    +0.52 (+0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.10
    -2.80 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    21.38
    -0.17 (-0.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0489
    +0.0023 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8860
    -0.0820 (-2.76%)
     

  • Vix

    30.96
    +4.86 (+18.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2350
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.5170
    +0.2200 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    28,785.67
    -1,403.90 (-4.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    639.54
    -31.14 (-4.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,438.09
    -80.26 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,228.12
    -683.08 (-2.54%)
     

Reejig takes home top HR technology awards

·2 min read

  • Reejig has been honored with two awards at this year's global HR Tech Awards powered by Lighthouse Research & Advisory (one of the HR technology industry's most innovative firms)

  • The workforce intelligence platform was praised for offering talent and business leaders real value and insights into where to find their best-fit talent

SYDNEY and SAN FRANCISCO, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading workforce intelligence platform Reejig has been named the winner of the HR Tech Award for Best Advance in Practical AI in the Talent Management and Talent Acquisition categories.

Reejig logo
Reejig logo

These accolades recognize Reejig's innovation in developing the world's first independently audited ethical talent AI to deliver real value and practical impacts in helping global enterprises find, move and upskill talent at scale.

The HR Tech Awards - powered by Lighthouse Research & Advisory, one of the HR technology industry's most innovative firms - is designed to help HR technology buyers and employers understand some of the best companies in the industry for technology selection needs. The initiative provides peer-reviewed feedback and inputs on solutions purpose-built to serve employers and the workforce. It involves a rigorous judging component with a panel of independent practitioners, consultants, and educators providing inputs on each submission.

Ben Eubanks, Chief Research Officer at Lighthouse Research & Advisory, commended Reejig on the wins and commented that, "Employers everywhere are talking about skills, but the conversation can be difficult because of the sheer scale of the challenge around identifying and tracking those skills across the workforce. Reejig is tackling this problem with an enterprise-grade workforce intelligence system, offering talent and business leaders real value and insights into where to find their best-fit talent."

CEO and Co-Founder of Reejig, Siobhan Savage said the business was once again honoured to be recognised for its innovation in AI, which is helping global enterprises and governments find, move and upskill their workforces using the world's first independently audited ethical talent AI.

"We're not just building technology; we're also creating impact and change – for the better through our mission towards zero wasted potential. We are committed to ensuring our AI is truly ethical and are proud to have created the global blueprint for ethical talent AI," she added.

These announcement of these awards come on the heels of Reejig's recent recognition as a 2022 Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum.

About Reejig:

Reejig is a leading workforce intelligence platform that enables global organizations to find, retain, and upskill talent at scale. Powered by the world's first independently audited ethical AI, Reejig acts as your central nervous system for all talent decisions, enabling zero wasted potential. Learn more by visiting reejig.com, or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media contact
Eliza Fisher
eliza.fisher@howorth

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/reejig-takes-home-top-hr-technology-awards-301550756.html

SOURCE Reejig

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Infrastructure Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Russia's invasion of Ukraine has made energy security a priority for a growing number of countries. The energy industry needs to build more pipeline capacity to transport natural gas to new liquefaction and export terminals. Two leaders in developing natural gas infrastructure are Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) and Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI).

  • Jamie Dimon Dealt Rare Blow as JPMorgan Holders Reject Pay Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Jamie Dimon was handed a rare defeat from shareholders as they rejected a pay proposal, just months after the board unfurled lucrative incentives for the JPMorgan Chase & Co. chief to stay on for a number of years.Most Read from BloombergUS Set to Block Russian Debt Payments, Raising Default OddsOnetime Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyElon Musk Has a Bigger Problem Than Twitter Bots: A Huge Debt Burde

  • Netflix, Meta, Uber among companies announcing layoffs and hiring freezes

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre joins the Live show to discuss hiring trends among tech companies like Netflix and Meta.

  • Three senior Twitter employees leave amid potential Musk takeover

    As Elon Musk tweets poop emojis at Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, it appears that some of the platform's executives are ready to move on. According to a Bloomberg report, three senior employees are voluntarily leaving the company: Ilya Brown, a VP of product management for health, conversation and growth; Katrina Lane, VP of Twitter Service; and Max Schmeiser, head of data science. Per LinkedIn, Lane and Schmeiser had worked at Twitter for about one and two years respectively, while Brown had been at the company for six years.

  • Tech layoffs and hiring freezes increase as cheap money shrinks

    The job market in the tech industry is starting to show some cracks.

