LOGISTEC Announces 2020 Year-End Results

MONTRÉAL, March 16, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - LOGISTEC Corporation ("LOGISTEC") (TSX: LGT.A) (TSX: LGT.B) (the "Company"), a marine and environmental services provider, today announced its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020.

2020 Highlights

Consolidated revenue reached $604.7 million, down $35.2 million or 5.5%;

Adjusted EBITDA (1) closed at $100.7million, up $11.0 million;

Total diluted earnings per share of $2.49, up 24.5%;

Launch of ALTRA Proven Solutions, LOGISTEC's field-proven innovation in water technology solutions.

"I am proud of our people's resiliency in safely navigating COVID-19 while continuing to provide the essential services that our customers and communities rely upon on a day-to-day basis," said Madeleine Paquin, President and CEO, LOGISTEC. " We remain focused on our strategic and sustainable long-term priorities, which gives us confidence in our growth in the years ahead. While short-term uncertainty remains, we are well-positioned to emerge stronger, more resilient and more innovative than ever."

2020 Results

Consolidated revenue totalled $604.7 million in 2020, a decrease of $35.2 million or 5.5% over 2019. Revenue from the marine services segment was lower at $344.6 million, compared to $385.3 million in 2019. As anticipated, cargo volumes were depressed, as global trade decelerated in response to government measures put in place to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus. In addition, volumes in the United States further suffered from a heavy hurricane season on the U.S. Gulf Coast. Revenue from the environmental services segment amounted to $260.1 million, an increase of $5.5 million over 2019. This is mostly attributable to the performance of our services related to the renewal of underground water mains, despite delays encountered at the beginning of the season due to pandemic constraints.

In 2020, the Company benefitted from the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy program. The subsidies received were instrumental in assisting us to maintain employment and respond to our stakeholders' needs, which included implementing new working protocols and incurring additional costs to protect our people in the field and customers alike.

The Company reported a profit for the year of $32.8 million, of which $32.6 million was attributable to owners of the Company. This translated into total diluted earnings per share of $2.49, of which $2.39 per share was attributable to Class A Common Shares and $2.63 per share was attributable to Class B Subordinate Voting Shares.

Outlook

We expect renewed growth in both marine and environmental services, as industries resume more normal production levels. In addition, we will realize the benefits from the acquisitions completed in 2020.

In marine services, we expect volumes to return to historical levels, as the economy adjusts to the new normal and vaccines are rolled out. Our marine services remain essential and will continually operate with the health and safety of our people and our customers as a top priority. We remain focused on maximizing the use of our facilities for the benefit of our customers while continuing to grow and strengthen our network. In addition, we continue to embed operational excellence into our day-to-day activities by applying our innovative approach, thereby resulting in increased productivity and expanding margins.

In our environmental services segment, we begin 2021 with a solid project order book of approximately $120 million, representing 46% of the segment's revenue in 2020, thus positioning the segment to surpass this year's results. We also expect environmental services to deliver solid growth by continuing to provide our customers with innovative solutions. This will be supported by a product rollout to promote our suite of ALTRA Proven Solutions in Canada and the United States, and expand the service offering to include additional large remediation sites across Canada.

Our Response to COVID-19

LOGISTEC continues to monitor developments related to the COVID-19 pandemic and takes all appropriate measures to protect the health and safety of its people, its customers, and its communities.

Terminal operations, which were deemed essential services by the government authorities in Canada and the United States, remained open and functional. On the environmental services side, our manufacturing of woven hoses, which is essential in providing communities with drinking water and fighting forest fires, remained operational. In all our business segments, we kept operating under strict distancing and sanitation protocols.

About LOGISTEC

LOGISTEC Corporation is based in Montréal (QC) and provides specialized services to the marine community and industrial companies in the areas of bulk, break-bulk and container cargo handling in 53 ports and 79 terminals located in North America. LOGISTEC also offers marine transportation services geared primarily to the Arctic coastal trade as well as marine agency services to foreign shipowners and operators serving the Canadian market. Furthermore, the Company operates in the environmental industry where it provides services to industrial, municipal and other governmental customers for the renewal of underground water mains, soils and materials management, site remediation, risk assessment, and manufacturing of woven hoses.