  • What Appian's $2 Billion Verdict Means

    A jury in the Circuit Court for Fairfax County, Virginia, found that Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA), Appian's chief competitor, had stolen trade secrets from Appian during a period of time starting in 2012. Appian shares jumped 39% last Tuesday after the news came out, while Pegasystems' stock plunged 21%. Pending appeals, Appian stands to win $2.036 billion based on Pegasystems' enrichment from its intellectual property, a large sum for Appian, which currently has a market cap of less than $4 billion and $160 million in cash.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Stock Split Approaches?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about Google stock. GOOGL stock buybacks remain high as web search and YouTube advertising rebound. But cloud computing growth is key.

  • The Oil Market Is Getting Weird. Two Key Prices Flip-Flop.

    In a striking reversal, U.S. crude is now trading higher than the international kind. And, India is suddenly much more of a force.

  • Target earnings miss as supply chain inflation bites

    The scary arm of inflation has found its way to the financials of consistently top performing Target.

  • The stock market is pricing in a 70% chance of a 'near-term' recession, JP Morgan says

    If you are believer that price is truth in the stock market, then the latest research from the Street is worth seeing.

  • Amazon’s stock price has slumped almost 34% this year. This money manager says it’s a steal and could surge 76% to $3,900 in 2 years

    The stock market is a funny place: When great businesses go on sale, most people don’t rejoice. The reason is simple: Like companies in any other industry, most tech companies are doomed to failure, or at least mediocrity, by the viciously corrosive nature of free-market capitalism. Only companies with moats, to use Warren Buffett’s famous and accurate metaphor, can withstand the intense competition it begets.

  • I pay $2,164 a year in retirement account fees – one month’s worth of contributions – should I leave one of the plans for an IRA instead?

    Should I move my money to a Roth, and pay off my $200,000 mortgage while I’m at it? It’s great that you’re looking at the fees in your retirement account – they can really eat away at your nest egg if not managed properly. Does it ever make sense to choose an outside account, like an IRA or taxable brokerage account, where you have more control in your portfolio, over an employer-sponsored account, like a 401(k)?

  • Apple Executive Who Left Over Return-to-Office Policy Joins Google AI Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- An Apple Inc. executive who left over the company’s stringent return-to-office policy is joining Alphabet Inc.’s DeepMind unit, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Most Read from BloombergWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyStocks Suffer Steepest Rout in Almost Two Years: Markets WrapPlotkin Shuts Melvin Hedge Fund Left Reeling by Redditor AttackTarget and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainOz, McCormick Locked in Too-Close-to-Call Pennsyl

  • Earnings Release: Here's Why Analysts Cut Their Voyager Digital Ltd. (TSE:VOYG) Price Target To CA$19.66

    One of the biggest stories of last week was how Voyager Digital Ltd. ( TSE:VOYG ) shares plunged 23% in the week since...

  • Capital One sets new date for a hybrid return to office

    Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE: COF), one of the region’s largest employers, will bring its employees back to the office in a hybrid format on Sept. 6, a full year later than the McLean company originally planned. “A significant majority of associates will spend meaningful time working both in-person and virtually,” the company's CEO Richard Fairbank said in a statement Wednesday. The rest of the week, offices will be fully open and employees are encouraged to come in.

  • JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon urges focus on raising wages in Columbus appearance

    JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon exhorted Columbus to keep being "a pro-business town" at an Ohio Chamber of Commerce event. That includes hiring nontraditional candidates and raising wages for those with the lowest incomes.

  • Netflix is laying off 150 workers — 70 from its animation division

    The cuts follow the company's disclosure last month that its revenue growth has slowed and its subscriber numbers fell for one of the first times ever.

  • America’s addiction to monopolies caused the baby food shortage

    Two companies make up 75% of the US baby food market. The recent shortage is yet another example of how corporate consolidation in many US sectors has led to shortages and high prices.

  • Behind Target's quarterly profit drop: Top products of the Covid era aren't selling like they used to

    For two years, the Covid-19 pandemic supercharged traditional buying habits, driving consumers to stock up on everything from pantry items to electronics to bicycles. Target Corp. (NYSE: TGT) and other retailers are looking at a different kind of consumer shock now, and it's hurting their bottom line. The retailer posted worse-than-expected first-quarter earnings results on Wednesday, sending its stock plunging by more than 25%.

  • Google’s Russian business plans to file for bankruptcy

    Google says its Russian subsidiary is planning to file for bankruptcy because it can't pay staff and suppliers.