The Company has been profitable and has paid regular dividends since becoming public and payments have grown steadily over the years. A public company since 1969, LOGISTEC's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols LGT.A and LGT.B. More information can be obtained on the Company's website at www.logistec.com .

(1) Non-IFRS measure Adjusted earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense ("adjusted EBITDA") is not defined by IFRS and cannot be formally presented in financial statements. The definition of adjusted EBITDA excludes the Company's impairment charge and includes the customer repayment of an investment in a service contract. The definition of adjusted EBITDA used by the Company may differ from those used by other companies. Even though adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure, it is used by managers, analysts, investors, and other financial stakeholders to analyze and assess the Company's performance and management from a financial and operational standpoint.

Forward-looking statements

For the purpose of informing shareholders and potential investors about the Company's prospects, sections of this document may contain forward-looking statements, within the meaning of securities legislation, about the Company's activities, performance and financial position and, in particular, hopes for the success of the Company's efforts in the development and growth of its business. These forward-looking statements express, as of the date of this document, the estimates, predictions, projections, expectations, or opinions of the Company about future events or results. Although the Company believes that the expectations produced by these forward-looking statements are founded on valid and reasonable bases and assumptions, these forward-looking statements are inherently subject to important uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company's control, such that the Company's performance may differ significantly from the predicted performance expressed or presented in such forward-looking statements. The important risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results and future events to differ significantly from the expectations currently expressed are examined under business risks in the Company's annual report and include (but are not limited to) the performances of domestic and international economies and their effect on shipping volumes, weather conditions, labour relations, pricing and competitors' marketing activities. The reader of this document is thus cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS







Years ended December 31

(in thousands of dollars, except per share amounts) 2020 $ 2019 $

Revenue 604,701 639,942

Employee benefits expense (287,665) (313,091) Equipment and supplies expense (155,611) (169,640) Operating expense (41,864) (43,173) Other expenses (27,509) (31,936) Depreciation and amortization expense (45,390) (42,122) Share of profit of equity accounted investments 9,529 8,729 Other losses (923) (1,220) Operating profit 55,268 47,489

Finance expense (12,453) (12,854) Finance income 635 501 Profit before income taxes 43,450 35,136 Income taxes (10,662) (8,699) Profit for the period 32,788 26,437

Profit attributable to:





Owners of the Company 32,614 26,194

Non-controlling interest 174 243 Profit for the period 32,788 26,437

Basic earnings per Class A Common Share 2.43 1.97 Basic earnings per Class B Subordinate Voting Share 2.67 2.16 Diluted earnings per Class A share 2.39 1.92 Diluted earnings per Class B share 2.63 2.11

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME







Years ended December 31

(in thousands of dollars, except per share amounts) 2020 $ 2019 $





Profit for the year 32,788 26,437





Other comprehensive (loss) income









Items that are or may be reclassified to the consolidated statements

of earnings









Net change in value of currency translation differences arising on



translation of foreign operations, net of $302 tax recovery in



2020 (nil in 2019) (2,921) (5,916)





Net change in value of unrealized gain on translating debt 1,253 3,653 designated as hedging item of the net investment in foreign (92) (174) operations, net of (11) 47 $1,053 tax expense in 2020 (nil in 2019)









Loss on derivatives designated as cash flow hedges









Income taxes relating to derivatives designated as cash flow hedges



Total items that are or may be reclassified to the consolidated



statements of earnings (1,771) (2,390)





Items that will not be reclassified to the consolidated statements of earnings









Remeasurement losses on benefit (2,732) (4,384) obligation Return on retirement plan

assets 333 1,680





Income taxes on remeasurement gain on benefit obligation and

return 636 719 on retirement plan assets



Total items that will not be reclassified to the consolidated statements

of earnings (1,763) (1,985)





Share of other comprehensive (loss) income of equity accounted

investments, net of income taxes









Items that are or may be reclassified to the consolidated statements of earnings (199) —





Items that will not be reclassified to the consolidated statements of 53 (26) earnings



Total share of other comprehensive loss of equity accounted

investments, net of income taxes (146) (26)





Other comprehensive loss for the year, net of income taxes (3,680) (4,401) Total comprehensive income for the year 29,108 22,036





Total comprehensive income attributable to:









Owners of the Company 28,962 21,819 Non-controlling interest 146 217 Total comprehensive income for the year 29,108 22,036

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(in thousands of Canadian dollars) As at

December 31,

2020

$ As at

December 31,

2019

$ Assets



Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents 45,498 22,608 Trade and other receivables 137,911 156,228 Contract assets 7,617 10,593 Current income tax assets 9,171 6,028 Inventories 12,946 12,569 Prepaid expenses and other 9,005 5,129

222,148 213,155 Equity accounted investments 45,061 42,349 Property, plant and equipment 185,181 184,304 Right-of-use assets 132,795 89,581 Goodwill 149,848 140,617 Intangible assets 38,422 40,735 Non-current assets 2,381 2,417 Non-current financial assets 9,160 8,829 Deferred income tax assets 12,385 12,751 Total assets 797,381 734,738 Liabilities



Current liabilities



Trade and other payables 90,046 86,217 Contract liabilities 8,700 5,356 Current income tax liabilities 8,570 3,131 Dividends payable 1,259 1,245 Current portion of lease liabilities 18,251 9,820 Current portion of long-term debt 3,718 9,390

130,544 115,159 Lease liabilities 116,917 81,495 Long-term debt 163,962 168,510 Deferred income tax liabilities 21,399 21,156 Post-employment benefit obligations 22,055 18,383 Contract liabilities 2,533 2,933 Non-current liabilities 38,400 46,088 Total liabilities 495,810 453,724 Equity



Share capital 45,575 40,222 Share capital to be issued 4,906 9,811 Retained earnings 242,358 220,641 Accumulated other comprehensive income 7,943 9,697 Equity attributable to owners of the Company 300,782 280,371 Non-controlling interest 789 643 Total equity 301,571 281,014 Total liabilities and equity 797,381 734,738





On behalf of the Board (signed) James C. Cherry (signed) Madeleine

James C. Cherry, FCPA, FCA Paquin Madeleine

Director Paquin, C.M. Director

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY











Attributable to owners of the Company



(in thousands of Canadian

dollars) Share

capital

$ Share

capital

to be

issued

$ Accumulated

other

comprehensive income

$ Retained

earnings

$ Total

$ Non-

controlling

interest

$ Total

equity

$ Balance as at January 1, 2020 40,222 9,811 9,697 220,641 280,371 643 281,014 Profit for the year — — — 32,614 32,614 74 32,788 Other comprehensive (loss)













income













Currency translation













differences arising on













translation of foreign













operations — — (2,893) — (2,893) (28) (2,921) Unrealized gain on













translating debt













designated as hedging













item of the net investment













in foreign operations — — 1,253 — 1,253 — 1,253 Remeasurement losses on













benefit obligation and













return on retirement plan













assets, net of income taxes — — — (1,763) (1,763) — (1,763) Share of other













comprehensive loss













of equity accounted













investments, net of













income taxes — — (11) (135) (146) — (146) Cash flow hedges, net of













income taxes — — (103) — (103) — (103) Total comprehensive

(loss) income for the

year — — (1,754) 30,716 28,962 146 29,108 Remeasurement of written put













option liability — — — (2,732) (2,732) — (2,732) Repurchase of Class A shares (4) — — (182) (186) — (186) Issuance and repurchase of













Class B shares 452 — — (888) (436) — (436) Issuance of Class B shares













capital to a subsidiary













shareholder 4,905 (4,905) — — — — — Class B shares to be issued













under the Executive Stock













Option Plan — — — 136 136 — 136 Other dividends — — — (299) (299) — (299) Dividends on Class A shares — — — (2,758) (2,758) — (2,758) Dividends on Class B shares — — — (2,276) (2,276) — (2,276) Balance as at December 31, 2020 45,575 4,906 7,943 242,358 300,782 789 301,571

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (CONTINUED)











Attributable to owners of the Company



(in thousands of Canadian dollars) Share

capital

$ Share

capital

to be

issued

$ Accumulated

other

comprehensive

income

$ Retained

earnings

$ Total

$ Non-

controlling

interest

$ Total

equity $ Balance as at January 1, 2019 35,016 14,717 12,061 200,404 262,198 2,191 264,389 Profit for the year — — — 26,194 26,194 243 26,437 Other comprehensive (loss)













income













Currency translation













differences arising on













translation of foreign













operations — — (5,890) — (5,890) (26) (5,916) Unrealized gain on













translating debt













designated as hedging













item of the net investment













in foreign operations — — 3,653 — 3,653 — 3,653 Remeasurement losses on













benefit obligation and













return on retirement plan













assets, net of income taxes — — — (1,985) (1,985) — (1,985) Share of other













comprehensive loss













of equity accounted













investments, net of













income taxes — — — (26) (26) — (26) Cash flow hedges, net of













income taxes — — (127) — (127) — (127) Total comprehensive

(loss) income for the

year — — (2,364) 24,183 21,819 217 22,036 Remeasurement of written put













option liability — — — 2,766 2,766 — 2,766 Repurchase of non-controlling













interests — — — (35) (35) (1,765) (1,800) Repurchase of Class A shares (6) — — (381) (387) — (387) Issuance and repurchase of













Class B shares 306 — — (1,384) (1,078) — (1,078) Issuance of Class B shares













capital to a subsidiary













shareholder 4,906 (4,906) — — — — — Dividends on Class A shares — — — (2,722) (2,722) — (2,722) Dividends on Class B shares — — — (2,190) (2,190) — (2,190) Balance as at December 31, 2019 40,222 9,811 9,697 220,641 280,371 643 281,014

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Years ended December 31

(in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2020 $ 2019 $ Operating activities



Profit for the year 32,788 26,437 Items not affecting cash and cash equivalents 60,517 55,912 Cash generated from operations 93,305 82,349 Dividends received from equity accounted investments 6,600 4,113 Contributions to defined benefit retirement plans (871) (991) Settlement of provisions (481) (194) Changes in non-cash working capital items 15,066 (2,049) Income taxes paid (5,164) (11,947)

108,455 71,281 Financing activities



Net change in short-term bank loans — (13,577) Issuance of long-term debt, net of transaction costs 76,518 84,649 Repayment of long-term debt (83,962) (66,030) Repayment of other non- current liability (2,557) (571) Repayment of lease liabilities (14,049) (9,726) Interest paid (10,755) (12,269) Issuance of Class B shares 190 258 Repurchase of Class A shares (186) (387) Repurchase of Class B shares (1,131) (1,635) Dividends paid on Class A shares (2,760) (2,703) Dividends paid on Class B shares (2,262) (2,161)

(40,954) (24,152) Investing activities



Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (23,375) (34,974) Acquisition of intangible assets (248) (122) Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 634 1,832 Business combinations (19,957) — Interest received 330 439 Acquisition of other non-current assets (228) (944) Proceeds from disposal of other non-current assets 109 151 Cash paid to non-controlling interests (2,056) (7,972) Cash received on other non-current financial assets 222 211

(44,569) (41,379) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 22,932 5,750 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 22,608 15,393 Effect of exchange rate on balances held in foreign currencies



of foreign operations (42) 1,465 Cash and cash equivalents, end of year 45,498 22,608





